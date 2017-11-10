14 Inspirational Friendsgiving Quotes To Go Along With Your English Trifle

Friendsgiving might be trendy right now, but I've been hosting one each year for as long as I can remember. Obviously, Friendsgiving can be inevitable when you don't have family nearby, but sometimes it's downright preferable. Family gatherings, for many people, are complicated and exhausting, whereas Friendsgiving can be a relaxed experience that allows the real gratitude of the season to shine through. So if you're in need of sweet sentiment to accompany an invitation, or to use as place holders, these inspirational Friendsgiving quotes will work a treat.

I love absolutely everything to do with Thanksgiving. I claim it as my spirit holiday since I was born on it, many years ago. My dad had celebratory pie for dinner that night, courtesy of my mom's 36 hours of labor. Of course, I also love it because it's a good excuse to gather friends and family together for turkey, cranberry sauce, pie and, in my case, birthday cake.

As an adult, the concept of Friendsgiving just seems like an altogether awesome way (read: excuse) to have two Thanksgiving dinners. (You can never have too many leftovers.) So with that in mind, here are some awesome Friendsgiving quotes to get you into the holiday spirit:

"Friends are the family you choose." — Jess C. Scott Shutterstock Friendsgiving is even more special when you get to celebrate with friends whom you consider as close, or closer, than the family you were born into.

"It is not happy people who are thankful. It is thankful people who are happy." — Unknown Little reminders of the importance of gratitude in daily life are a sweet way to welcome your guests for Friendsgiving. You could print this quote and set it on plates, or add it to place mats written on brown craft paper.

"The language of friendship is not words but meanings." — Henry David Thoreau Talk about a great reminder that love is a verb, and the best way to grow and nurture your friendships is through action.

"It isn't so much what's on the table that matters, as what's on the chairs." — W.S. Gilbert Shutterstock What matters most is the people around the table, not how gourmet the spread is. (Although a gourmet spread can't hurt.) Even the most delicious meal can turn your stomach if the company is distasteful.

"Don’t walk behind me; I may not lead. Don’t walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." — Albert Camus No relationship is 50/50, but talk about a great way to remind your friends at the Friendsgiving table that you're all equally awesome.

"True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable." — David Tyson Gentry And if that Thanksgiving dinner turns out as well and delicious as you'll inevitably hope, everyone will be too busy eating to enjoy a lengthy conversation. Friendship + food = wonderful, comfortable silence.

"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." ― Linda Grayson Hey, there's nothing wrong with a subtle hint. Maybe you should print this on the invites to your Friendsgiving feast.

"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." ― Marcel Proust We have a saying in our family: we're grateful for friends who are family, and family who are friends. This perfectly sums that up, and just in time for Friendsgiving celebrations.

"If you really want to make a friend, go to someone's house and eat with him... the people who give you their food give you their heart." ― Cesar Chavez Cesar Chavez had the right idea when it comes to making friends over a meal. Food is a powerful bonding tool.

"Friends are like the second family you make for yourself. Friendship makes you feel home though you're not at home." ― Wilson Kanadi On Friendsgiving especially, having a place that feels like home, even if it isn't home, is the best you can hope for.

"Life isn't about having a thousand friends, it's about finding the very few right ones you need." — A.R. Asher Shutterstock This one is particularly appropriate for a smaller Friendsgiving gathering. The holidays are a good time to remember: It's the quality of one's friendships that matter, not the quantity.

"Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing." ― Elie Wiesel Ideal for a Friendsgiving where significant others are few and far between, this quote expresses a universal truth. Romances may come and go, but friendships are forever.

"I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12." — Stephen King, "Stand by Me" This line from the classic novel would be fitting for a Friendsgiving gathering of pals you've had since grade school. (Maybe use this to caption a side-by-side, then vs. now photo post.)