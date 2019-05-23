The feeling that you get when you head out from work on the brink of a 3-day weekend is just magical. The possibilities are pretty much endless for a weekend with an entire extra day of fun jammed in. Should you lay by the pool, grill out with the family, read a few books, take a trip, catch up on housework, or party it up with your besties? No matter what you choose to do with a whole 24 hours of extra weekend time, these 13 Instagram captions for a 3-day weekend are perfect for describing the weekend fun you captured in photos.

On any given weekend, you may find yourself waffling between the things you need to do and the things you want to do — but a 3-day weekend has time for all of it. You can scrub your toilets and sip sangria, soak up the sun and roller blade with your kids, or do pretty much anything your heart desires. A 3-day weekend gives you the gift of time and you're definitely going to want to document all of the fun you're having over on the 'gram.

Whether you choose to celebrate sleeping in, staying out late, road tripping, or all of the above, these 13 Instagram captions for a 3-day weekend have you covered.

"Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax." — Mark Black Giphy Imagine this caption under a photo of you lounging beachside with a cool drink in your hand and the sun on your face.

"Some people say there aren't enough days in the week; I believe there aren't enough days in the weekend." #Truth. Except on a 3-day weekend, the bonus day off provides just an extra little bit of cushion to protect you from the harsh realities of the next week.

"Happiness is not having to set the alarm for the next day, or the next day, or the next day." Giphy Unless you have kids who wake up at 5 a.m. regardless of which day it is.

"How beautiful it is to do nothing, and then to rest afterward." —Spanish proverb When it's a 3-day weekend, you can do exactly this. And then use this caption to let all of your friends know what an expert you are at resting up.

"Every weekend should be a 3-day weekend." Giphy If that's not the truth, I'm not sure what is. Couldn't we all use a 3-day weekend every week?

"The only thing better than a long weekend is that it's followed by a short work week." Monday isn't so Monday-ish when it is actually a Tuesday, right? So, let's tip our hats the short work week following of the 3-day weekend with this celebratory caption.

"May your weekend be full of adventure and cheer, and may the start of next week be a long ways from here." No matter where your long weekend adventures take you (even if it's literally just to your beloved couch with remote in hand) you deserve to celebrate the joy of having an extra weekend day in your life.

"I swear it was Friday like five minutes ago." Giphy This is a great caption to use at the end of a 3-day weekend. For as much fun as long weekends can be, sometimes they really do fly by in the blink of an eye.

"Hello weekend, please stay as long as you like." This is a caption that is true for just about any weekend, but it is especially true for a 3-day weekend that really will stick around a whole day longer than typical.

"Long weekend, we meet again old friend." Giphy A long weekend is like an old friend welcoming you with a warm hello and open arms for three entire days. Throwing this caption underneath a picture of you exuberantly welcoming it right back is pure Instagram gold.

"Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." If your 3-day weekend adventures take you anywhere your friends are, you're guaranteed to have a great time. This caption really stands true, as life is really more fun with your friends around.

"Let's start by taking a smallish nap or two." — Winnie-the-Pooh Giphy Maybe your 3-day weekend vibes feel more like catching up on some much needed napping. That is 100 percent fine by Winnie-the-Pooh and this quote can accurately caption the photos of your laid back long weekend.