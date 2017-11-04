13 Funny Thanksgiving Quotes That Are So Darn Relatable

As far as American holidays are concerned, Thanksgiving is a bit on the eccentric side. Seriously: have you ever tried to explain the holiday to someone who grew up in another country? The idea of celebrating an entire holiday by focusing almost exclusively on food does sound a bit bonkers. As these funny Thanksgiving quotes illustrate, there is a lot of room for humor on turkey day. It helps to have some giggles with your gobbles.

Fielding difficult conversations around the dinner table, cooking and serving a literal feast, and of course preparing to spend an entire day eating all make Thanksgiving a source of potential stress. With an average household spending $342 on Thanksgiving preparations, it can be an expensive endeavor as well, according to Statistic Brain. When the pressure builds, it only makes sense to take a step back and laugh at the whole situation. An entire holiday centered around a baked bird is pretty weird, right?

From the food to the sports to the Presidential pardoning of the turkeys, Thanksgiving is a holiday that kind of begs for some humor. Thankfully, plenty of sitcoms, comedians, and even political figures get it and have no problem poking fun at the holiday. Read on to enjoy some of the most humorous quotes about Thanksgiving.

3 "Turkey lurkey doo, and Turkey lurkey dap. I eat that turkey, then I take a nap." — Adam Sandler Giphy To confuse your friends and family, sing random lyrics from Adam Sandler's "The Thanksgiving Song." The nonsensical parts are especially fun.

2 "It's Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving for everybody! Except for Europeans." — Linda Belcher Giphy If you haven't seen the Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving episodes, you're missing out. The Thanksgiving songs alone are worth the watch.

3 "Tomorrow, I guarantee you we will be standing on the Olympic platform, receiving our gold medals for eating." — Lorelai Gilmore Giphy The Gilmore Girls is one of the most quotable shows of all time, and this quip shows why. Hey, getting through multiple Thanksgiving dinners does take a certain amount of mental preparation.

4 "The meal is not over when I'm full. The meal is over when I hate myself." — Louis C.K. Giphy Louis C.K. was speaking generally here, but the sentiment is appropriate for Thanksgiving. Seriously: how many times can you go back for seconds and still consider it "seconds"? At some point the whole practice just becomes a form of punishment.

5 "I've got on my eating pants!" — Cory Baxter Giphy As this clip from Cory in the House shows, it's best to dress for the occasion, especially when the occasion involves stuffing your face. Stretchy pants are a must for Thanksgiving gatherings.

6 "Time flies, even if turkeys don't." — Barack Obama Giphy Even world leaders can't resist the appeal of dad joke now and then. Really, though, isn't the Presidential pardoning of the turkeys such a fun (and slightly bizarre) tradition?

7 "It's a sham with yams. It's a yam sham!" — Buffy Summers Giphy Remember when Buffy the Vampire Slayer had a Thanksgiving episode? The food-related jokes were out of control.

8 "Thanksgiving: It's like we didn't even try to come up with a tradition. The tradition is we overeat . . . we do that every day." — Jim Gaffigan jimgaffigan on YouTube Like Gaffigan, we enjoys a lot of food-based humor, so his take on Thanksgiving is especially entertaining. He does raise a good point, though. Overeating is kind of a weird basis for a holiday.

9 "Thanksgiving is stupid . . . you eat and you watch football. Let's all take the day off work." — Jim Jefferies The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube Thanksgiving may be the most perplexing American holiday to people who aren't from the United States (Well, it's at least a close second to Groundhog Day.) As this clip shows, comedian Jim Jefferies is a little weirded out by people who are too into Thanksgiving.

10 "It's Thanksgiving. Some people bake pies. We bake ourselves." — Michael Kelso Giphy Yeah, this joke from That '70s Show once went over my head, too. But it's difficult to think about baking pies without this quote coming to mind.

11 "Thanks, Adele." — Saturday Night Live Cast Saturday Night Live on YouTube How can you keep the family from arguing about politics around the table at Thanksgiving? By playing Adele, of course. Nothing brings a family together like belting out the lyrics to "Hello".

12 "Everybody bring a dish ... folks, that means bring it made. Otherwise, you're freaking everybody out." — Todd Glass Comedy Station on YouTube Hosting a holiday dinner can be wildly stressful, as comedian Todd Glass explains here. Showing up with uncooked ingredients is only going to stress out the host, as well as mess up their kitchen even more.