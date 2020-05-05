I literally just realized Cinco de Mayo is here, and perhaps you did, too? I mean, there’s kind of a lot going on in the world right now. But if you're looking to add a bit of fun to your quarantine, celebrate the holiday with these 15 Cinco de Mayo recipes you can pull off at home. A lot of these require a base protein (which many of us have stocked up in our freezers), seasonings you already have in your pantry, canned ingredients (another thing you probably stockpiled), and even homemade tortillas that are so easy you definitely won't miss going to the grocery store to buy them. Any chance to not have to wear that mask and go out in public is a good thing to me.

Whether you're craving some righteous guac, homemade margarita concoctions, or you're wanting an old favorite of tacos, there's a bit of something for everyone in this list. There are even some out-of-the-box "Mexican" recipes to try — Taco Crockpot Hash Brown Casserole, anyone? And while you can always just grab a bag of taco seasoning and toss it in a pan with some chicken or ground beef and sauté it up, sometimes it's fun to go a little above and beyond.

1. Cheryl's Special Guacamole Recipe That's What Che Said OK, y'all. There's guacamole, and then there's this guacamole from That's What Che Said. The special ingredients will knock your socks off. Plus, the recipe itself doesn't call for that many different things, so you probably have a lot of it already in your fridge — especially if you're like me and must have avocados stocked at all times.

2. Easy Homemade Flour Tortillas Five Heart Home I know, I know. But seriously — especially since we're quarantined right now — why wouldn't you want to make your own tortillas by hand? They taste so much better than store-bought tortillas, and this recipe from Five Heart Home is so easy that you'll never have to buy tortillas from the store again. Plus they freeze really well, according to the blog post. So as long as your freezer isn't currently totally full of meat, then you could add these tortillas in there.

3. Taco Crockpot Hash Brown Casserole Recipes that Crock And now for something completely different. Not feeling the traditional Cinco de Mayo fare, but still want some taco goodness? Recipes that Crock's got you covered with this Taco Crockpot Hash Brown Casserole recipe. This recipe is really awesome because I bet you have most, if not all, of the ingredients in your house right now and it's really easy to make.

4. Copycat Lime-A-Rita Recipe That's What Che Said Margaritas and Cinco de Mayo seem to go hand in hand, and this Copycat Lime-A-Rita recipe from That's What Che Said just sounds simply delicious and festive. It does call for a Corona Lite, however.

5. Taco Soup for the Crockpot Eating Richly This Taco Soup recipe from Eating Richly is only eight ingredients, and most of them come in a can. And based on my trips to the grocery store lately, it looks like y'all all stocked up on all the canned goods, so you should be set to make this easy recipe.

6. Instant Pot Chicken & Black Bean Tacos Five Heart Home This Instant Pot Chicken Black Bean Tacos recipe from Five Heart Home can also be made into a burrito bowl if you'd like. It looks super fresh and festive. And as with most Instant Pot recipes, it's pretty easy and quick to make, too.

7. Mexican Pasta Salad Well Plated For a break from traditional Cinco de Mayo fare, This Mexican Pasta Salad recipe from Well Plated is a lighter option in flavor and meat products — as in it's vegetarian-friendly, too. Yum.

8. Cheesy Chicken Taco Dip The Skinny Pig NYC Um, Cheesy Chicken Taco Dip? Yes, please! The Skinny Pig NYC nailed it with this quick and easy recipe. My mouth is watering just looking at it. It could also be a good Super Bowl recipe — if we ever have organized sports again.

9. Mexican Street Tacos Damn Delicious It can't be Cinco de Mayo without some street tacos, am I right? And these Street Tacos topped with fresh onion, cilantro, and lime juice from Damn Delicious look incredible. These might be going on the weekly rotation list at our house.

10. Arroz Con Pollo A Beautiful Plate This is one of my favorite dishes to get when we eat out, and this Arroz Con Pollo recipe from A Beautiful Plate is not only one pot, but it's ready in less than 45 minutes. Look at that beautiful presentation of rice, peas, chicken, bell peppers, onions, spices, and fresh lemons. Nom.

11. Best Slow Cooker Carnitas A Spicy Perspective I can vouch for this recipe as I have made it before, and y'all, it is incredible. The smoky, crunchy — yet tender — meat is delicious over a salad or in tortillas. It's true when they call it the Best Slow Cooker Carnitas over at A Spicy Perspective.

12. Quick-Seared Carne Asada A Spicy Perspective This Quick-Seared Carne Asada recipe from A Spicy Perspective includes an authentic marinade, making this delicious steak perfect for your Cinco de Mayo at home.

13. The Best Homemade Bean Dip A Spicy Perspective I have personally never tried bean dip, but after checking out this "The Best Homemade Bean Dip" recipe from A Spicy Perspective, I just might have to change that. Look how creamy this looks, guys.

14. Mimosa Margaritas Climbing Grier Mountain I don't know about y'all, but I have never heard of a mimosa margarita. However, I think this Mimosa Margarita recipe from Climbing Grier Mountain needs to be added to my vocabulary and drink list stat. And it sounds like it will pack a punch, so thankfully you'll be stuck at home on Cinco de Mayo this year.