Easter

These Easter basket ideas are fun for toddlers.
Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images

56 Egg-citing Easter Basket Ideas For Toddlers

Because those baskets aren’t going to fill themselves.

by Ashley Jones

Toddlers are notoriously easy to please. If your tot spent all of Christmas morning playing with a cardboard box and ignoring their new toys, you know exactly what I’m talking about. So, when it comes to Easter baskets for toddlers, you can really go in so many directions. Would they be totally happy with a basket full of empty plastic eggs? Probably. But it’s still fun to watch them explore a whole basket stuffed with goodies meant just for them.

From toys to trinkets and treats, this list is full of fun, toddler-friendly Easter basket ideas. Whether you go with a premade basket in your toddler’s favorite character or shop with summer in mind, just prepare yourself to pick up single strands of fake grass for the next month. (You know they’re gonna throw that stuff everywhere.)

What To Put In An Easter Basket For Toddlers

Here’s the deal: Your toddler is going to be so excited about their Easter basket no matter what. So, it’s totally OK to plan their basket fillers around what you want for them. One practical way to go about it is to base their basket around things they’ll need soon like new socks for their growing feet or a bathing suit for summer. Alternatively, if your toddler is really into something right now — board books, Bluey, strawberries, etc. — you can create a basket filled with that thing. Below are a few ideas to get you started.

We at Romper only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Toys & Games For Toddler Easter Baskets

It’s hard to go wrong with a basket full of toys for your toddler. This Easter, your little one can get crafty with bunny-shaped crayons, brush up on their sorting skills with an egg-themed matching game, or cuddle up with a plush bunny.

Sort & Squeak Eggs Matching Game
Lamaze
An egg-themed fun matching game for toddlers to play makes a wonderful Easter basket surprise.
Small Plush Bunny Toy
GUND
This small plush bunny is a snuggly soft choice for your toddler's Easter basket.
Easter Bunny Crayons
Sarah's Sticker Shop
Made from non-toxic Crayola crayons, these bunny-shaped crayons will make an adorable addition to your toddler's Easter basket.
Little People Neighborhood Figure Set
Fisher-Price
This Little People set includes 10 figures. Open the package and use them to fill your toddler's Easter basket.
'Daniel Tiger' Magna-Tiles Set
Create On
For little ones who love to build and can't get enough 'Daniel Tiger,' this Magna-Tiles set is perfect for a toddler's Easter basket.
Play-Doh Starter Set
Play-Doh
Best suited for older toddlers, the contents of this Play-Doh set can be separated out to fill up your toddler's Easter basket.

Books For Toddler Easter Baskets

Unlike the toys or clothes you might put in your toddler’s Easter basket this year, a book is something that they’re not likely to outgrow anytime soon. Plus, there are just so many sweet choices for the season.

'You're My Little Honey Bunny' by Natalie Marshall
Silver Dolphin Books
Part of the 'You're My Little' story collection, this Easter-themed board book makes a sweet addition to your toddler's Easter basket.
'The Runaway Bunny' written by Margaret Wise Brown, illustrated by Clement Hurd
Bookshop
Board books are perfectly-sized for toddler Easter baskets. 'The Runaway Bunny' is a classic choice to include.
'Eggs Are Everywhere' by Chronicle Books, illustrated by Wednesday Kirwan
Bookshop
This lift-the-flap board book is a fun choice for toddlers. Add it to their Easter basket to bring their egg hunt to life in a whole new way.
'How to Catch the Easter Bunny' written by Adam Wallace, illustrated by Andy Elkerton
Pyramid Books
From the How To Catch series, your toddlers will love this silly tale of a fast-hopping bunny. It may even inspire a craft project or two.
'Llama Llama Easter Egg' by Anna Dewdney
The Lit. Bar
This adorable board book fits perfectly in your toddler’s Easter basket. Whether they already love the series or you’re introducing them to a whole new story, it’s a sweet fit for the holiday.
'The Very Hungry Caterpillar's Easter Colors' by Eric Carle
Third House Books
This Eric Carle board book combines a classic character and story with an Easter theme that’s just perfect for toddlers.

