Now that the holiday shopping season is well under way, many of us will be sighing about that age-old problem of "What can I get for my (fill in the blank)? I never know what to buy." But in truth, it's not that hard to shop for people if you have even a vague idea of their interests — and if there's someone on your list who owns a cat, shopping is as easy as picking up a holiday gift for cat owners, of which there are an almost limitless supply.

Cats are as much a part of our homes as the flat-screen TV; according to a 2015 Harris Poll, half of pet owners own cats, and a full 93 percent of them consider their kitties to be a part of the family. For a family member that doesn't do household chores or earn a salary, cats get lots of privileges; 81 percent of owners let their fluffs sleep on the bed, and 61 percent buy them holiday presents. Pet owners also tend to be proud of the fact that they share their lives with their fur babies, so a gift that reflects this love should be more than welcome.

The range of cat-related gifts runs from understated to kitschy, practical to ornamental. As the song goes, these are just a few of our favorite things; you should be able to find the purr-fect (sorry) gift for the cat lover in your life.

Kitty Calendar Texts From Mittens The Cat 2019 Day-To-Day Calendar $14 Amazon What kind of messages would you get from your cat if it had opposable thumbs and a smartphone? This clever calendar has the answers. Each page features a conversation between tech-savvy Mittens and his human, along with puzzles, trivia, jokes, and other entertainment that will help brighten every day of the coming year. See On Amazon

Cat Wish Bracelet Wish Charm Bracelet $4 Etsy Charming, indeed: This kitty charm bracelet comes with instructions to make a wish before putting it on for the first time. When the strap eventually breaks, the wish will come true. Priced so low, you'll want to pick up some for all the cat people in your life. See On Etsy

Pusheen Ornament Pusheen Ornament $29 Hey Chickadee What cat owner doesn't love Pusheen, the fluffy cartoon kitty who stars in books, merchandise, and GIFs everywhere? The official Pusheen.com onlien store has a shop full of too-cute merch, including this 2018 limited edition enamel ornament. Better still, through midnight on Monday the 26th, you can take an additional 15 percent off your order using the code CYPURR15. See On Hey Chickadee

Phone Case Kate Spade Cat iPhone Case $63 Nordstrom Every cat lover needs a feline accessory to carry at all times, and this iPhone case fits the bill nicely. Sized to fit the iPhone X, Xs, Xs Max and XR Folio (cases for other versions are available), it features a playful and just slightly blingy ear-and-whisker design. See On Nordstrom

Ugly Cat Sweater Ugly Cat Christmas Sweater $36 $29 Etsy It's hideous. It has cats. It has a terrible pun. It's on sale. What more could you ask for? Or, if you need alternatives, Etsy has an ample supply of ugly cat sweaters with variations of "Meowy Christmas" and "Santa Claws." See On Etsy

Cat Garden Ornament Mischievous Cat Garden Gnome Figurine $38 $29 Amazon Prime For the cat lover in your life who also has a wicked sense of humor (which pretty much describes any cat owner, come to think of it), this garden ornament will elicit yowls of laughter. Who else but a cat could keep those annoying gnomes at bay? See On Amazon

Cat-tertainment The Cat Game $20 $15 Target The holidays are an ideal time to gather family and friends together for some good old-fashioned game playing, so the cat lover on your list will appreciate having some kitty-centric fun. This variation on Pictionary features dry-erase boards and cat pieces to use for illustrating answers in CAT-egories such as Famous People and Professions. See On Target

The Cat's Pajamas Tucker + Tate Plush Two-Piece Pajamas $39 Nordstrom Cat lovers come in all ages. So if there's a child on your list who never met a kitty they didn't squee over, this comfy pajama set will ensure that they never spend a cat-free night all winter. See On Nordstrom

CatCake Tool Kitty Cupcake Mold $12 Amazon Prime Got a future Food Network Holiday Baking Championship winner on your list? Let them practice their 3-D baking skills with this silicone mold. It creates a perfect cat-shaped cupcake, which can then be decorated according to the chef's imagination and icing supply. See On Amazon