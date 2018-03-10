15 Baby Shower Quotes Your Pregnant BFF Will Love

If you're creative and a DIY kind of person, you may be so inclined to make signs or display quotes for some decoration when hosting a baby shower — especially if it's for a best friend who's particularly bookish. If you're making a speech, you might also be looking for some meaningful words to add. Trust me, everyone will appreciate the thoughtfulness and carefully chosen words to commemorate a pregnancy and the special day. Since there are so many out there, here's a compilation of 15 baby shower quotes that range from sappy to happy to funny to help you out. There are sure to be one or two in there that will make you, your best friend, and her guests smile, tear up, or maybe even both.

Pregnancy brings out a lot of emotions, all ranging from irritation, to fear, to extreme happiness. Pick quotes for your friend's baby shower that will inspire and make her laugh, while simultaneously reminding her why she wanted a baby in the first place. Who knows, if you're really creative, she may even be able to use your clever display of said quotes as decor for her brand new baby's nursery. This will forever make you the world's coolest aunt, uncle, grandma, or grandpa, ever.

1 "A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten, and the future worth living for." Giphy So sweet. And so true.

2 “A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer, savings smaller, and a home happier.” Giphy OK so similar to the first one, but also the truth. And all of those seemingly "bad" things are oh so worth it.

3 “Happiness is on the way.” Giphy I promise, even though it may not feel like it right now with your swollen ankles and feet.

4 “A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die.” Giphy Everyone at the shower will cry, including mean old Aunt Marge.

5 "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime." Giphy How sweet. And you will be in love for the rest of your life.

6 "Pregnancy is the happiest reason ever for feeling like crap." Giphy Amen. And boy do you ever feel like crap.

7 "Even miracles take a little time." – Fairy Godmother from 'Cinderella' Giphy Perfect for mamas who are sick of being pregnant, or for those mamas where getting pregnant took a while.

8 "Ain't no hood like motherhood." Giphy Ain't that the truth? Welcome to the club, Mama.

9 "A grand adventure is about to begin." – Winnie-the-Pooh Giphy You have no idea. And it will be a wonderful adventure.

10 "All of me, loves all of you." – John Legend, "All of Me" Giphy Now this song is in your head, I bet. You're welcome.

11 "Baby (Noun): A little bit of heaven sent down to Earth." Giphy Perfect for those writer mamas. This would definitely look cute as decor in the nursery.

12 "A baby fills a place in your heart you never knew was empty." Giphy The gif says it all. And now your heart will be so full, you won't be able to contain all the love.

13 "We loved with a love that was more than love." – Edgar Allan Poe Giphy Who knew old Edgar could be so sweet?

14 "A mother's sacrifice isn't giving birth. It's 9 months without wine." Giphy For those mamas with a sense of humor. And an intense love for wine.