I love a good cocktail, and I love a good Halloween movie. Put the two together, and you’ve got one amazing evening planned if you ask me. I’m always looking for cocktails to go with a favorite Halloween movie, because nothing says Halloween and fall like watching Hocus Pocus and drinking something festive — it doesn’t even have to be pumpkin flavored. Flavors like cinnamon, apple, and maple scream fall to me. And who doesn’t love a good festive “blood” orange drink? Delicious and on point. Whether it's shots, sangria, margaritas, or vodka, these recipes have something for everyone, no matter your cocktail preference. For a lot of these, you don't even have to be a bartender to be able to create these on your own — you may just need a really good liquor store, a stove, and a freezer.

Enjoy sipping on something delicious as you're snuggled up with your partner or your pet while watching a Halloween movie. These 13 cocktails will be sure to give you all the feels. Perhaps just don't drink them all in once sitting. (That would be really scary, and would probably look like a horror movie played out in your bathroom. Yikes.)

1 Mr. Hyde Potion & 'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde' Giphy "This spirited Halloween drink might just be a 'life-changing' experience," according to the HGTV website. All bad (good) puns aside, Mr. Hyde Potion from the HGTV blog does look pretty tasty, with its vodka, parfait amour liqueur, blackberry liqueur, tarragon simple syrup, lemon juice, and lavender syrup. If you've got some dry ice, it will be even spookier. Enjoy sipping on this festive concoction while watching the classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

2 Persimmon Cosmopolitan & 'Beetlejuice' Foodandstyle You have to make this delicious persimmon cocktail to enjoy while watching Beetlejuice. Why does it go with Beetlejuice? I can just imagine Charles and Delia sipping on this fancy Halloween-orange cocktail from Food & Style. This festive looking Persimmon Cosmopolitan includes vodka, persimmon puree, lime juice, lemon bitters, and St. Germain Elderflower liqueur. Yummy.

3 Spiced Pumpkin Pie Martini & 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Abeautifulmess Obviously, it isn't Halloween without pumpkin spice something and It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Enjoy two seasonal favorites together with this delicious Spiced Pumpkin Pie Martini from A Beautiful Mess to ensure your Halloween shenanigans are legit.

4 Morgue-A-Rita & 'The Addams Family' Giphy I think margaritas are perfect and delicious any time of year, any time of day, and any day of the week. And this aptly named Morgue-A-Rita from the HGTV blog would go just perfectly with your yearly viewing of The Addams Family. Morticia would approve of this drink purely because of its blood red maraschino syrup. So grab your lime juice, club soda, triple sec, cherries, maraschino syrup, and of course tequila for this creepy drink. You can even make "goo" for the top of the glasses by combining light corn syrup and green food coloring.

6 Smoky Mulled Cider With Chipotle & Islay Single Malt Scotch & 'Pan's Labyrinth' Foodandstyle This smoky Chipotle beverage would be great to drink while watching the Spanish horror movie Pan's Labyrinth by Guillermo del Toro. Smoky Mulled Cider with Chipotle and Islay Single Malt Scotch from Food & Style just sounds like fall in a glass.

7 Evil Eye Halloween Cocktail & 'Hocus Pocus' "BOOOOoooookkkkkk." Hocus Pocus comes to mind when making this Evil Eye Halloween Cocktail by A Beautiful Mess. Perhaps it's the eye that reminds me of the gross rolling eyeball in Winnie's spell book. This takes a bit of work, but it will be so fun and festive for your Hocus Pocus viewing party. The eyeball is essentially a vanilla pudding ice cube, and you pop it into a Bailey's beverage for a delicious treat. You'll need vanilla pudding (dyed green), licorice, an ice cube mold, and some time for it to sit in the freezer layer by layer.

8 Black Currant Cocktail With Coconut Water & Burnt Lemon Peel & 'Frankenstein' Foodandstyle Something about this Black Currant Cocktail with Coconut Water and Burnt Lemon Peel by Food & Style screams Frankenstein to me. Maybe because the lemon peels look like they could have been scorched by the electric currents used to create Frankenstein? No matter what, you'll love sipping on this beverage while watching Frankenstein this Halloween. You'll need coconut water, tequila, blackcurrant liqueur, lemon juice, and lemon bitters.

9 Blood Orange Mimosa & 'Dracula' Foodandstyle There's just something about a cocktail with the word "blood" in it that makes me think of Dracula for some reason, and this Blood Orange Mimosa by Food & Style would be the perfect drink to sip while watching a movie about a vampire. You'll need blood orange juice, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, orange bitters, and Prosecco or champagne.

10 Boozy Apple Cider A La Mode & 'Zombieland' Abeautifulmess Esquire called Zombieland an "all-American Zombie apocalypse film." And what is more American than an apple pie? I know, I know, I may be reaching here, but this delicious looking recipe for Boozy Apple Cider A La Mode from A Beautiful Mess is worth the reach to include on this list. You'll need bourbon, licor 43, mulled apple cider, whipped heavy cream, and freshly grated nutmeg. I can just smell this drink as I typed that. Mouth-watering.

11 Pomegranate Sangria With Kumquats & 'Carrie' Foodandstyle This blood-colored Pomegranate Sangria with Kumquats by Food & Style just has to be sipped while watching Carrie, the movie infamous for the prom scene where she gets doused in blood. Sure sangria is summery, but the coloring puts a spooky twist on the beverage to me. You'll need a bottle of fruity red wine, pure pomegranate juice, Grand Marnier, brandy, lime juice, pomegranates, and kumquats.

12 Candy Corn Jell-o Shots & 'Children Of The Corn' If you're one of those weirdos who love candy corn, these shots are for you, so please enjoy them while watching Children of the Corn. You're welcome. These Candy Corn Jello Shots from A Beautiful Mess require a box of orange-flavored Jell-o, Knox unflavored gelatin, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla or cake-flavored vodka, yellow food coloring, water, and shot glasses of course.