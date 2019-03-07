15 Cute Baby Shower Instagram Captions For The Perfect Post

You know the saying, "Pics or it didn't happen"? That also holds true for baby showers. With more and more folks not living where their family roots are based and families being scattered all over the world, social media is a necessary tool to keep everyone in the loop and potentially make them part of the experience with the photos you post of special events, whether it's a wedding shower or baby shower. Need cute baby shower Instagram captions because you don't know the first thing about babies, or you're too tired and jaded from your own brood? I've got you covered.

My husband's family is from Colorado, and his extended family is in Iowa, so needless to say, nobody from Iowa made my baby shower, and a few from Colorado couldn't either. So we made sure to get a ton of photos to post on Instagram and Facebook so his extended family could be part of the experience, even though it was virtually. Plus, my friends did such a fabulous job with the entire thing that we just had to post it on Instagram to show off their creativity and love. I mean, they threw my baby shower at my favorite dive bar. How cool is that? Some funny, some sweet, and some too true for comfort, the perfect baby shower caption will make your Instagram photo stand out.

1 “10 little fingers, 10 perfect toes, fill our hearts with love that overflows.” – Unknown Giphy This would be a cute gift to have this saying on a print for the nursery, in addition to using it as a caption of the mom-to-be opening gifts.

2 “People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one.” –Leo Burke Giphy Perhaps this would be a great photo opportunity for mom to pose with a bassinet she received at the shower? Or maybe mom posing with some adorable pajamas?

3 “It’s a good thing babies don’t give you a lot of time to think. You fall in love with them and when you realize how much they love you back, life is very simple.” – Anita Diamant Giphy Get some cute stuffed animals for baby? Or did you catch a glowing photo of mom smiling? Here's your caption.

4 "Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” – Elizabeth Stone Giphy Group selfie surrounding the mom-to-be and the bump caption for the win.

5 “Babies are the buds of life ready to bloom like a fresh flower to refresh humanity.” – Debasish Mridha Giphy Got flowers on that baby shower cake? Take a photo of it and use this caption.

6 “From there to here from here to there, baby things are everywhere!" – Dr. Seuss Giphy Take a photo of mom's stock pile and caption it with this very true quote by Dr. Seuss.

7 “One touch is worth ten thousand words.” – Harold Bloomfield Giphy Another great caption for a mom cradling her baby bump in a baby shower photo.

8 “Fairytales do come true. Look at us, we had you.” – Unknown Giphy This would be great for a print (or a photo of a print that you used for decor) on Instagram.

9 “It is a smile of a baby that makes life worth living.” — Debasish Mridha Giphy I think my ovaries just exploded.

10 "A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer, savings smaller, and a home happier.” – Kelly Brown Giphy Perhaps a photo of the diaper cake would go well with this caption? New parents are most definitely up for some long nights with diapers.

11 “Even when freshly washed and relieved of all obvious confections, children tend to be sticky.” – Fran Lebowitz Giphy Got your bib gift picture covered.

12 “The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new.” – Osho Giphy Definitely take a beautiful photo of the happy, glowing mom at her baby shower looking down at her bump, and caption the photo with this.

13 "Having a baby is one of the most wonderful things in your life, as well as the hardest thing in your life." – Nuno Bettencourt Giphy This is so, so true. Caption a shot of mom's many breastfeeding accessories or with the billions of diapers and formula.

14 “The days are long, but the years are short.” – Gretchen Rubin Giphy Got month-by-month onesies, bibs, or stickers for monthly photos? Snap a pic of those and post it to IG with this fitting caption.