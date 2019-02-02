They finally did it. Almost 20 years since the last Ram's Super Bowl win, the Los Angeles based team is back and ready to face the New England Patriots in the ultimate football showdown of 2019. The sports world's excitement is tangible, and it seems like everyone who isn't an actual Patriot's fan is rooting for your guys. All that's left is for the Rams to play their hearts out while you cheer them on from the couch — oh, and for you to prove your love for them with one of these 13 Instagram captions for Rams fans.

Don't get me wrong, the most important part of the Super Bowl is obviously the game, but it's important for you to show your support for your favorite team. Patriots fans are notoriously enthusiastic (or obnoxious, depending on how you want to look at it) — Thrillist literally ranked them as the worst fans in the NFL, so you'll want to return the gesture and show as much hype for the Los Angeles Rams with all you've got.

Posting a pro-Rams Instagram isn't the only way to show your love; you can go all out and roll out an impressive Los Angeles-inspired menu at your Super Bowl party, deck your house in blue and gold decorations, and outfit the whole family in matching jerseys. But if you're looking for something that requires minimal effort, an Insta caption is the way to go.

"Time to ~Ram~ it up" This pun is too perfect not to use.

"We Not Me, today and everyday" The Rams rally cry officially changed to "We Not Me" in 2017 according to the team's website, and the Super Bowl is the perfect chance to use it on social.

"Straight Out Of L.A." Rep your city and your team with this caption under a photo of you in your Ram's gear.

"Heat wave Ram-ming your way" The double impact of implying you're bringing the heat and referencing your superior warm weather will be fire.

"When the whole world is cheering for your team" It's no secret everyone's rooting against the Pats, so you might as well rub it in.

"In Goff We Trust" Shout out the superior Super Bowl quarterback. It's what he deserves.

"West Coast Best Coast" You've got the entire West Coast on your side this Sunday. Flex on 'em.

"We went to Jared's" This pun on the classic Jared jewelry commercials is a hilarious way to show your Rams and Goff love.

"You either with me or against me" -Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock This lyric from Jay Rock's "WIN" highlights that you're the champs, and it invokes L.A.'s own Kendrick. *chef kiss*

"The real G.O.A.T.s" You are the greatest team of all time, and your mascot is literally a goat. How could you not post this?

"The best of the West are ready" Remind your Patriots followers of those back to back NFC West wins you've got in your back pocket.

"One House. One Dream." The motto on the Ram's Super Bowl page is Insta goals.