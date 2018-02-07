This winter has been brutal, but if there is one exciting thing about this cold weather, it's the Winter Olympics. The best part of the Winter Olympics is not the Ice Hockey, or the Bobsleighs — although those are fun, too. It's the figure skating competitions. Anyone else ever dream about becoming a professional figure skater as a child? To get you in the ready for this year's games, why not put on socks and slide around your living room like Michelle Kwon? Or, you can just watch a classic ice skating movie to get you amped.

Whether you are in the mood for a comedy, drama, or throwback, there's an option for everyone. The Cutting Edge is a classic, or you can watch something that will make you literally laugh out loud like Blades Of Glory. Did you know I, Tonya is up for some major awards? Don't worry there are plenty of light film for the kids too, like Ice Girls.

There is something so magical and elegant about figure skating, but let's not forget the struggle and drama it takes to become an ice princess. Luckily we have these flicks that offer a glimpse into the world of professional skating. So get the blankets out and curl up on the couch with one of these awesome flicks.

1 The Cutting Edge einre bagalay/YouTube Dust off that VHS player (or head over to Hulu) for this must-see classic. It's about a snooty figure skater who is paired with an old hockey player to compete in the Winter Olympics. Watch these two go from despising each other to creating some magic, on and off the rink.

2 I, Tonya New Trailer Buzz/YouTube Trailer Tonya Harding has got to be one of the first athletes that comes to mind when you think of Olympic figure skating. She's a legend in so many ways, with both a good and bad reputation to her name. She was wrapped up in one of the biggest scandals in the history of sports. In this movie, watch Margot Robbie's award-worthy performance as the famous athlete as it recounts Harding's life.

3 Blades Of Glory BestMovieQuotes/YouTube There had to be a comedy on this list somewhere. Some may very well consider this one of Will Ferrell's best films. Watch him and his rival, played by Jon Heder, put aside their differences, squeeze into some glittery spandex, and compete as a duo in this hilarious movie.

4 Ice Princess YouTubeMovies/YouTube A young girl is trying to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional figure skater while her mother thinks she should just focus on her academics. This is the perfect movie to show your kids about the world of figure skating, while also letting them know their dreams are never too far.

5 Go Figure jj/Disney/YouTube Here's another fun movie for the kids. A young girls dream of becoming a figure skater and soon finds out that a famous Russian instructor is teaching at a private school nearby. But for her to get into the private school, this ice princess must join the hockey team, and hilarity ensues.

6 The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold YouTubeMovies/YouTube Yup, they did it. They made a sequel. Watch the daughter of Doug and Kate (the leading characters from the first film) fall in love with a skater boy. Now, is this film as good as the first? You'll have to see it to find out.

7 Ice Angel sgillman16/Youtube/Fox Family When a hockey player and figure skater die at the same time, the hockey player gets one more chance at life and is reborn in the ice skaters body. I love a good body-switching film. The movie also features cameos from Nancy Kerrigan and Tara Lipinski. So, I would say this makes it all worth it.

8 Ice Girls YouTubeMovies/YouTube/Fox A young girl is injured during a competition. Her family is then forced to move to a small town due to financial hardship. She has a hard time fitting in. Then she meets the owner of a local skating rink who helps the young girl get her groove back on the ice.

9 The Cutting Edge: Chasing The Dream YouTubeMovies/YouTube Okay, they did it again. In Chasing The Dream, the third movie from the Cutting Edge series, figure skater Zach needs a new partner and discovers Alex's figure skating potential when she beats him in an ice hockey match. The two team up for the International Ice Skating Conference. Oh, and if you didn't guess it already, they fall in love.

10 Ice Castles ColumbiaPictures/YouTube/amandaschmidt1970br A girl with big dreams of becoming a figure skaters gets into a tragic accident, leaving her blind. Luckily, with the support of her dad, boyfriend, and coach, she returns to the ice. It's very inspiring.

11 Ice Dreams Hallmark Movies & Mysteries/YouTube In this Hallmark movie, a former figure skating competitor becomes a coach. And as she trains a young girl, she realizes that her dreams aren't over yet. Good thing she's got a hunky new friend who who offers support throughout the way.

12 The Cutting Edge: Fire And Ice ABCFamily/BestFilms/YouTube Another one! This film is probably closest to the original Cutting Edge plot line. Figure skater Alex and speed skater James partner up for a competition. Watch James go from pushing Alex's buttons in the wrong way to the right way.