15 Clever Kid Halloween Costumes Inspired By 2017

Want to up your game for Halloween costumes this year? If you've got some time and creative thinking, you're in luck. Trends this year have been a little ... well, out there. 2017 has been quite the rollercoaster and because of that, the trends are perfect fodder for clever kid Halloween costumes.

You'll really be able to get creative, whether you're looking for obvious easy DIY options or some more out there ideas — there really is something for everyone. From virtual reality spin offs to fidget spinners, from unicorn frappuccinos to sushirritos, it's all about thinking of ways to execute the idea that will make it obvious to other trick-or-treaters what your kid is going as. Use this as inspiration to make your own costume based off of your favorite trend from this year, or use some helpful DIY tips to transform your VR headset into a kid-friendly costume that everyone will envy.

You can even use these ideas as inspiration for your own getup. Whatever you decide, it's always fun to think outside the typical cat costume and Superman. They're great defaults, but these ones go the extra mile and have an extra bit of commitment that will make them that much more worthwhile. Here are 15 clever Halloween costumes inspired by 2017 for your little ones.

1 Fidget Spinner Giphy Why these things exist (or the point of them) is still beyond me, but they make a pretty good costume. You can get a fidget spinner costume ($25, Target) so you don't even have to try and make it.

2 VR Master Giphy VR really had a moment this year, and it's a clever costume if you have a headset and some DIY spirit. Make your kid into a virtual reality by dressing them in something else (think Superman or The Matrix), and all you really need is a VR headset or something that looks like one. They'll be the stars in an alternate reality this Halloween.

3 The Hi-5 Emoji KinoCheck International on YouTube Whether you liked it or not The Emoji Movie happened, and Hi-5 is one of those costumes that is a handful if you want to make it yourself. So just pick up a pre-made Hi-5 costume ($30, Party City).

4 Ferdinand The Bull 20th Century Fox on YouTube The movie doesn't come out until December, but it's a pretty great costume for kids. You can get a bull costume ($35, Amazon) and play with makeup to get the Ferdinand look. It's bullish, but as gentle as Ferdinand.

6 A Rube Goldberg Machine Giphy DIY has been on trend for a while, but this year it seemed to make simple things complicated (case and point: Food Network's peanut butter hack that turned into a fail). Inspired by doing things yourself, make your child into a Rube Goldberg machine by arranging toys on a onesie to look like a maze and use fabric glue to make them stick.

7 3D Printer Giphy You can 3D print your own costume now! You'll need a cardboard box, suspender straps, paint, and square colored stickers. With a black permanent marker, outline the four sides of the box to look like an at-home 3D printer. Use the square stickers as buttons for the top, and use the suspenders so the box stays on your child's shoulders.

10 A Super Food Giphy Oh superfoods, the trend that keeps on coming. From acai berries to turmeric, pick one that works for you and spend some time at the sewing machine making some healthy options. Here is some inspiration for you to look at, from pea pods to pumpkins. If you want an accompanying costume, you can go as Kaptain Kale (KK for short) and Quinoa woman.

11 Glow Stick Figure Visual Burrito on YouTube This is simply the cutest thing. You can get it pretty cheaply too ($22, Wholesale Halloween Costumes). It's a great costume for dark trick-or-treat nights, and there's no flashlight required.

12 Sushirrito GIPHY This was a major food trend that swept San Francisco and New York. Try this tutorial to make it your own.