13 Holiday 2018 Gifts For Cat Owners, That Will Leave Them Purring
Now that the holiday shopping season is well under way, many of us will be sighing about that age-old problem of "What can I get for my (fill in the blank)? I never know what to buy." But in truth, it's not that hard to shop for people if you have even a vague idea of their interests — and if there's someone on your list who owns a cat, shopping is as easy as picking up a holiday gift for cat owners, of which there are an almost limitless supply.
Cats are as much a part of our homes as the flat-screen TV; according to a 2015 Harris Poll, half of pet owners own cats, and a full 93 percent of them consider their kitties to be a part of the family. For a family member that doesn't do household chores or earn a salary, cats get lots of privileges; 81 percent of owners let their fluffs sleep on the bed, and 61 percent buy them holiday presents. Pet owners also tend to be proud of the fact that they share their lives with their fur babies, so a gift that reflects this love should be more than welcome.
The range of cat-related gifts runs from understated to kitschy, practical to ornamental. As the song goes, these are just a few of our favorite things; you should be able to find the purr-fect (sorry) gift for the cat lover in your life.
Kitty Calendar
Texts From Mittens The Cat 2019 Day-To-Day Calendar
What kind of messages would you get from your cat if it had opposable thumbs and a smartphone? This clever calendar has the answers. Each page features a conversation between tech-savvy Mittens and his human, along with puzzles, trivia, jokes, and other entertainment that will help brighten every day of the coming year.
Cat Wish Bracelet
Charming, indeed: This kitty charm bracelet comes with instructions to make a wish before putting it on for the first time. When the strap eventually breaks, the wish will come true. Priced so low, you'll want to pick up some for all the cat people in your life.
Pusheen Ornament
What cat owner doesn't love Pusheen, the fluffy cartoon kitty who stars in books, merchandise, and GIFs everywhere? The official Pusheen.com onlien store has a shop full of too-cute merch, including this 2018 limited edition enamel ornament. Better still, through midnight on Monday the 26th, you can take an additional 15 percent off your order using the code CYPURR15.
Cat-bernet Glass
Cats. Wine. Each of them is perfect in itself; combine the two, and you have a gift that definitely won't gather dust on the pantry shelf.
Memory Picture Frame
Grasslands Road Dog and Cat Memorial Picture Frame
One of the sad truths of pet ownership is knowing that our time with our fur babies is limited. If someone on your gift list lost a beloved cat in 2018, this frame makes a lovely memento.
Tabby Memo Pads
Streamline Cats In The Box Memo Tabbies
Both fun and practical, this set of memo pads is priced right (use the code GIVE20 at checkout through November 28 for the full discount), and would make a nice Secret Santa gift at work or a thank-you to your vet for all her hard work.
Phone Case
Every cat lover needs a feline accessory to carry at all times, and this iPhone case fits the bill nicely. Sized to fit the iPhone X, Xs, Xs Max and XR Folio (cases for other versions are available), it features a playful and just slightly blingy ear-and-whisker design.
Ugly Cat Sweater
It's hideous. It has cats. It has a terrible pun. It's on sale. What more could you ask for? Or, if you need alternatives, Etsy has an ample supply of ugly cat sweaters with variations of "Meowy Christmas" and "Santa Claws."
Cat Corkscrew
Plaisir de La Cave Sphinx Wine and Bottle Opener
Another cat/wine gift to give separately or as a combo with the glasses listed above. Unlike most cats, this one actually takes on a job to help you: The 14-karat gold-plated design cuts the foil off wine bottles before taking out the cork.
Cat Garden Ornament
Mischievous Cat Garden Gnome Figurine
For the cat lover in your life who also has a wicked sense of humor (which pretty much describes any cat owner, come to think of it), this garden ornament will elicit yowls of laughter. Who else but a cat could keep those annoying gnomes at bay?
Cat-tertainment
The holidays are an ideal time to gather family and friends together for some good old-fashioned game playing, so the cat lover on your list will appreciate having some kitty-centric fun. This variation on Pictionary features dry-erase boards and cat pieces to use for illustrating answers in CAT-egories such as Famous People and Professions.
The Cat's Pajamas
Tucker + Tate Plush Two-Piece Pajamas
Cat lovers come in all ages. So if there's a child on your list who never met a kitty they didn't squee over, this comfy pajama set will ensure that they never spend a cat-free night all winter.
CatCake Tool
Got a future Food Network Holiday Baking Championship winner on your list? Let them practice their 3-D baking skills with this silicone mold. It creates a perfect cat-shaped cupcake, which can then be decorated according to the chef's imagination and icing supply.
