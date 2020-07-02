14 Fourth Of July Pie Recipes You'll Want To Make All Summer Long

Have you made your Fourth of July celebration checklist yet? Swimsuit: check. Hot dogs: check. Fireworks: check. Pie: You better say check. It’s not Independence Day without some gorgeous, fruity, dough-framed concoction. Oh sure, you could serve star spangled cookies, but with farmers markets and fruit stands brimming with ripe peaches, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries... well, these fruits are just asking to be snuggled up a golden crust and topped with a whipped cream swirl. To that end, here are some fabulous and foolproof Fourth of July pie recipes.

And no matter what kind of pie is your personal favorite, this list covers it all. From classic lattice work numbers to hand pies, ice box situations, and no-bake heroes, there's even a little banana and peanut butter pie action for those who prefer their fruit as a garnish. Even better, most of these pies fall into the “easy to use” category, meaning even the most novice baker should be able to handle the instructions. I realize not all of us are familiar with making a crust from scratch, no worries. If the filling is on point, no one is going to give you a hard time for opting for a store bought frozen crust, trust me.

1. Frosty Banana and Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie Wholefully Y'all, not only is Wholefully's Frosty Banana and Peanut Butter Chocolate pie essentially a peanut butter sandwich in dessert form, it's not even half bad for you. This recipe uses a whole grain crust and, as blogger Cassie explains, "a metric crapload of bananas." Serve without guilt, my friends.

2. Mini Blueberry Pies Baked by Rachel If my farm stand is any indication, blueberries are at peak perfection right now. And if you want to amp up their drama, this recipe is the one. Baked by Rachel takes the traditional blueberry pie recipe and portions it out into personal mini pies. Can we say darling? And a super great option right now as we try to avoid sharing food. Find some small star shape pans and you'll be right on theme for the Independence Day holiday.

3. Blueberry Peach Slab Pie A Beautiful Plate As if blueberries weren't exceptionally delicious right now, have you see a peach lately? Dang, she looks good. I've been on a peach diet for the past two weeks, incorporating them into every meal. And you can be sure this Blueberry Peach Slab Pie will be on my Fourth of July menu. The best part of this recipe from A Beautiful Plate is that all you need is a sheet pan. Pro tip: Serve with a scoop of ice cold vanilla ice cream.

4. Wide Lattice Peach Pie with Tarragon Butter Brooklyn Supper Given my love affair with peaches, you're likely not surprised that I picked another peach pie number, but check out the surprise on this one — tarragon butter. Say what? I have never heard of such a pie, but I'm more than curious enough to give it a try. Brooklyn Supper's pie might take you a bit longer when it comes to sourcing your flour; this one calls for sorghum variety. But don't worry, you can sub it for all purpose flour, then drizzle with tarragon butter for a savory twist.

5. Fourth of July Buttermilk Pie Simply Recipes If you want a pie that screams "Happy Fourth!" well, here you go. Basically, you're going to make a custard then top it with whipped cream and the freshest blueberries and raspberries you can find. Then you're going to want to immediately eat Simply Recipes' pie right up.

6. Red, White, and Blue Whoopie Pies Confessions of a Cookbook Queen Don't give me that traditionalist side-eye, whoopie pies are still very much of the pie family and therefore belong on this list. Plus, these are as patriotic as it gets. Confessions of a Cookbook Queen came up with this wildly fun recipe by taking funfetti cake mix, then blending one half with red and the other with blue food coloring (genius!). Using a cookie scoop, she made small circles, baked them, then filled them with marshmallow frosting. Do they give Nobel Prizes for dessert? Someone should look into that.

7. Raspberry Hand Pies with Cinnamon-Orange Glaze Nearly every nation on earth has a version of the hand pie, and for good reason. The baked savory or sweet pocket of food is as efficient as it is delicious, and this little hand pie from Cookie + Kate makes a perfect personal dessert for Fourth of July. Raspberries take the starring role on the filling, but it's the cinnamon-orange glaze that has me intrigued. This could double as a great breakfast snack the morning after.

8. Icebox Peach Pie Cookies & Cups There are those peaches again. What can I say? I have a problem. But, come on. Can you really fault me for including a peach dessert that only takes 4 ingredients! Basically track down the best peaches you can find (or use canned), buy a graham cracker crust, mix some whipped topping and condensed milk, throw in the peaches, plop it in the crust, then freeze for 8 hours. Voila, a banger of a recipe from Cookies & Cups.

9. Individual Strawberry Cream Pie Damn Delicious This moment is ripe for individualized desserts, thus the inclusion of this recipe from Damn Delicious (originally intended to be a Valentine's Day dessert, but perfectly appropriate for the 4th). Lucky Leaf Premium Strawberry Pie Filling is critical here, but if you can get some, and you have some charming glass ramekins or mason jars on hand, you've got yourself a showstopper dessert.

10. Easy Cherry Cream Cheese Pie for Summer DIY Candy Cherries? Cream cheese? We're either talking about a baller bagel or a home run dessert. In this case it's the latter, brought to you by DIY Candy. The key to making this fairly straightforward recipe wow guests is getting a star shaped cookie cutter to top it with stars. Put this out and everyone will be distracted from the fireworks.

11. No Bake Strawberry Lemon Cream Pie No Bake Strawberry Lemon Cream PIe You can't have a Fourth of July pie list without a lemon cream pie. It's illegal in at least five Southern states. So here it is. A version that adds a little strawberry flavor for those on the fence about lemon. The best part? This Inside Bru Crew Life recipe can be doctored up for maximum patriotism with the garnish of a few blueberries. Red, white, and blue through and through, y'all.

12. American Flag Pie Recipe i am a food blog Basically an American flag in pie form, this star-spangled red, white and blueberry pie from I am a food blog is made a little bit extra delicious with the addition of fresh lime juice. Perfect if you like your sweet and with a touch or tart. Warning: May cause impromptu pledges of allegiance.

13. Mulled Cherry Bomb Pie Half Baked Harvest Where I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, July means cherries. Boatloads of Orondo Rubies, Rainiers, and Red Sweets. Let me tell you, if you can get your hands on some of those, you ought to make this pie. Start with 3 pounds fresh cherries pitted. As for the rest, well just follow Half Baked Harvest's instructions.