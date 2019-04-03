When it comes to getting your kids new toys, it's always a worry to parents that their child will grow tired of it within the first few minutes of opening the box. So why bother spending the money, right? Well, before you decide, there may be some toys that are worth your hard earned money, because keeping your kid seriously entertained is worth every penny. According to moms, there are some toys your toddler will never lose interest in, and you're going to want to fill your playroom with them. You know, so they can be happy. And so you can pee in peace.

Kids are funny because they can become obsessed with the most random things. One mom said her toddler became obsessed with their tape measure, while other moms all agreed they also had a little tape measure thief in the house. Lots of other moms mentioned non-toy items that their toddler would be entertained by, such as empty boxes and bubble wrap. It's true, if kids can get fixated on random objects, why overwhelm them (and your house) with toys? Well some toys offer developmental benefits, as well as hours and hours of independent play. So get your kid's imagination going with these all-time toddler favorites, according to moms.

1. Magna-Tiles Magna-Tiles Clear Colors 32-pc Set $50 Amazon Magnetic tiles designed to be used for building shapes, structures and vehicles while developing math, science and tactile skills. Great for hours of imaginative play. See On Amazon The most popular toy, according to moms everywhere, is Magna-Tiles. If you're not familiar with them, they're magnetic stacking blocks that are great for toddlers because they're easy to use and they're fun.

2. Connect 4 Hasbro Connect 4 Game $7 Amazon This classic 2 player, disk dropping game including yellow and red disks will bring hours of entertainment. When you match 4 of the same color in a row, you win. See On Amazon Another mom said her son loved dropping the discs into the Connect 4 game and over time learned how to play for real. Perfect for when you're ready for a family game night. Connect 4 tournament, anyone?

3. Work Bench Black+Decker Junior Power Workbench $79 Amazon Comes with 75 tools and accessory pieces, including workbench with storage trays, saw, drill, screw driver, hammer, wrench, and lots more. Realistic lights and sounds make it great for imaginary play. See On Amazon Tools, banging, building — what's not to like? Kids love to engage in imaginary play. Just make sure their toolbox has a tape measure.

4. Micro Scooter Micro Mini 3in1 Deluxe Kick Scooter $120 Amazon Quality ride-on scooter that grows with children ages 1 through 6. See On Amazon Your little toddler could scoot around for hours on one of these. The best part about this scooter is that it grows with your child. Young toddlers all the way up until school age can use this 3-in-1 scooter, so it's well worth the investment.

5. Duplo Blocks LEGO Duplo My First My First Bricks $18 Amazon The classic Duplo set is great for first-time builders. Features 80 colorful LEGO Duplo pieces in different shapes and sizes, including double-sided decorated bricks and a propeller. See On Amazon There are so many kinds of Duplo blocks, but this set is a good one for first-time builders. These bricks are bigger than LEGOs and feature cute pictures on them to create animals and vehicles.

6. Kitchen Set KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen $128 Amazon Made of solid wood and plastic, making it durable and long lasting. This kitchen is big enough for more than one kid to play in and comes complete with a pretend ice machine, microwave, dishwasher, cordless phone, and more. See On Amazon Another great choice for your little one if they love to play make-believe. You could even spend hours playing "restaurant" with them allowing them to make you food, although I think the service in this restaurant could be questionable.

7. Jumbo Blocks Melissa & Doug Jumbo Building Blocks $35 Amazon Features 40 blocks in 3 sizes, made from premium, extra thick cardboard for durability. Recommended for children ages 2 through 5. See On Amazon These giant-sized blocks are perfect for toddlers because they're durable and allow them to get creative, building large scale structures.

8. Puzzles Melissa & Doug Vehicles Jigsaw Puzzles in a Box $9 Amazon Includes 4 vehicle themed puzzles and convenient wooden storage box. Recommended for kids age 3 to 6. See On Amazon Some kids really love puzzles. If your child loves puzzles, try stocking up on some puzzles that pique their interest. For example — have a vehicle lover? Try this puzzle by Melissa and Doug, featuring four different vehicles.

9. Grimm's Wooden Toys Grimm's Large 12-Piece Rainbow Stacker $130 Amazon Handmade in Germany, this beautiful toy will offer hours of tactile and imaginative play for little ones. Kids can stack, create and build with these uniquely shaped colorful blocks. See On Amazon These are lovely and unique toys and are fully endorsed by moms. In addition to these rainbow blocks, Grimm's Wooden Toys also feature lots of dolls, cubed blocks, stacking bowls, and interesting puzzles.

10. Play-Doh Play-Doh Sparkle Compound Collection $5 Amazon This set comes with 6 colors of Play-Doh Sparkle Compound and 2 cookie cutters, perfect for molding sparkly creations. See On Amazon Some moms said just plain old Play-Doh will keep their toddlers busy for hours. With Play-Doh, your child can get creative making pretend food, sculptures, and figurines, and this set is extra special because it sparkles.

11. Little People Big Helpers Home Fisher-Price Little People Big Helpers Home $40 Amazon Kids can practice helping around the house while they play with this interactive play house. See On Amazon This toy is very specific, but a few moms actually recommended it and I think it's great. It's an interactive toy house with little dolls which is fun by itself, but the best part is that kids to get practice helping out around the house — mom win.

12. Trains Play22 Wooden Train Set $22 Amazon Wooden trains and cars stick together with magnets for hours of tactile development and imaginary play. Comes with a wooden storage box. See On Amazon There are so many different train sets out there, but the most toddler friendly are the wooden magnetic ones because they're so widely used. You can combine different sets and they all can ride on the same wooden tracks — or just the floor, no tracks needed.

13. Magnetic Drawing Board JOYIN 2 Magnetic Drawing Boards $15 Amazon This set features 2 magnetic drawing boards for kids, 1 large multi-color board with pen and a mini multi-color board with pen. Includes shape stamps. See On Amazon This is the perfect road trip toy if you ask me. Kids can get creative with their artwork anywhere with no mess at all. Magnetic drawing board FTW.