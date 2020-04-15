Whether you've always been the sort of pioneer-like person that likes to bake their own bread or have recently picked up the habit thanks to extra time on your hands, finding a good bread recipe is worth its weight in creamy, golden butter. There are also plenty of bread recipes without yeast that work well during the times you have the urge to bake a loaf, but don't have any of the typical leavening agent on hand.

Using yeast in bread makes it rise. Yeast is actually a fungus that, when mixed with water, works to eat sugar in bread dough to create carbon dioxide bubbles within your bread. Without yeast, traditional bread recipes don't puff up and become all light and fluffy. Some types of bread, like sourdough, don't use yeast at all to purposefully create a more dense loaf. Other recipes use a suitable substitute for yeast (like beer or baking soda and buttermilk) to create air pockets within the bread.

Baking bread can help fill a primitive need for survival during stressful times, and experts say it's beneficial to your physical and mental health because it creates a sense of self-sufficiency. So, it makes sense that you might be searching for ways to create bread with whatever you have on hand right now. Plus, can you think of anything more comforting than a slice of warm, fresh bread straight out of the oven with a pat of melty butter on top? Read on for 15 bread recipes you can make that don't require you to have any yeast at home.

1. Dairy & Egg-Free No Yeast Bread If you are in dire need of bread and have very few ingredients on hand, this no-yeast bread recipe from Kirbie's Cravings makes the perfect emergency bread from flour, baking soda, salt, water, and vegetable oil. This is also a great recipe for those with dietary restrictions who want to enjoy bread without eggs or dairy. The blogger recommends baking this rustic bread on a pizza stone in order to get a nice crust on the outside. She also says that you can use melted butter in place of vegetable oil and milk in place of water to create a richer, more fragrant bread if you have those ingredients available.

2. Basic Quick Bread A Pretty Life In The Suburbs You probably wouldn't want to use this bread to make a sandwich without toasting it first because the texture is more crumbly like a cake, but if you have a hankering for bread, this quick bread recipe from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs is easy to make and bakes up swiftly.

3. No Yeast Potato Bread If a thick, chewy bread is what you're looking for, this recipe for no yeast potato bread from Savory Experiments is the perfect one to try. It combines cooked potatoes, milk, oil, eggs, and sugar to create a tasty bread loaf. Plus, if you have any leftover mashed potatoes, this is a great way to not let them go to waste.

4. Buttermilk Skillet Cornbread Bake Love Give Southerners know all too well how tasty a slice of hot cornbread straight from a cast iron skillet can be. Slather it with butter and you have the ultimate comfort food. This recipe for buttermilk skillet cornbread from Bake Love Give is a great way to get your bread fix without using any yeast.

5. 2-Ingredient Bread Can you make bread using only two ingredients? If one of them is ice cream and the other is self-rising flour, then yes. It's like magic! This two-ingredient bread recipe from Simply Bakings is a fun and simple way to create an entire loaf of bread with the absolute bare minimum ingredients. You just have to be willing to give up a few scoops of ice cream to do it.

6. Artisan Sourdough Bread A Beautiful Plate You may not have yeast, but do you have an active, mature sourdough starter laying around? (Or, can you order one?) If so, you can make this artisan sourdough bread recipe from A Beautiful Plate. Sourdough bread baking takes quite a bit of time and a lot of patience to get all of the steps just right, but the result is absolutely worth it.

7. Easy Garlic Flatbread If you're in the mood for a Mediterranean-style meal, this yeast-free easy garlic flatbread recipe from Cafe Delites is perfect to try. The addition of garlic powder, olive oil, and Greek yogurt makes these flattened discs of bread extra flavorful.

8. Rye Soda Bread Brown Eyed Baker For a twist on traditional bread, you can use different types of flours to make different variations. This recipe from Brown Eyed Baker uses rye flour to make a hearty soda bread with buttermilk, salt, and baking soda. Slice it up right out of the oven for a warm, toasty treat that is delicious with butter or jam.

9. Irish Potato Bread This recipe for Irish potato bread from Bunny's Warm Oven is unique not only in that it does not require any yeast, but it calls for potatoes that are boiled and mashed alongside uncooked grated potatoes to provide a different textural experience. Potato bread makes for a hearty bun for burgers or sandwiches because it holds up well against multiple wet ingredients like tomatoes, onions, mustard, and other condiments.

10. Flax Sandwich Bread This vegan sandwich bread recipe from Power Hungry is also compliant for those following keto and grain-free diets. Flaxseed meal, baking powder, and water combine to make a dense bread loaf that can be sliced and used to make sandwiches, toast, or just eat right out of the oven.

11. Brown Butter Soda Bread Budget Bytes If you've ever cooked with brown butter before (butter that has been cooked over medium heat until it turns a delightful golden brown), you know just how flavorful it can make any dish. The addition of brown butter and oats to this soda bread recipe from Budget Bytes gives it a rich, nutty taste.

12. Olive Oil Bread This recipe for olive oil bread from the blog I Heart Vegetables is unique in that it calls for the bread to be fried in a skillet instead of baked in the oven. Without using any yeast, the bread will be thick and hearty, and cooking it in a pan will yield a crusty exterior.

13. 5-Ingredient Beer Bread Half Baked Harvest With one bowl and five simple ingredients, you can make this beer bread recipe from Half Baked Harvest and enjoy a fresh loaf of bread within the hour. If you have flour, baking powder, salt, beer, and honey at home, you have everything you need to create a delectable bread that actually does get a bit fluffy thanks to the yeast in the beer.

14. Savory Sweet Potato Bread A twist on classic potato bread, this recipe for savory sweet potato bread from Kiip Fit is a tasty way to use up any sweet potatoes you were able to snag on your last grocery run. Whole grain flour, flaxseed meal, and olive oil also pump up the healthy factor of this bread and make it vegan-friendly.