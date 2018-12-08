Soon, it'll be Christmas morning. You'll be settled onto the couch, watching the kids play with their new toys, finally relaxing after weeks of wrapping presents and moving that damn Elf. You'll be considering leaving the kids with your partner for a few hours so you can take a well-deserved Christmas nap when the "Mommy, I'm hungry" hits. In their Santa frenzy, the kids might have forgotten they needed food, but they'll remember as soon as the last package is opened. To save you some stress, here are 16 Christmas recipes you can make in your Crock-Pot.

In some ways, Christmas is actually pretty low pressure as far as holidays go. You open presents, hang out with your family, and eat some gingerbread. The stress of the event comes with all the prep that's required — I think most parents are anxious from Black Friday until Christmas Eve as they try to get presents and organize holiday celebrations. You also have to have food prepared for your kids and/or the extended family, especially since most restaurants and grocery stores are closed on Christmas, but luckily, cooking doesn't have to take away from your holiday relaxation... especially if you have a Crock-Pot.

I found 16 Christmas recipes you can make in your Crock-Pot, so holiday meals have truly never been easier. Plus, since most of the recipes I found can be prepared in less than 30 minutes, you won't even have to lose any relaxation time to make them. And check out these Crock-Pot recipes for Christmas Eve to make your final day of present wrapping even easier.

1 Easy Slow Cooker Cinnamon Rolls Sally's Baking Addiction I love that this slow cooker cinnamon rolls recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction takes the extra work out of the classic. You can serve these rolls as a dessert, or let the dough sit overnight for a Christmas morning treat.

2 Crock-Pot Honey Mustard Glazed Ham Jo Cooks Ham is one of the many traditional foods typically served on Christmas, and I like the honey mustard twist this Crock-Pot recipe from Jo Cooks puts on the classic. Plus, it only takes five minutes to prep and then four to cook, so you can toss it in and play with the kids until it's ready.

3 Crock-Pot Candied Pecans Family Fresh Meals They aren't chestnuts roasting on the open fire, but these Crock Pot candied pecans courtesy of Family Fresh Meals will put you in the Christmas spirit. You'll love the cinnamon flavor and how easy they are to grab and snack.

4 Slow Cooker Whole Chicken Tori Avey Yes, you can cook an entire bird in a slow cooker, and yes, it'll be delicious. This Crock-Pot chicken recipe from Tori Avey is flavored with onion, rosemary, and garlic for a fresh taste your whole family will love.

5 Slow Cooker Roast Beef Dinner Then Dessert Christmas would be nothing without roast beast (just ask the Grinch), and I love that this slow cooker roast beef recipe from Dinner Then Dessert takes just an hour-and-a-half to cook.

6 Crock-Pot Turkey Breast Jessica Gavin If you didn't get your fill of turkey at Thanksgiving, have no fear: Your Crock-Pot is here. Jessica Gavin's Crock-Pot turkey breast recipe combines the flavors of paprika and thyme for a crisp flavor.

7 Crock-Pot Fudge 101 Cooking For Two Although you might think of Ralphie saying fudge in A Christmas Story more than actual fudge, Christmas and the chocolate goodness do have a long friendship. This foolproof Crock-Pot fudge recipe by Dr. Dan is super easy to make (literally two minutes of prep time), and it's a great holiday treat.

8 Traditional Bread Stuffing From Valerie's Kitchen Stuffing is most popular on Thanksgiving, but a lot of families still make it for Christmas, especially in the south. If the savory side has a place on your menu, try this traditional bread stuffing made in the Crock-Pot, courtesy of Valerie's Kitchen. It cooks for eight hours, so turn on your slow cooker after presents are opened to make sure it's ready in time for dinner.

9 Crock-Pot Cranberry Sauce Soulfully Made This zesty cranberry sauce from Soulfully Made has a hint of orange to give the fruity flavor an extra punch. Bonus: it'll look totally festive on your Christmas table or work as an easy holiday gift.

10 Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon The Recipe Critic Julia Child's iconic stew has always been challenging to make (there's a whole montage in Julie & Julia about it), but it's not so tough anymore thanks to your slow cooker and this Beef Bourguignon recipe from The Recipe Critic. You can have a fancy French dinner for Christmas with just 20 minutes of prep.

11 Slow Cooker Duck Leg Confit Pinch and Swirl Duck is also commonly served on Christmas, and I like that this slow cooker duck leg confit from Pinch and Swirl feels fancy without all the fuss. Plus, it only takes five minutes to prep and five to cook, so your Christmas dinner can be ready in less than 15 minutes. A gift, indeed.

12 Slow Cooker Swedish Meatballs Six Sisters Stuff Those balls of deliciousness you're always craving after a trip to IKEA are actually a Swedish Christmas classic, so it might finally be time to try making them at home. This Swedish meatballs recipe from Six Sisters Stuff can be served as a main course or as an appetizer, so you can make them for holiday parties big or small.

13 Slow Cooker Gingerbread Mocha Mom On Timeout If you want a special treat for yourself on Christmas morning, try this slow cooker gingerbread mocha recipe from Mom on Timeout. The coffee will definitely wake you up if you're not wired after the kids come into your room screaming at the crack of dawn, and the gingerbread will put you in the holiday mood.

14 Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes Budget Bytes Mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food, and who wouldn't want to be comfortable on Christmas? Budget Bytes' slow cooker mashed potatoes will warm up the whole fam after a day of playing in the snow.