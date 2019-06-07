Where would we be without our best friends? They're the ones who gas us up, hold our hair when we've had too many margaritas, tell us that the sonogram picture of our baby is adorable and in no way looks like a demonic alien. In short, they're always there for us. It's hard to encapsulate all that your bestie means to you in a speedily written message, but worry not, these sentimental things to text your BFF on National Best Friends' Day will do just that.

This year, National Best Friends' Day falls on Saturday, June 8. While it is definitely one of those "made up holidays," it's as good an excuse as any to let your BFF know that you're thinking about them, and that you care. And let's be honest, it's so much easier to do it over a text message than in a phone call or even in person. It zaps some of the awkwardness out of the situation, which is fantastic if you suffer from any sort of social anxiety. Being raised in the Midwest, I can understand the sort of detached emotionality that would make texting a very tempting way to communicate. With this list, it's as easy as copy/paste.

1. “There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.” Jane Austen, 'Northanger Abbey' Alexey Kuzma/Stocksy Jane just had a way with words, and if your friends are big bookworms like mine are, they'll likely know the quote.

2. "I know that you live on the other side of nowhere near me, but every day I am grateful for all the ways we can keep in contact, because I can't imagine not having you in my life." Your BFF for life might physically be in another state or country, but that doesn't make her any less important to you.

3. "Sharing life with you as my best friend is more than I could have dreamed it would ever be. I love you and I like you." Yes, I have my best girl friend, and my GBF, and I can't live without them, but my ultimate, my ride or die, is my husband. (Hat tip to Leslie Knope for the last sentence.)

4. "I am incredibly grateful that the universe chose you as my mother, and I am just as thankful that the universe also made you my friend." Is your mom your BFF? While that would have been really hard to handle growing up, as an adult, it's a gift. Try this heartfelt quote if your mom is someone you can talk to about anything.

5. "There is no one I trust with my feelings like I trust you. You are always there for me no matter what, and holy cow does that mean everything to me." Everyone has been at a point in their life where they're struggling. BFFs will see you through it.

6. "If it weren't for you, I would have thrown this whole thing under a bus from the word go. Thank you for keeping my better nature in the forefront. I'll do the same for you." Flamingo Images/Stocksy So you've decided to co-chair your college 10 year reunion, or it's your other friend's wedding. It's stressful. But not with your BFF by your side.

7. "How in the world I got lucky enough to have a BFF who has not only held my wedding dress as I went to the bathroom, but a leg as I gave birth, I have no idea, but I'm grateful that even though you have seen more of me than anyone, that you're still my BFF." For the friend who sees you — all of you.

8. "We have to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles and work. Or waffles, friends, work. But work has to come third." ― Leslie Knope, 'Parks and Recreation' You can sub waffles with your own favorite food or drink (avocado toast, Chardonnay, and chocolate are just a few ideas), but your friend will get the picture either way.

9. “I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” ― Helen Keller This quote from Helen Keller really gets to the heart of friendship.

10. "Right now, everything might suck. And it might seem like this time will never end, but I am here for you, I will help you through this, and I will yank you through by the ear to the bright side if I must." If your friend is going through a rough patch, let her know you'll be her rock.

11. "You know that I am really glad I met you. I didn't know I needed a friend like you, but now, I can't imagine not being friends." Mauro Grigollo/Stocksy Maybe they're a new friend, but you're really connecting. It happens. In that case, you don't want to be overly sentimental, but just sentimental enough that it makes sense.

12. “Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art... It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival.” ― C.S. Lewis This is from Lewis' book, The Four Loves. He knew how to capture feeling like few others of his era.