If you're scrambling to come up with recipes for this Sunday, then put your slow cooker to work. There are plenty of Easter Crock Pot recipes that will make your holiday cooking easier than ever. Because you already have enough going on with Easter baskets and egg hunts, let your reliable kitchen appliance do some of the heavy lifting for mealtime.

Whatever your family does for Easter, the Crock Pot can help out. If you're serving up a simple brunch or lunch, there are egg and veggie dishes that will work beautifully. Plus, the slow cooker can take on a main dish with ease, whether you're cooking up a ham or pot roast. And plenty of dishes you might not expect, including casseroles and desserts, can also be made in the Crock Pot as well. If you start far enough in advance, it's probably possible to make an entire Easter dinner in your slow cooker.

In addition to your lovely meal, consider planning an outdoor Easter egg hunt, learning how to track the Easter bunny with your kids, or taking on the most popular Easter craft on Pinterest. However you spend this Easter Sunday, hopefully you and your family will enjoy excellent food, games, and crafting on a gorgeous Springtime day.

1. Slow Cooker Breakfast Frittata Once A Month Meals For a fancy spin on your Easter breakfast or brunch, give this recipe a go. The slow cooker breakfast frittata from Once A Month Meals features loads of veggies and breakfast sausage. You can even make it ahead of time and just microwave the portions on Sunday morning.

2. Slow Cooker Ham with Honey Marmalade Mustard Glaze Good Life Eats Yes, this fancy main dish can be cooked entirely in your slow cooker. The slow cooker ham with honey marmalade mustard glaze from Good Life Eats is simple to throw together. And after cooking for eight hours, it's going to be packed with sweet, tangy flavor.

3. Crock Pot Spaghetti Squash Well Plated If you're looking for a veggie-filled main dish, then consider spaghetti squash. The Crock Pot spaghetti squash recipe from Well Plated makes cooking this squash super simple. And once you have the base done, it's easy to make a spaghetti squash lasagna or casserole. Or just serve it with a little sprinkle of cheese and pepper for a super-simple side.

4. Easy Crock Pot Pot Roast No. 2 Pencil In addition to its super-fun name, this recipe also cooks up a hearty meal. The easy Crock Pot pot roast, courtesy of No. 2 Pencil, even creates its own gravy as it cooks. It's one less dish to worry about during your holiday cooking.

5. Roasted Lemon Almond Cornish Hens Taste & Tell For a different spin on your Easter main dish, consider these chickens. The roasted lemon almond Cornish hens from Taste & Tell are made in the slow cooker, so they have that fall-off-the-bone tenderness. And the slivered almonds on top mean your meal is Insta-worthy.

6. Spinach Artichoke Dip Princess Pinky Girl If you need an easy appetizer, or just something to snack on all day, then look no further. The spinach artichoke dip recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a treat that you can keep warm in the crock pot all day. (Of course you might fill up on the dip before dinner, which is how I always react to this tasty stuff.)

7. Crock Pot Three Cheese Mashed Potatoes Half Baked Harvest Is *any* holiday meal complete without a side of mashed potatoes? Creamy and savory, the Crock Pot three cheese mashed potatoes recipe from Half Baked Harvest is a hit. Plus, they can hang out in the slow cooker all day, meaning your second helpings won't even need reheating.

8. Slow Cooker Vegetarian Split Pea Soup Hello Glow Whether served as a starter or side dish, there's nothing quite like a homemade, hearty soup. The slow cooker vegetarian split pea soup from Hello Glow uses a dash of curry powder to add a little depth to its flavor. Loaded with veggies, this soup will complement just about any other dish on your menu.

9. Crock Pot Mac and Cheese Cookies and Cups If you're in the mood for comfort food, then check out this recipe. The no boil slow cooker mac and cheese recipe from Cookies and Cups is so easy, you don't even have to cook the noodles beforehand. Honestly, I'm totally going to serve up a vat of this cheesy deliciousness for my family's Easter dinner, because macaroni is always a winner.

10. Slow Cooker Creamed Corn Gimme Some Oven It's time to bring back this deliciously retro recipe. The slow cooker creamed corn recipe from Gimme Some Oven is a classic, and it only calls for five ingredients. Customize it with your favorite mix of spices, fresh herbs, or even a bit of cheese.

11. Crock Pot Sweet Potatoes Family Fresh Meals Did you know it's possible to make non-mashed potatoes in the slow cooker? It's news to me. As it turns out, the baked Crock Pot sweet potatoes from Family Fresh Meals seem to come out at the perfect consistency every time. Plus, this makes it easy to enjoy a piping-hot baked sweet potato while freeing up the oven.

12. Crock Pot Honey Carrots Well Plated Here's a sweet way to get more veggies in your holiday meal. The Crock Pot honey carrots recipe from Well Plated is basically a dessert masquerading as a side of vegetables. A little orange zest and some fresh herbs give the side an extra zip of flavor.

13. Crock Pot Green Bean Casserole Family Fresh Meals If casseroles are a staple at your holiday meals, then try this cool twist on a classic. The Crock Pot green bean casserole from Family Fresh Meals includes all the classic features, even the French-fried onions on top. Plus, making it in the slow cooker means it'll be ready for dinner whenever you are.

14. Crock Pot Peach Cobbler Meatloaf and Melodrama For the dessert portion of your meal, why not serve up something delicious and fruity? The crock pot peach cobbler from Meatloaf and Melodrama only calls for three ingredients, so you can throw it together in no time. Just top it with some ice cream for a perfect end to your Easter feast.