Whether you plan to snuggle up beside your other half for some Netflix-and-chill vibes, or you want to indulge in your favorite romantic comedy and a tub of chocolate ice cream all by yourself, these 14 Valentine's Day movies on Netflix are the ones you're going to want to stream to get ready for Feb. 14.

Some are sappy, some are sweet, and some are even a bit steamy, but all of these movies have love at the very core of their plot lines. From incomparable classics like The Notebook that fans love to watch over and over again, reciting every breathtaking line by heart, to new favorites like To All The Boys I've Loved Before that remind us all why teenage romantic comedies steal our hearts, each of these movies will make your heart swell with all the feels. They're all special love-focused flicks in their own way, each giving us reasons to applaud, cry, or fall in love all over again.

Although most of them don't have a direct, outright connection to Valentine's Day, streaming these movies on Netflix will get your mind and heart in the mood to celebrate the season of love. Or to just plow your way through a clearance-rack heart-shaped box of chocolates. Up to you.

1. 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' IMDB/Netflix If you want a lovey-dovey, feel good movie to cuddle up with this Valentine's Day, To All The Boys I've Loved Before should be your go-to. Plus, re-watching to prepare for the sequel before it drops on Feb. 12 is a no-brainer. This Netflix Original film is one of the best teen rom-coms I've seen as an adult, and you'll be cheering on Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky by the end of it all.

2. 'The Notebook' Lists like this one absolutely cannot exist without The Notebook. Allie and Noah's love story is one for the ages and if you can watch this movie all the way through without needing tissues, I applaud you. The literal epitome of an enduring, lifelong love displayed on screen is perfect for Valentine's Day.

3. 'Definitely, Maybe' I have to admit that this is one of my all-time favorite movies anytime of year, but Definitely, Maybe is a must-watch Valentine's Day movie on Netflix. Ryan Reynolds' character tells his daughter, played by an adorable Abigail Breslin, about the three great loves of his life as she attempts to guess which of the women he's describing is her mother. It's charming, endearing, and will warm your heart right up.

4. 'Marriage Story' Although on the surface Marriage Story seems like it's just about a divorce and not very appropriate for Valentine's Day, the storyline goes so much deeper into what it means to truly love another person and does so beautifully. You can stream the Oscar-nominated film on Netflix to watch the all-star cast — including Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, and Adam Driver — cut straight into your heart.

5. 'About Time' About Time is a British love story about a man who can travel through time and does so multiple times in order to impact the outcome of his own love story and to circumvent struggles within his family. Throughout the movie, the story between main character Tim and his love interest Mary and the effect his time traveling has on their relationship is an integral part of the plot that will make you believe in the power of love.

6. 'Kate & Leopold' IMDB/Miramax The cute, unpredictable romance between a modern executive played by Meg Ryan and a charming gentleman from the 1800s played by Hugh Jackman in Kate And Leopold is one that I could watch over and over again. It's the perfect quirky love story to get you in the Valentine's Day mood.

7. 'Dear John' An absolute tear-jerker, I sobbed through much of Dear John when I saw it in theaters, and then again streaming it on Netflix last year. If you're like me and enjoy making yourself cry watching love unfold between a soldier and the woman he loves despite time and distance, this is the love story for you.

8. 'Eat Pray Love' Not all Valentine's Day movie watching has to involve the type of romance that happens with couples. In fact, you can celebrate falling in love with yourself, delicious exotic foods, and far away places by watching Julia Roberts in the film adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert's bestselling book, Eat Pray Love.

9. 'My Perfect Romance' My Perfect Romance is like the Valentine's Day version of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A program developer working on a new dating app pitches her algorithm for finding the perfect match to a CEO looking to boost his company's sales just in time for Valentine's Day, and sparks fly in the most predictable, yet endearing way.

10. 'The Ugly Truth' If can't think of a romantic comedy starring Kathrine Heigl where she doesn't absolutely delight the audience with her spunky attitude and magnetic smile, then The Ugly Truth is no exception. Plus, Gerard Butler's snark as the truth-bomb-dropping host of a cheeky television segment is hilariously charming.

11. 'The Kissing Booth' Netflix/IMDB In The Kissing Booth, teenage Elle falls for her best friend's older brother, Noah, despite a pact they made not to date one another's relatives, and a secret romance ensues following an encounter at their school carnival's kissing booth. Not only is this movie a sweet teen rom-com to get you in the Valentine's Day mood, but 80's teen movie icon Molly Ringwald plays Noah's mom, and she's an absolute gem.

12. 'My Girl' Who doesn't cry buckets of tears when they watch this movie? My Girl is the 1991 classic coming-of-age story about young love with an all-star cast including Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dan Aykroyd that will make your heart swell.

13. 'One Day' The story of Emma and Dex in One Day is one that will keep you watching and waiting until the very end as they meet year after year on the same day as their lives change and they grow as people. It's a complex and compelling love story that will surely get your heart ready to celebrate love and life this Valentine's Day.