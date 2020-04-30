Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and that means only one thing: You’re going to need a card — and quick. Because if there’s anything that moms love more than hearing how much you adore them, it's actually reading the words on a card covered with lots of love and admiration. And these 13 Mother’s Day cards from Etsy are among the most interesting, unique, and impressive cards out there — just like your mama.

This year, cruising the card aisle looking for the perfect Mother's Day greeting might not be in the, you know, cards. That’s where Etsy, in all its handmade glorious goodness, comes in to save the day ... Mother’s Day, that is. And honestly, you'll be better off browsing Etsy's offerings, anyway. Looking for a traditional card? You’ll find it. Something silly? They’ve got that, too. A card that will make you cry? Check and check. All of these cards come printed, so you won’t have to worry about not having enough ink in your printer. Plus, the prices are pretty comparable to what you’d be shelling out in a store, anyway. So click your way through the Mother’s Day cards from Etsy, and all you’ll be saying is “Hallmark, who?”

1. Saggy Boobs Card Saggy Boobs Card Etsy | $5 see on etsy Sure, motherhood is joyous and all, but it can make your boobies seriously sag. This card is blank inside so you can write whatever you would like. But the opening statement pretty much says it all. It comes with a 100% recycled kraft envelope and is mailed in a bend-free envelope so you won’t have to worry about it being broken — or, um, saggy.

2. You're One Bad Mother Puffer Card You're One Bad Mother Puffer Card Etsy | $6 see on etsy Don’t let the cute little puffer fish fool you. She has a meaningful message for your momma. Let your mom know that she’s a fierce little fishie with this cute card from LeGiftShop. It’s printed on 100 lb matte paper and measures 4.25 x 5.5 inches. The card is blank so you can write an ocean of inspiration.

3. You Mom So Hard Card You Mom So Hard Card Etsy | $6 see on etsy For the mom who has gone the extra mile, get her this sweet card from thepaperpeony. The letterpressed card is printed not on paper, but on 100% cotton tree-free cardstock. It comes with a pretty-in-pink envelope and is blank inside. And ensuring that it’s eco-friendly, the card is in a card sleeve that is 100% compostable.

4. Floral Mother’s Day Card Floral Mother’s Day Card Etsy | $4 see on etsy When it comes to Mother’s Day, you can’t beat a floral card. This one, from LomondPaperCo, has a bold floral bouquet with a total vintage vibe. The card is printed on a rough, textured paper, which adds to its antique look and feel. It’s blank inside, and comes with a recycled envelope and biodegradable plastic sleeve.

5. Funny Mother’s Day Card Funny Mother’s Day Card Etsy | $5 see on etsy For a card that compliments the recipient as well as the giver, you can’t beat this one from BettieConfetti. You can customize the inside of the card to be blank, have a confetti design, or have a message printed with confetti. The seller can ship the card directly to you or your mom, whichever you’d prefer. At least she knows that her kids are kind of cute.

6. Yoda Best Mom Yoda Best Mom Etsy | $5 see on etsy If your mom is a Star Wars fan, she’s going to fall in love with baby Yoda — and this Mother’s Day card, too. Because what could be more adorable than Baby Yoda making a heart shape out of his cute little hands? You can choose from either a blank inside, or an illustrated interior of a sweet little storm trooper holding a bouquet of flowers. Aww.

7. Proud To Be Y’orchid Proud To Be Y’orchid Etsy | $5 see on etsy Your green-thumb mom will adore this pretty (and punny!) Mother’s Day card from Etsy seller talisquo. The image of the orchid is original and hand-drawn, and the card is printed on 40lb white card stock. You can express your admiration for your mom (and her garden) on the blank interior.

8. Golden Girls Card Golden Girls Card Etsy | $5 see on etsy You can already hear the theme song playing in your mind, can’t you? Well, thank your mom for being a mom (and a friend) with this Golden Girls-inspired card from Etsy seller thefoundretail. The card is printed on recycled paper and with soy-based inks (with an inside message of “You are golden”).

9. Floral Bouquet Card Floral Bouquet Card Etsy | $5 see on etsy Brighten up your mom's Mother’s Day with this bountiful bouquet of flowers. You can personalize the card with your own choice of ink color as well as the envelope color, too, and you can even write your own message on the inside.

10. Mama Bear Card Mama Bear Card Etsy | $5 see on etsy This Mother’s Day card is as sweet as honey — literally. The handmade card is printed on recycled card stock and features an adorable illustration of a mommy and baby bear. Your favorite Mama Bear is going to love its delightful design.

11. Greenhouse Pop Up Card Greenhouse Pop Up Card Etsy | $11 see on etsy Up your card giving game with this gorgeous green house card from Liifstore. The card, which measures 8 in x 6 in, ships flat. But once your mom opens it, a beautiful 3-D greenhouse full of flowers will open up before her very eyes.

12. Exotic Mother’s Day Card Exotic Mother’s Day Card Etsy | $5 see on etsy If you’ve been binging on "Tiger King" during the quarantine, you’re not alone. So mail your mom a Mother’s Day card with a picture of Joe Exotic — mullet and all. The inside is blank so you can write whatever you’d like to your favorite cool kitten.