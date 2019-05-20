13 Funny Instagram Captions For Road Trips Guaranteed To Make You LOL

Road trips are the perfect time to make memories that will last long after your last bag is unpacked. One way to document all of the memory-making is by taking a ton of pictures. And sharing those photos on social media is a definite must. You can use these funny Instagram captions for road trips when you need a bit of comic relief from being trapped in a vehicle for hours on end.

Whether your road trip lasts a few hours, a few days, or a few weeks, there may be a point where you are looking for a way to keep yourself laughing and the mood light. That's where these funny Instagram captions come in. Obviously, it's not safe to post pictures while you're driving, but if you're just along for the ride, or you find yourself with some free time during a bathroom break, these quotes perfectly capture all of the ups and downs you're probably documenting in photos.

From movie quotes to real life captions from every day people and quips about snacking and talking, you're going to make all of your Instagram followers laugh out loud when you caption your road trip pictures with one of these funny sayings.

1. "This road trip is so long, I forgot all my passwords." Giphy When you're driving on a road trip, chances are you won't be logging into your email very often (I hope!) or doing much computer work at all, so posting on Instagram that you have forgotten your passwords isn't only funny, but it might actually be true.

2. "Everybody in the car. Boat leaves in two minutes. Or perhaps you don't want to see the second largest ball of twine on the face of the Earth, which is only four short hours away?" — 'National Lampoons Vacation' The hilarious road-tripping dad character played by Chevy Chase in National Lampoon's Vacation is pretty much every parents trying to get their kids interested in all of the sights and sounds of a road trip, no matter how wacky they may seem.

3. "Did someone say bathroom break?" Giphy This is a great Instagram caption for when your road trip takes you to a sketchy rest stop for a bathroom break. You know the ones — side of the road, back in the trees, looks like there could have been multiple escaped convicts camping out recently. But when you've got to go, you've got to go!

4. "If you don't pick road trip snacks like an unattended kid with $20 in a gas station, you're doing it wrong." Giphy Hold up your bag of chips and the third cookie of the day and say "cheese" for a photo, then post it on Instagram with this funny caption about road trip snacks. Snacks really are the best part of any road trip, in my humble opinion.

5. "The one thing that unites all human beings, regardless of age, gender, religion, economic status, or ethnic background, is that, deep down inside, we all believe that we are above-average drivers." —Dave Barry Giphy In his book, Dave Berry Turns 50, author Dave Berry wrote this gem of wisdom that works just perfectly as an Instagram caption after you've been on the road fighting all of the horrible drivers out there for hours on end.

6. "Travel becomes a strategy for accumulating photographs." — Susan Sontag When you're posting photo after photo on the 'gram because you're traveling on a road trip for an entire week (or two) you might end up wanting to caption your photos with this silly quote by writer Susan Sontag to sum up your road trip journey.

7. "Meanwhile... this is my view of the breakfast picnic." If you're a pumping mama on a road trip, my thoughts and prayers are with you. The struggle is real, so why not laugh about it with a funny Instagram caption?

8. "Well, we're not in the middle of nowhere, but we can see it from here." — 'Thelma and Louise' Giphy Thelma and Louise is arguably one of the most famous road trip movies ever made. With that in mind, this hilarious quote works well when you're looking for a funny Instagram caption for your own road trip.

9. "A tourist is a fellow who drives thousands of miles so he can be photographed standing in front of his car." — Emile Ganest Yes, you too can be a labeled a tourist when you snap a picture of yourself in front of a car on your road trip and post it to Instagram with this quote from Canadian actor Emile Ganest.

10. "We've run out of things to talk about. Send help." Giphy Being stuck in a car with anyone for the duration of a road trip (think multiple hours or days) means that you might eventually run out of things to talk about. And if you're traveling with kids, this is especially true. Luckily, you can usually crank up the tunes and blast something fun to sing along with on the radio for a while until your next stop.

11. "I have found out that there ain’t no surer way to find out whether you like people or hate them than to travel with them." — Mark Twain Giphy You're probably going to get annoyed with your travel companions at some point on your road trip. This quote by Mark Twain makes for a funny Instagram caption when you're just kind of over traveling with a certain person on your road trip.

12. "Road tripping. AKA getting kicked repeatedly by my toddler." What parent hasn't dealt with this very issue on a road trip? Road trips with kids are fun, but man those feet kicking out of a car seat for hours at a time can get ridiculously annoying. Making fun of it on Instagram can at least garner a few laughs while you're on the road.