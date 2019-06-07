13 Gift Ideas For Moms Turning 30, Because This Will Be Her Best Decade Yet
Do you have a friend, sister, cousin, colleague, or other type of fabulous mom acquaintance who's about to celebrate the big 3-0? You're no doubt looking to help her usher in this next exciting decade in the most meaningful, fun ways possible. To that end, these gift ideas for moms turning 30 are the perfect way to highlight that extra something special about turning 30, particularly for women who are already in the mom phase of life.
I didn't have kids yet when I turned 30, but there was definitely something that shifted in me. I felt more together, more confident and self-assured, and as a result, excited about what the future held for me (in my case, a baby the following year)!
Elle magazine took a look at all the reasons the 30s are a fantastic decade for women, with a little help from Rihanna and Beyonce, who are certainly owning this age with style and strength. While some of my favorite reasons listed included learning how to manage your money and knowing the value of true friendship, this one had me LOL'ing: "Sometimes you have to remind these kids that you were throwing down when they were in grade school and you still got it."
Show the mom turning 30 that she's still got it with these unforgettable presents, and you'll have her reciting lines from the movie 13 Going on 30: "I wanna be 30! Thirty and flirty and thriving!"
1. Three Ring Necklace
30th Birthday Silver Necklace
$34
$31
BijouBettyUK
Mark the importance of mama's 30th birthday with this 3 ring necklace symbolizing 3 decades of life. So pretty and delicate! I love its extra special meaning and the fact that it will go with anything (always a factor when I'm picking out jewelry for someone).
2. Wine Opener & Chiller
3. Gift Card for A Green Thumb
Gift Card for The Sill
$25
The Sill
I'll be honest, I was late to the plant-loving game, but now that I'm here, I love it. Know another late bloomer (pardon the pun)? As the folks at The Sill say, "plants make people happy." This Haworthia Zebra plant is paired with a Mini Hyde Planter, but there are so many plants to choose from that gift cards are a great idea (there's even an "Easy for Beginners" section)! Card amounts start at $25.
4. Vegan Leather Backpack
BRAVE Backpack (Black Rose Gold)
$150
Matt & Natt
Mama is likely hauling around a lot of stuff with a little one in tow, so gift her this gorgeous vegan leather backpack from Matt & Natt. The brand is committed to not using leather or any animal-based materials while being sustainable and eco-friendly. Plus their style is GORG. Love it!
5. Sephora Favorites Beauty Sleep Set
6. Personalized Birthday Book
Personalized 30th Birthday Book
$38
The Book of Everyone
Provide just a few personal details including the birthday mama's name and date of birth, and she'll be able to take a nostalgic look back at the world on the day she was born in this gorgeous coffee table quality book. Add your own treasured memories and favorite photos. Printed using eco-friendly materials, this present is truly one of a kind.
7. Wireless Headphones
Evolution 2 Wireless Headphones
$40
Altec Lansing
Give her the gift of tuning everyone out (hee hee) with wireless headphones. Every mama needs "me time," and there's no better way to offer that than being able to check out for a bit with some favorite tunes. Perfect for the tech-y mom, these headphones are made for long-lasting comfort and optimal sound. The rose gold color is pretty amazing, too.
8. Graphic Tee
9. Straightening Brush
10. Stackable Ring Set
11. Ceramic Planter
12. Instant Digital Camera & Printer
13. Clean Fragrance
Clean Fragrance Scent Duo
$156
$120
SKYLAR
Becoming an adult means getting serious about things like your health and the environment, even when it comes to perfume. That's what makes cult-favorite clean fragrance brand SKYLAR so cool: Their scents are vegan, cruelty-free, and made without toxic chemicals or parabens. Pick two perfumes the bday mom can wear alone or layer for a unique blend.