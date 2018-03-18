Every holiday feels more special when you have kids. Not only do you get a team to celebrate with, you get a chance to exercise your creative muscles with fun activities and decor. For me, Easter is one of those holidays that inspires my inner child to come out and play. I love setting up an egg hunt for my kids, but as they get older, I have to get more creative. If you are looking to pep (or peep) up your Easter this year, here are some fresh outdoor Easter egg hunt ideas.

I grew up living in an apartment building, so all of the egg hunts I had were done indoors. Looking under beds and sofa cushions can get kind of boring, so I try to take advantage of my backyard and set up my children’s egg hunts outside. With a little bit of creativity, outdoor egg hunts can turn into a mini adventure that the whole family can enjoy.

Nowadays, there are a variety of eggs you can get, from sports-themed designs to metallic ones, so you can create a custom egg hunt that’s perfect for your family. Here are just a few great ideas to get you hoppin’.

1. Hang Colorful Egg Poppers picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images If you want to try something super fun, try hanging your eggs instead of hiding them. This great DIY Egg Popper tutorial from Studio DIY suggested that you fill your plastic eggs with candy, wrap them in crepe paper, and then tie them to tree branches in your yard with twine. You can use colorful paper to create an inviting and exciting Easter hunt activity for kids of all ages.

2. Obstacle Course Egg Hunt Kids love obstacle courses, so why not incorporate one into your Easter egg hunt? Purple Trail suggested placing challenging activities all around your yard. You can make the activities Easter-inspired, like balancing an egg on a spoon or hopping like a bunny over some eggs. Your kids can pick up a treat-filled egg after completing each activity, and you can even set up a special prize for the child who finishes first.

3. Fun Activity Eggs This Easter egg hunt idea from Play Party Plan suggested writing activities like “A trip to the dollar store” or “stay up 15 minutes later” on little slips you stuff inside the Easter eggs. Subbing candy for fun activities is great if you’re trying to avoid all the extra sugar and it’s perfect for warmer weather, where candy can melt outside within minutes.

4. Musical Egg Hunt Make your egg hunt a little more fun by adding music to the mix. Think musical chairs, but instead of sitting, they get to hunt for eggs until the music stops. Imagiplay suggested that to make it more competitive, you can choose a winner based on who has the most eggs at the end of the game.

5. Helium Balloon Eggs Younger kids can have a hard time finding eggs. They tend to get easily side-tracked or frustrated, no matter how easy you make it. With this genius idea from Celebrations at Home, you can tie helium balloons to each egg, so that your child can see it from far away. Not only does a sea of balloons and eggs look inviting, it also amps up the festive feel of the holiday

6. Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt If you are planning on having an evening Easter celebration, you can easily try this DIY Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt tutorial from Smart School House. All you need to do is place small, battery-operated LED tea lights into large plastic Easter eggs. You can add candy, money, or any other rewards you can fit inside with the tea lights. Not only will it make your yard look magical, it will be extra fun and exciting for the kids to hunt for these glowing eggs at night.

7. Make A Treasure Map To add a little challenge to your egg hunt, you can strategically place the eggs around your yard and create a corresponding treasure map with clues. You can have one special egg as the treasure, or if you have multiple kids partaking, you can hide a variety of special eggs around the yard. This idea from Kidspot is perfect for little ones. You just draw things like a tree, shrub, or house with a box next to each. You hide eggs in those areas, and when your kids find them, they can check off each box.

8. Make It Interactive SolStock/E+/Getty Images Sure, hunting for eggs is fun, but what if your egg told you to hop like a bunny? This brilliant idea from Alice and Lois suggested adding little fun activity slips to your eggs, like “Sing your favorite song” or “Oink like a piggy.” If you have been working with your kids on a nursery rhymes, the alphabet, numbers, or colors, you can add those into your activity slips, too.

9. Reverse Easter Egg Hunt Reverse the roles for your egg hunt this year, and and let your kids have some extra fun. While you get to sit back and relax, let your kids fill and hide the eggs around the yard. Once they're done, the parents can go hunting for eggs. Your kids will definitely get a kick out of it, and you can always share your loot in the end.

10. Keep It Fair Kids develop at crazy speeds when they’re younger, so while skill level between eight and nine-year-old kids may be similar, the same cannot be said for a two and three-year-old. To help make the egg hunt fair for your kids, no matter their development, assign each of them a color egg to hunt, suggested Deeper Kidmin. This way, you can basically just “hide” eggs in plain sight for your 18-month-old but get a little more creative for your four-year-old without having to worry the older sibling will snatch all of their brother or sister’s eggs.

11. Put A Puzzle Together Instead of candy and toys, hide puzzle pieces in your kid’s eggs so you can all work on putting the puzzle together after the hunt, as recommended by It's Always Autumn. To make it a little more fun, try to put most of the puzzle together before the hunt, and then as your child finds their eggs with different pieces, have them figure out where the piece goes before they can move on to find their next egg/piece. If you have more than one kid, you can have them work on one puzzle together.

12. Hide Some Extra Special Eggs Matt Carey/Moment/Getty Images There’s a reason Veruca Salt wanted a golden egg so badly in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and that was because they’re extra special. Channel your inner Willy Wonka as detailed on Say Yes and hide a few golden eggs among the rest (with the most coveted gifts or candy in them). If you have more than one kid with different hunting abilities, assign different metallic colored eggs to each if you want everyone to get a special egg (or just want to avoid tantrums).

13. Hide By Number Switch things up for your kids by numbering each of their eggs and making them hunt them in order. It will be like a little game of memory for them and force them to practice restraint. Plus, if you hide just a few in really tough-to-find spots, it will be entertaining to watch your child try to resist picking up the other eggs out of order.

14. LEGO Challenge Hunt Try this activity from Lakeside View: Hide different LEGO pieces in your kid’s eggs and, once they’ve found all of them, challenge them to build a certain figure before they can get their prize (whether it’s their Easter basket or some other separate prize you have for them).