14 Easy Elf On The Shelf Christmas Eve 2018 Ideas For Toddlers, To Prep Them For The Official Send-Off
When you have a toddler in the house, it doesn't get any better than Christmas Eve. Their off-the-charts excitement for Santa is completely contagious, and your Elf on the Shelf's presence all month long help build the anticipation. But all good things must come to an end. Your child might be crushed once they actually realize that their beloved Scout won't be around come Christmas morning, so you got to make sure he or she goes out with a bang. These easy Elf on the Shelf Christmas Eve ideas for toddlers will conveniently set the elf up for his departure (and Kris Kringle's arrival).
When Christmas Eve finally arrives, my kids are elated that the wait for presents is finally over. But as a parent, I have another reason to rejoice : I no longer have to find a hiding spot for our Elf on the Shelf. After weeks of moving that little doll around the house and waking up in a panic on the nights when I forgot, it's pretty glorious to have the reign of the Elf come to an end. On the night before Christmas Eve, I love going all out and doing one last epic scene, because in 24 hours, I get to pack Scout up and store him away until next year.
Here are 14 easy-yet-grand finales for your Elf will make saying goodbye just a little bit easier.
1Time to Say Goodbye
On Christmas Eve, the Elf's work is finally done, and it's time to say goodbye until next year. Have him bid adieu to your household by spelling out "Bye" in marshmallows or candy canes.
If you're the crafty type, make him a little sign that says, "Ho Ho Ho, I gotta go! See you next year!"
2Stocking Stuffer
Elf on the Shelf is the ultimate stocking stuffer. Have her nesting in your child's stocking for a fun surprise to wake up to on Christmas Eve - you can explain that she's making sure the stocking has enough room for all of the gifts Santa will (hopefully) bring later.
3Elfie Shark
Getting your kid to take a bath on Christmas Eve can be a hard task considering all the excitement. But, if you cleverly place your Elf in the bath with a fun "Elfie Shark" sign that morning like @jessica_telfer did, you might just win bath time.
4Down the Chimney
Santa isn't the only one who comes down the chimney on Christmas Eve. Have your Elf get in on the fun. Place it in the fireplace and rub a little soot on her nose and sprinkle some coffee grounds on the floor. She's just making sure the chimney is all set for Santa's arrival after all.
5Something To Remember Me
Elf might be ready to go back to the North Pole for some rest after all those nights flying back and forth, but your kids are going to miss him. Take some inspiration from @sammistewart18 and have Elf scan himself so he can leave a little memento behind!
6Power Up!
After an entire month of nightly flights to the North Pole, Elf is feeling tired. To help energize her for one last trip of the season, place a cup of coffee next to her to make sure she's got plenty of fuel!
7One Last Game
Your little Elf has been entertaining your kiddos all season long with his antics. For one last hurrah, set him up playing a final game of Tic Tac Toe as @karilynnjansen staged.
8Leave Out Reindeer Snacks
Your elf's last good deed could be helping your kids get the house ready for Santa's arrival. Place your Elf next to a plate of carrots or reindeer biscuits to show the kids exactly what Santa's travel companions will be craving.
9Stage A Wedding
If you have two Elf on the Shelfs in your home, stage a wedding, like @bellelisec3, for a grand finale scene. Leave a little note that says that your two elves couldn't help but fall in love over the past few months, and now they're going back to the North Pole as Mr. and Mrs (or Mrs. and Mrs, or Mr. and Mr.)
10Goodbye To New Friends
Your little Elf made some great new friends this season. On Christmas Eve, have her say goodbye to the toys in your house, like @fotolove6 did with these Minions.
11Bows For Days
If you have bows leftover after you finish up wrapping your presents, here's the perfect use for them. Stage a climbing wall for Elfie like @mirandabrooke_, and your kiddos will think it's the coolest stunt yet.
12Trapped in the TV
If you're looking to retire your Elf for good, you can do a clever trick that parents the world over are getting in on. Have her get trapped in the TV!
13Sealed with a Kiss
Is there anything cuter than an elf giving out free kisses on Christmas Eve? It's the sweetest way to send Santa's helper off.
14Vacation Time!
Your Elf has been hard at work this December and now it's time for a big vacation. Put a lei around your Elf or pack her a little suitcase, because she's headed to the tropics for some R&R!
