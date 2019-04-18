14 Sentimental Mother's Day 2019 Cards That She'll Want To Keep Forever
There are certain times of year when it's acceptable (not to mention expected) to let your feelings show for the people in your life without fear or embarrassment. Mother's Day is definitely one of those times. When you go browsing in your neighborhood store or online, you'll find a wealth of sentimental Mother's Day cards that send the unmistakable message that Mom is a remarkable, inspirational, and very much loved member of the family.
Ironically, the woman who made Mother's Day possible in the first place eventually came to regret her accomplishment. As Mental Floss explained it, Anna Jarvis first came up with the idea as a way to honor her late mother. For several years, she fought for a national holiday until Congress finally established one in 1914. However, when retailers and florists pounced on Mother's Day as an excuse to sell trinkets and flowers, Jarvis was incensed and tried to put an end to her own idea. She was totally opposed to pre-printed Mother's Day cards, saying, "A maudlin, insincere printed card or ready-made telegram means nothing except that you’re too lazy to write to the woman who has done more for you than anyone else in the world."
Jarvis would have hated the fact that Mother's Day is now the third-largest card-selling day in the U.S., per Hallmark. But since she's not here to protest, we can feel free to send cards to all the mothers in our lives: moms, grandmas, stepmoms, aunts, sisters, friends, expectant moms, and those who are like a mom to us. And we can be as effusive as we like about showing how inspiring they are and how much we love them. Take a look at these and see if any of them are right for your favorite mother. (If you can imagine her wiping away a tear, you know you've found a winner.)
Mother's Day Card (You Put Family First)
Mothers often make difficult sacrifices to keep their families happy and strong. This touching card acknowledges a mom's selflessness; the inside goes on to say, "In many ways, you gave your all to make sure that I'd have a good life. And for that, I can never repay you . . . And I will always be grateful. Happy Mother's Day."
Hallmark Romantic LGBT Mother's Day Card
Happily, card manufacturers are acknowledging the beautifully diverse variety of families in their holiday greetings. This lovely card is designed for a same-sex couple, and the inside reads: "Every day I'm thankful that I'm the one who gets to see up close how strong you are, how smart, how incredibly loving and giving you are… Every day I love you so much. Thank you for all the ways you make our family wonderful. Happy Mother's Day."
Best Feeling Mother's Day Card
For a mom who's always had your back, this card says it all. Open it up, and the message continues: "Having a mom who knows your heart, supports your dreams, and shares your journey is the greatest thing in the world. And having you for my mom is the best feeling ever. Happy Mother's Day."
Mother's Day Mom To Be Card
The baby may not be here yet, but that doesn't mean you can't acknowledge Mother's Day. If your sister, SIL, cousin, or best friend is expecting, let them know you're thinking of them. The inside reads: "You cradle within, A precious life. Eagerly awaiting the moment, Joyful anticipation in your heart. Future memories in the making, Mom to Be...Happy Mother's Day with much love." Personalize the card for free, and get an extra 15 percent off by using the code APRILZAZLOVE.
Hallmark Mother's Day Card For Mom Benefiting Research
The sentiment inside says, "You're an inspiration to so many. Hope you're feeling loved today...because you are. Happy Mother's Day." Appropriate for any mom, but particularly a mom who has or has had breast cancer; proceeds from this card will benefit the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research organization.