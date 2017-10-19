13 Hilarious Group Costume Ideas, Because Halloween Is A Team Effort

When it comes to your Halloween costume selection, getting a little help from your friends and family can take your look to the next level. We're not talking about simply asking them for suggestions on what you should be, but we're all for joining forces and dressing up as one cast. Working together to pull off a hilarious group costume can make your Halloween celebration one to remember. Plus, how often do you get to dress up alongside all of your favorite people?

From the most popular emojis to Trump's ex-cabinet members, there are plenty of group costume ideas to go around. And if it feels like Halloween festivities get more elaborate and creative each year, you may be onto something. Americans are expected to spend a record $9.1 billion on Halloween celebrations in 2017, reports The Balance — that's a lot of Spiderman and Batman suits. The reason for this increase in anything and everything related to Halloween is anyone's guess. Perhaps people are craving the chance to be more playful and imaginative in these stressful, uncertain times, or maybe it's just because they want to look good on social media. But one thing we're pretty sure of is that no one really outgrows the fun of dressing up.

Whatever the case, plenty of people of all ages are putting a lot of time, effort, and dollars towards their costume. And because the options are endless, coming up with a clever theme for a Halloween group costume doesn't have to take much time at all. In fact, here are some fun suggestions that will get your whole squad excited for the holiday.