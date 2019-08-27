We watched her dominate the pop charts of the early aughts, saw the union and dissolution of her first marriage played out across reality TV, and now, Jessica Simpson's happily ever after is just getting started. After welcoming her third child with her husband earlier this year, these 14 photos of Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, prove that love still exists, and it's totally worth waiting for.

Back in 2010, Simpson and Johnson officially began dating, according to E! News, which added that Johnson, a former football player and Ivy League educated businessman actually left the Wharton School to be with Simpson. And while they technically got engaged back in 2010 — mere months after they met — the couple did not actually tie the knot until four years later, according to Us Weekly.

Their wedding was stalled as they welcomed two children together, a daughter named Maxwell and a son named Ace. In 2011, Simpson posted a photo of herself dressed as a "mummy" for Halloween, as a quippy pun to share that she was expecting her first daughter, according to Billboard. Since the nuptials, according to People, they've welcomed one more daughter named Birdie, who was born earlier this year.

It's clear that this couple was completely meant to be and certainly prove that love is not only real, but definitely worth waiting for.

Sweethearts From The Start

In one of the very first photos that Simpson ever posted to Instagram, she shared a quick shot of her and Johnson. "Date Day! Thank God he likes me in a ponytail... Duh ;)" she wrote.

Not Afraid Of PDA

Simpson shared another shot to her 'gram early on, of her and Johnson sharing a sweet kiss in bed. "I love this man," she captioned the photo.

Expecting Maxwell

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In this sweet photo, Johnson and Simpson posed on the red carpet while she was pregnant with her first daughter, Max.

"Immediately when I found out I was pregnant, it was like 'stick the stomach out, pop the hips out, and just waddle,'" Simpson told Entertainment Tonight about leaning into being pregnant. "Just own the waddle. That is my strut."

Ready For Baby No. 2

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The next year, Simpson and Johnson got ready to meet their second child, their son Ace.

Mom & Dad Hit The Town

On their very first date out after having their son, Ace, Simpson posted a photo of them on social media, commemorating the occasion. "First date since having baby Ace," she captioned the photo.

Four Years In

To commemorate their fourth anniversary, Simpson shared this sweet photo on Instagram, with the caption: "Happy 4yr anniversary baby!! I am so honored to be the mother of your babies and loved by you every moment."

Tongue Tied

Back in 2014, Simpson shared a cute photo of her and Johnson making a silly face at once another. "Yummy," she captioned this goofy shot.

Unconditional Love

Johnson and Simpson posed for this super sweet family photo for Glamour, in which she wrote about self-acceptance. "Let him love all of you," Simpson advised about relationships in an essay for Glamour. "Eric has seen me at every size, and he loves me no matter what. When I got pregnant with Ace four months after having Maxwell, I was nervous about starting over again. I had come so far in learning how to balance my career, family life, and hormones, and starting over again felt overwhelming. Eric was so supportive and challenged me to accept my insecurities and focus on what truly matters. I feel stronger than ever, and Eric's unconditional love has been a reminder of the love I should give myself."

Fifty Shades Of Johnson

For Valentine's Day back in 2015, Simpson and Johnson had their own ultra sexy photo shoot, aptly titled "Fifty Shades of Johnson."

The "Sexiest Day Of Her Life"

On their five year anniversary, Simpson posted a photo of them at dinner declaring it the "sexiest day of her life."

Birthday Celebrations

The family celebrated Ace's third birthday with a dinosaur-themed party. "You complete me," she wrote to her son.

Family Travels

A family that travels together, stays together. Simpson posted a happy photo of the group getting ready to board a jet. "Travel buddies," she called them.

Waiting For Birdie

All dressed for church, and waiting for their third daughter to arrive.

Happy Family

Finally, Simpson posted this beautiful portrait of the family of five a few months ago. Wearing matching florals and spring tones, the couple couldn't look happier, or more perfect together.

It seems that Jessica Simpson has really found her happily ever after.