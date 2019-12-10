14 One-Pot Breakfast Meals That Your Kids Will Love

The rush of a busy morning often calls for simple breakfasts that are easy to put together and easy to clean up. But when cold cereal just isn't cutting it anymore, you need a recipe like these 14 one-pot breakfast meals that kids will love. These dishes will make your mornings an absolute breeze while keeping your kids happy and fed. The recipes include an array of ingredients like eggs, bacon, berries, oatmeal, and even quinoa in one-pot creations sure to please your entire family.

What makes a breakfast recipe a one-pot breakfast meal? The simple answer is that every ingredient cooks together in one single dish. This dish may not necessarily be a pot, but could be a casserole dish, a skillet, or a dutch oven. No matter what the recipe calls for you to use as your one pot, each of these one-pot breakfast meals yields a delicious meal that is easy to clean up, and features tasty ingredients that are kid-approved.

Some of these one-pot breakfast recipes can even be assembled the night before. These 14 one-pot breakfast recipes are especially helpful when you have to wake up at the crack of dawn to get your kids ready for school on weekdays or sporting events on early weekend mornings.

1. Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal A Pretty Life In The Suburbs This is an easy one-pot breakfast that you can make the night before, refrigerate, and pop in the oven right before breakfast the next morning. The recipe for Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal by A Pretty Life In The Suburbs includes hearty oats, apple sauce, raisins, vanilla, and delicious warming spices like cinnamon and ginger.

2. Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake A Pretty Life In The Suburbs Although pumpkin is a seasonal flavor typically reserved for the fall and winter months, this Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake by A Pretty Life In the Suburbs is a one-pot breakfast that your kids will love anytime of year. Simply layer fluffy bread, a pumpkin puree mixture, cream cheese, and brown sugar to create a sensational breakfast treat.

3. Breakfast Quinoa Pudding Wholefully A simple, flavorful, and filling one-pot breakfast your kids will love is exactly what you will get with this recipe for Breakfast Quinoa Pudding by Wholefully. Although quinoa may not traditionally scream breakfast, the addition of butter, cinnamon, honey, and vanilla make this recipe especially appealing for breakfast.

4. Ham & Potato Frittata Budget Bytes Technically, this is a one-skillet breakfast, but the concept of cooking everything together in one place to make your breakfast simple still applies. This Ham and Potato Frittata by Budget Bytes combines savory ham and hearty potatoes with eggs and parmesan cheese to create a tasty dish your kids will love.

5. Chorizo Breakfast Hash Budget Bytes My older kids love spicy foods, so when I serve them a breakfast packed with flavorful chorizo and bell peppers like this Chorizo Breakfast Hash by Budget Bytes, they're always happy. Diced red potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and chorizo come together for an easy breakfast that can be served alone, or alongside a fried egg and topped with a dollop of sour cream.

6. Southwestern Egg & Black Bean Skillet Cara's Cravings Everything in this recipe — including the fried egg — bakes up right in the same dish to create a flavorful, protein-packed breakfast that kids will love. Black beans, diced tomatoes, minced garlic, and frozen corn combined with southwestern spices easily cook right on your stovetop and then finish cooking in the oven in this recipe for Southwestern Egg & Black Bean Skillet by Cara's Cravings.

7. Easy Breakfast Sandwich Pudding Climbing Grier Mountain If you already have leftover cooked bacon and some English muffins on hand, putting together this Easy Breakfast Sandwich Pudding from Climbing Grier Mountain is extremely simple. All of your ingredients, including heavy cream, eggs, and cheese, get poured into the same baking dish to create a delectable one-pot breakfast that your kids will love.

8. Caramel Apple Bread Pudding Confessions Of A Cookbook Queen Feeding your kids this Caramel Apple Bread Pudding by Confessions of a Cookbook Queen for breakfast may seem like giving them dessert for breakfast, but it does have apples in it, and a little sweet start to the day will surely make your kids smile. Plus, it all cooks up together right in the same dutch oven on the stovetop and then in the oven for easy clean-up.

9. Breakfast Quinoa Cookie And Kate Combining warm, nutritious quinoa with milk, toasted almonds, and mango creates a delicious one-pot breakfast meal that your kids will love. Cookie and Kate's recipe for Breakfast Quinoa is an easy-to-follow guide for creating this simple, tasty breakfast.

10. Berries & Brie Breakfast Bake Cook Nourish Bliss This sweet and savory Berries and Brie Breakfast Bake by Cook Nourish Bliss combines sourdough bread, brie, eggs, and berries to create a one-dish sensational breakfast meal that your kids will absolutely devour. The addition of vanilla extract, maple syrup, and ground cinnamon gives this breakfast a sweet appeal.

11. Cheesy Breakfast Casserole Damn Delicious Cheesy Breakfast Casserole by Damn Delicious is a one-pot breakfast meal that your kids will love. This dish combines diced potatoes, eggs, Italian sausage, bell peppers, and plenty of cheesy goodness to create a hearty meal that is as easy to make as it is to eat.

12. Ham & Cheese Breakfast Casserole Foodie Crush Do your kids love ham and cheese sandwiches? If so, they'll likely enjoy this Ham and Cheese Breakfast Bake by Foodie Crush that combines ham, cheese, bread, and eggs, to create an easy-to-make one-pot breakfast meal that your kids will love.

13. One-Pot Biscuits & Gravy Number 2 Pencil This easy-to-make recipe for One-Pot Biscuits and Gravy by the Number 2 Pencil blog is the ultimate breakfast comfort food. Sausage gravy and biscuits cook up together right in the same skillet for a simple and delicious breakfast meal your kids will surely enjoy.