When I looked for podcasts about parenthood, I realized there are about as many different kinds of podcasts as there are mothers. Potty-mouthed moms and mindful moms, sensual moms and career-minded moms all have a place in this world, as these these parenting podcasts show us. There's no such thing as the "right" type of mother.

One thing most mothers do have in common, however, is the desire to be good parents to our kids. The podcasts in this list not only bring in experts to help you achieve that difficult, rewarding goal, but also give you tools to take care of yourself in the process. And the best part is, you can essentially listen to them wherever you may be. Put them on the speaker while you're soaking in the tub, queue up an episode or two to keep you entertained during a run — it can even make loading or unloading the dishwasher a little less... mundane. And whether you're in the market for a parenting 101 lesson, or just craving a good old-fashioned vent and cackle session, these podcasts do all that and more. The best mom podcasts give you a breather for the 30 minutes to an hour you can tune in, and you'll probably walk away from the listening experience learning a thing about parenting, your child, yourself, or even the program's host.

1. Mimosas With Moms Mimosas With Moms Hosted by resident "real mom" Abbey Williams, Mimosas and Moms gets down into the trenches of motherhood with you. One recent episode had a great discussion with a psychiatrist on teaching sex positivity to your kids. You'll definitely come away feeling informed and ready to face just about anything.

2. Momgasm Momgasm Moms want to get it on, too, and that's why hosts Lindsey and Sarah created Momgasm. Riffing on everything from sensuality to droughts and the spaces in between, this irreverent podcast doesn't hold anything back. Which is pretty refreshing.

3. Mommifaceted Mommifaceted For the mommy who can't do it all but tries her darnedest, Mommifaceted is here to talk you through it. This program dives into career talk, #momlife, and real life problems. Think of it as the audio bible for mompreneurs.

4. Fun Time Moms Fun Time Moms Ashley and Alicia, the hosts of Fun Time Moms, are fans of Fashion Nova-wearing mamas who like to sip some adult juice every now and then. Never a boring moment with these two. Come for the laughs, but stay for the realness. I low-key agree with the episode that says back-to-school nights should come with an open bar.

5. Mom And Dad Are Fighting Mom And Dad Are Fighting Slate's Mom And Dad Are Fighting podcast with hosts Rebecca Lavoie, Jamilah Lemieux, and Dan Kois talks more about the daily fight to be a good parent than it does about sparring parental units. It's also full of funny, informative conversation. If you have burning questions like, "How do I make friends on my kid's playdate?" this is a good 'cast to check out.

6. The Longest Shortest Time The Longest Shortest Time Isn't this the most perfect phrase to describe parenthood? The Longest Shortest Time is a podcast that helps parents through all the unexpected, tough moments of raising kids. They discuss a refreshing variety of inclusive topics.

7. The Birth Hour The Birth Hour When I was a teenager, I used to be obsessed with all the different narratives of childbirth TLC's A Baby Story. The Birth Hour is like a podcast version of that show, featuring a diverse cast of parents eagerly awaiting their bundle of joy. But of course, like many stories, the journey before the big moment holds the most interesting parts.

8. Comfort Food Comfort Food For every mom who has felt frustrated at dinner time trying to feed a picky kid, Comfort Food is here to save the meal. This podcast breaks down how (and what) to feed a family without losing your cool. Hosted by food enthusiasts and moms Amy Palanjian and Virginia Sole-Smith, it will change the way you look at food and your family — in a good way.

9. One Bad Mother One Bad Mother Not ones to mince words, funny ladies Theresa Thorn and Biz Ellis created One Bad Mother to laugh at "how unnatural [motherhood] sometimes is." This one has all the good potty mouthed words, so you won't be able to listen around the kiddos. But... isn't that kind of the point?

10. Mom And Mind Mom And Mind The Mom And Mind podcast puts mothers' mental health first. Dr. Kat, the host and resident psychologist, tackles postpartum depression, pregnancy loss, and everything in between. You can expect lots of support and expert interviews in these comforting episodes.

11. Moms Don't Have Time To Read Books Moms Don't Have Time To Read Books If Moms Don't Have Time To Read Books, then they should definitely make time to tune into this mom-literary podcast where writer Zibby Owens talks to your favorite authors about parenthood. Sometimes the conversations stay in the "how-to" parenting lane, which is helpful. But Owens' podcast really sings when she and her guests discuss the randomness of mom life.

12. Stuff Mom Never Told You Stuff Mom Never Told You A product of the infotainment HowStuffWorks site, Stuff Mom Never Told You digs into the way we see ourselves in society as women with children. Don't expect lots of mom resentment stories, though. Hosts Anney and Samantha tie in pop culture, politics, and lots of good chats about gender in our modern times.

13. Woke Mommy Chatter Woke Mommy Chatter Because parenting doesn't happen in a vacuum, Woke Mommy Chatter takes on raising children from a socially conscious perspective. One episode might cover a trending social justice issue and another will discuss banishing Elsa from the house — for reasons you might not expect. This is motherhood live and in color.

14. Coffee + Crumbs Coffee + Crumbs The popular online mommy storytelling site Coffee + Crumbs gets the podcast treatment. The trio of Indiana Adams, Ashlee Gadd, and April Hoss have a friendly, laidback approach to podcasting for mothers. You'll love their "This Is How We Do" series where they talk about the ways they get different tasks done with kids.