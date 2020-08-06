I grew up wearing only homemade Halloween costumes made by my mom. My grandmother knitted afghans and sewed my Easter dresses. And my campfire club regularly included sewing in its after school events. I didn’t need to request a sewing kit for my birthday because the materials were all around me. That’s not always the case though for kids interested in stitching. Fortunately, there are loads of kid-friendly sewing kits online. Here, based on my lapsed sewing skill judgement, are a few of my favorites.

The key with introducing a child to sewing is tailoring the project to their age and ability. Some kids develop fine motor skills early on and can easily manipulate a needle and thread. For others, it’s a practice makes perfect situation and, as with all thing parenting-related, you’re going to need to approach this activity with a whole lot of patience.

In my experience, big embroidery needles work best for younger kids. They’re larger so children can easily grip them and they don’t have a sharp point — no one wants their craft to end in a trip to the ER, amirite?

Needlework can be such a great creative outlet for children, but you want to ensure it’s a positive experience. So start small and build up to more ambitious pieces. And who knows, maybe you’ll have a budding fashion major on your hands one day.

1. Constellation Sewing Kit Constellation Sewing Kit, Little Explorers Play Etsy | $16.50 See on Etsy This Etsy kit is ideal for ages 4 and 5. First, it uses an embroidery hoop, which holds the fabric steady. And second, it has kids sewing on canvas. The wide warp and weft of the fabric allows little hands to easily manipulate the included yarn so they can clearly see what they’re doing.

2. Rainbow Sewing Kit Rainbow Sewing Kit, Handiwork You Love Etsy | $15 See On Etsy I really like this kit as well. Rather than have children learn to sew on fabric, it swaps in wood and gives them a punctured design of a rainbow to complete. The upside of this is, with the help of an adult, it almost ensures a good finished product. And we all know how encouraging that can be.

3. Sew Your Own Whale Sew Your Own Whale Cushion, Windswept Girlie Etsy | $11.99 See On Etsy For children with a little more sewing experience, this darling whale plushie introduces them to turning fabric. They’ll sew it inside out, then fold it back out to reveal the whale print. The advanced technique might require more assistance, but the payoff is a darling new snuggle buddy they can display on their bed.

4. Make Your Own Mermaid Make Your Own Mermaid, From Loft To Loved Etsy | $17.08 See On Etsy At $17, this sweet little kit is a steal and would make a great activity for a small birthday party if you bought two or three kits. Each child could make their own personalized mermaid. The soft bodied doll comes with felt and sparkly sequins to sew on and make her shiny tail.

5. Gnome Kit Gnome Kit, German Craft Shop Etsy | $17 See on Etsy For a more gender-neutral sewing activity, this kit of three gnomes is perfect. With minimal sewing — just whip stitches to make each little gnome’s shirt, kids six and up can easily create their own. Then they can personalize their gnomes with wooden beads, felt hats and scarves.

6. Dinosaur Sewing Felt Craft Kit Dinosaur Sewing Felt Craft Kit, Laura Danby Etsy | $22.56 See on Etsy Have a T.Rex lover on your hands? Let them make their own Jurassic pal with this DIY kit. Advertised for ages 4 to 100, this Etsy option makes the creation of your own stuffed animal very straightforward with simple stitching instructions and no complicated steps.

7. My Sewing Kit ALEX DIY My Sewing Kit Amazon | $30 $28 See on Amazon For the organized tailor in training, this DIY sewing kit is appealing. All of the 125 materials come in a nice tin box for easy storage. The box comes with four projects, but then the rest is up to your child’s own imagination.

8. Sock Dog Sadocrafts Sock Dog Walmart | $9.99 See on Walmart Sock animals have been around as long as there have been coverings for our feet. And $10 says this timeless craft will make your kid just as happy as it did for generations of children. It comes with everything you need to complete the little sock pup.

9. Tiny Stitches Sewing & Craft Kit Klutz Tiny Stitches Sewing & Craft Kit Amazon | $21.99 $18.57 See on Amazon As a child of the '90s, my crafting afternoons were built on Klutz books. The of the best in DIY instructional manuals for children, Klutz continues deliver the best how-to books for kids and this sewing one is no different. Kids get colorful step-by-step instructions along with all the materials they need to complete each activity.

10. Sew & Stuff DIY Pillow Kit American Girl Crafts Dogs Sew & Stuff Activity Kit Walmart | $21.24 See on Walmart Leave it to American Girl to come up with fun sewing kits. This one teaches how to make two little puppies. But take note, dear parents. This kit comes with 36 pieces. Settle in for a good long sewing session.

11. Mini Treats Klutz Sew Mini Treats Amazon | $21.99 $11.85 See on Amazon Another darling do it yourself kit from Klutz, this one focuses on fruits, veg, and other treats. Kids can make 18 different items for their own feast. And parents like this pack just as much as kids. It a Parents’ Choice award.

12. Sew First Sewing Kit Almighty Girl Sew First Sewing Kit Amazon | $32.99 See on Amazon I love this darling turquoise suitcase of sewing tools for a number of reasons (polka dot interior? Hello!), but the main one is it comes with the notions so many other kits fail to include. I'm talking about sharp scissors, a tape measure, two needles, stuffing, 7 embroidery threads wound on cards for ease of use, and detailed instructions with diagrams. Now your little seamstress will have everything she needs to get started stored in one place.