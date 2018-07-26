I'm a full-blown podcast addict. Any time I have even a minute alone, I'm reaching for my phone to queue up a little nugget of audio enjoyment. Podcasts make normally boring "mom tasks," like folding laundry or packing lunches, feel downright relaxing. Plus, I can actually get mom advice without having to do a deep dive into one of the parenting books that may or may not be collecting dust on my nightstand. Here are some awesome podcasts for moms that get real about motherhood, without being sanctimonious or snooze-inducing.

Finding the right parenting podcast is like finding your go-to mommy blog or Instagram feed. You want it to feel both "so you" and so "everything you want to be." Or put another way, relatable yet inspirational. All of the podcasts below hit that sweet spot. I also need my podcasts to deliver parenting advice in a light, entertaining way. Because let's be honest, sometimes it's easier when the parenting knowledge you need is delivered straight to your ears while sipping a glass of rosé.

Perhaps most of all, I appreciate the motherhood podcasts that make me feel connected to a big, beautiful, empowering community of moms, all just trying to figure it out one day at a time.

So, without further ado, here are 7 momcasts I love to listen to, and I think you will too.

1 The Longest Shortest Time The Longest Shortest Time This parenting podcast describes itself as telling "stories about the surprises and absurdities of raising other humans — and being raised by them." The show does cover a range of parenting topics, but its scope is also broader. It regularly has unexpected guests, like New York Times tech writer Farhad Manjoo, as well as hilarious women (moms and not-moms), like actress and mother Casey Wilson and Inside Amy Schumer writer Jessi Klein. It's a testament to the show that even people without kids find it entertaining.

2 Sure, Babe Chrissy Powers Hosted by marriage and family therapist, Chrissy Powers, this podcast covers everything from marriage and motherhood to career and lifestyle. She also happens to be a soon-to-be mom of three, a popular blogger, and an Instagram star (she has 62.5k followers) so she's a serious multi-tasker worth tuning in to.

3 Coffee + Crumbs Coffe + Crumbs First came the Coffee + Crumbs blog, a hub for hundreds of real, raw essays on motherhood. The site was so successful, the creators published a lovely book called, The Magic of Motherhood, and now there's a podcast too, currently in its third season. The hosts take on all sorts of relatable topics, ranging from "Talking to Kids About Sex" to "How to be a B+ Mom."

4 Edit Your Life Edit Your Life This intelligent lifestyle podcast, committed to mindful living and parenting, is hosted by two parenting experts, Christine Koh, the founder of Boston Mamas, and Asha Dornfest, the publisher of Parent Hacks. The two co-authored the book, Minamalist Parenting, and bring that expertise to the show. I also find Asha and Christine's voices to be incredibly soothing!

5 Spawned iTunes The badass women behind CoolMomPicks, Liz Gumbinner and Kristen Chase, spawned a podcast called, well, Spawned — and it won the 2016 Iris Award for Best Parenting Podcast. It's candid, helpful and humorous — what more could you ask for from a momcast?

6 The Mom Hour iTunes Relatable co-hosts Meagan Francis and Sarah Powers have eight kids between them, ranging in age from preschooler to teen. The gal pals serve up helpful parenting tips and recommendations, along with a side of silliness. Listening to them feels like joining a laid-back conversation with friends.