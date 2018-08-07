Finding cute clothes that accommodate your breastfeeding needs can feel like an impossible task. On the one hand, the nursing attire needs to be practical because there's really nothing worse than having to fumble around with straps or buttons while your baby wails. On the other hand, you still want to feel like you in the clothes, and maintain some semblance of your personal style. Especially since you just weathered 9 months of maternity wear. That's why we've rounded up these cute nursing dresses that you'll never take off, even after your last breastfeeding session.

I found nursing in the summertime to be the easiest, wardrobe-wise. All I had to do was wear a wrap dress, and I could throw a swaddle over my shoulder and whip out the nip. But, when sweater weather hit, I was definitely scrambling to find things to wear that worked for me and my ravenous babe. Layers might normally be your friend, but they are a total nightmare when it comes to breastfeeding.

Since we're still riding out the dog days of summer, you'll find some nursing dresses here that are perfect for 90 degree days (including some of my favorite wrap dresses), and since we're headed towards fall, there are also some nursing dresses below that are ideal for those crisp autumn days too.

1 Sporty Mama Pull Over Mock Layer Nursing Dress $88 Pea in the Pod I love how hidden the breastfeeding flap is on this adorably sporty Pea in the Pod nursing dress. Since the "boob access" is cleverly disguised by the drawstring, it doesn't scream "nursing dress." Plus, it's made with French terry so it's super comfy. Buy Now

2 Simply Chic Mamalicious nursing drape front dress $51 Asos A good drape dress is your friend when you're newly postpartum — it can camouflage anything! This look from ASOS is perfect for breastfeeding — and doing just about anything in. Whether you're going to brunch, the park, or into the office on a casual Friday, this dress just feels effortless. Buy Now

3 Pretty in Pink MAMA Nursing Dress $50 H&M Bringing a breast pump to a wedding or a work conference is such a drag, but having the right attire makes it a little easier when you do have to duck off to pump. This feminine chiffon frock is perfect for just that occasion. Buy Now

4 Tier It Up ASOS DESIGN Maternity Nursing Tiered Double Layer Pleated Skirt Dress $51 Asos This flirty tiered dress can be worn during and after pregnancy. I love the color-blocked design, and the fact that the double layered top is designed for nursing (although you wouldn't know it just by looking!) Savor every last drop of summer in this swinging frock. Buy Now

5 Cool in Cobalt Maternity Layered Nursing Tank Dress $24 Gap Factory One of the benefits of shopping late in the season is that you can score some killer deals. This sporty cobalt nursing dress from Gap Factory is now more than 50 percent off. Plus, it can easily be worn into fall, paired with a chunky black cardigan. Buy Now

6 Wrap it Up Belt Floral Dress $18 Mango Like I said earlier, I love a good wrap dress for breastfeeding, especially if it's got a super cute print like this one from Mango — which also happens to be majorly on sale. Buy Now

8 Seeing Stripes Print Wrap Dress $30 Mango This is another wrap dress that would work great for breastfeeding — and beyond. You can pair it with a black turtleneck to take the look into fall too. Buy Now

9 Jersey Girl MAMA Nursing Dress $35 H&M I love an easy jersey dress for running errands or hitting the park. This one from H&M comes in three colors — a dark grey (featured here), a green floral, and a navy blue floral, and the wrap-over top is designed for easy nursing access. Buy Now

10 Everyday BFF BFF Maternity/Nursing Dress $150 Boob This super soft dress from Boob is just something you'd want to throw on every single day. It's made from sustainable materials, has built-in nursing access on both sides, and has pockets too — gotta love a dress with pockets! What could be better for those postpartum months when you crave easy. Buy Now

11 Khaki Safari Dress with Contrasting Buttons $70 Zara Normally anything with buttons is a deal-breaker for breastfeeding, because it just takes too much time to get to the boob! But this classic, crisp shirt dress seems like it would be easy — one button and you're there. Plus, it's the perfect dress to wear back at the office. Buy Now

12 B&W Mama Topshop Stripe Wrap Midi Shirtdress $95 Nordstrom Here's another versatile dress. The v-neck makes breastfeeding a breeze and the classic black and white stripes feel crisp, even if you haven't showered and are rocking a messy bun. Buy Now