The Fourth of July is basically one big birthday party for America, and if there's one thing every birthday party needs, it's a spread of amazingly delicious food. So if you're wondering what to serve at your Independence Day barbecue this year, you'll definitely want to run over and check out all the perfect Fourth of July foods at Whole Foods.

Whole Foods is sometimes jokingly referred to as "Whole Paycheck", but while there are some items on the pricier side, there are just as many (if not more) affordable options. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can take advantage of special weekly deals and discounts that aren't available to other shoppers (you even get an extra 10 percent off sale items). Either way, you'll find plenty of foods that will appeal to meat eaters pumped for a holiday barbecue as well as lots of choices for vegetarians and those looking to eat healthy, from yummy appetizers to delicious entrees to mouth-watering desserts. You'll want to make sure to grab the biggest cart you can find, and whatever you do, don't hit up Whole Foods when you're hungry — you'll end up walking out with half the store in your grocery bags.

These 15 Whole Foods items will help make your Fourth of July celebration the party of the summer.

1. Burgers Courtesy Kristina Johnson It's not a barbecue without some burgers on the grill. Whole Foods sells pre-seasoned patties that require no prep time — just bust open the package and cook. These turkey burgers with feta and spinach are $8 a pound, and there are lots of other varieties available as well.

2. Pre-Seasoned Chicken Grilling up delicious chicken couldn't be easier with this pre-seasoned pack of drumsticks. At just $4 a pound, you can feed a crowd at a decent price.

3. Kabobs These tasty chicken kabobs are $9 a pound, and save you the work of chopping and skewering. They come in a few different flavors, including Buffalo and Chimichurri.

4. Veggie Chicken Burgers Don't forget to grab something for your vegetarian guests. Whole Foods has a big selection of veggie patties, including these Boca chicken burgers for $4. (However, be aware that not all vegetarian burgers can go on the grill. Check packages for cooking instructions.)

5. Corn On The Cob Corn on the cob is one of the easiest side dishes to whip up for a barbecue — all you've gotta do is boil a big pot of water and throw the corn in. These packs of sweet corn make the process even easier, since you get to skip the shucking.

6. Caprese Salad A summer salad is a must for a backyard barbecue. You can skip the traditional leafy greens and offer up this Caprese salad instead. The tomato and mozzarella dish is $13 a pound.

7. Tortilla Chips Liberty chips might be the perfect Fourth of July food. The limited edition corn chips are red, white, and blue, and were on sale for two for $6 at my store.

8. Hummus If you've got chips, you need dip. You can snag classic hummus, red pepper hummus, and guacamole at the Whole Foods salad bar for $9 a pound.

9. Shrimp Appetizers If you're running out of room on the grill, you might want some dishes on hand that you can heat up in the oven. Whole Foods sells two varieties of frozen shrimp that you just heat and eat: spicy boom boom shrimp, and sweet coconut shrimp. Each two pound bag is $20.

9. Veggie Noodles Whole Foods offers a few different kinds of veggie noodles, which would make a perfect healthy side. You can choose from summer squash, beet, or a combo of squash and zucchini noodles for $6.

11. Ice Cream Bars You're going to want to try every flavor of these organic ice cream bars. They're $4 and you get four bars in each package.

12. Non-Dairy Treats Guests who can't eat dairy will enjoy these vegan frozen treats. There's a cookies and cream bar, as well as a watermelon agave. Each four pack is $6.

13. Red, White, And Yum Aren't holiday cookies just the most fun thing ever? This patriotic pack of cookies will set you back $9.

14. Freezer Pops If you're a millennial, chances are freezer pops were a staple of your childhood, and neither you nor your parents spared a thought for what chemicals and dyes they were made from. These days, you can indulge your craving for a frozen treats with these organic freezer pops. They're free of artificial coloring and preservatives, and are made from 100 percent fruit juice. A pack of 24 is $10.