Edible Treats For Toddler Easter Baskets

My own kids were toddlers when I let them try Peeps for the first time. Watching them gnaw on a marshmallow bunny ear was just the cutest thing. Even if you’re not wild about giving your toddler sweets, there are still plenty of delicious edible options for their baskets to get excited about.

Vanilla Yogurt Raisins Mini-Snacks
Sun-Maid
Add a few boxes of these yogurt-covered raisins to your toddler's Easter basket for a sweet treat that isn't candy.
Easter Baby Chick Sugar Cookie
Favorite Day Bakery
This adorable hand-decorated sugar cookie is made to look like a yellow chick. Individually wrapped, it's ideal for adding to a toddler's Easter basket.
Pear, Raspberry, Butternut Squash, & Carrot Pouch - 8 Pack
Happy Tot
If your toddler loves to have fruit pouches as a snack, fill their Easter basket with these pouches as a fun treat.
Pink Marshmallow Bunnies
Peeps
Put a package of Peeps in your toddler's Easter basket and they can share with the whole family.
Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers In Spring Packaging
Pepperidge Farm
If your toddler loves Goldfish, add this package to their Easter basket. They'll think the spring packaging is extra special.

Summer Fun Toddler Easter Basket Ideas

I love to plan ahead, so gifting my kids everything they need for the warm summer months for Easter just makes sense. Toddlers can enjoy fun in the sun this summer with new sunglasses, bubbles, sand toys, sidewalk chalk, and more in their Easter basket.

Beach Toy Essentials Set With Bag
Hape
With 11 items included, you can easily fill your toddlers Easter basket with this sand toy set. The mesh bag could even double as a "basket" if you want it to.
Rainbow Ombre Toddler Sunglasses
The Children's Place
These rainbow sunglasses will have your toddler ready for summer. They're a practical, but fun Easter basket addition.
Reversible Toddler Sun Hat
Carter's
This sun hat for toddlers with UPF 50+ protection fits sizes 2T-4T. It features a bright floral pattern on one side and is solid white on the reverse side.
Unicorn Light-Up Bubble Wand
Sun Squad
Your toddler's Easter basket isn't complete until your add a fun bubble maker like this unicorn-themed one from Target.
Palm Leaf Swim Trunks
Janie And Jack
Available in kids sizes 6-12mo through 16, these palm leaf swim trunks are so cute for toddler boys.
Personalized Tie-Dye Side Walk Chalk
SK Creatives
Add this personalized tie-dye side walk chalk to your toddler's Easter basket to get ready for warm weather play.

Wearable Toddler Easter Basket Ideas

Are clothes the most fun thing for toddlers to dig out of an Easter basket? They really can be if you pick the right things. You can totally use the holiday as an opportunity to freshen up your toddler’s wardrobe and accessory collection with new slippers, PJs, socks, and more.

Miffy Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes 2 to 12, this two-piece pajama set features the kids' character Miffy. Toddlers will love seeing this set in their Easter basket.
Toddler Animal Paw Bunny Slippers
L.L. Bean
Available in toddler shoe sizes from 3/4 to 11/12, choose from a bunny, bear, moose, or shark slipper set to add to your tot's Easter basket.
Personalized Kids Easter Bunny Tee
Modish Trends Shop
With a sweet bunny motif, your toddler can enjoy wearing this Easter t-shirt all spring. Available in sizes 6m to kids 10-12 with multiple color choices.
Light Up Easter Bunny Ears
Spritz
There's nothing like a fun pair of wearable bunny ears to make your toddler smile on Easter. You can add this light up pair to their Easter basket.
Kids Bunny Socks
Happy Socks
Available in sizes 0-12M through 7-9Y, these adorable socks are covered in bunnies. They’re just perfect for a toddler’s Easter basket.
Easter Bunny Hair Clips
Princess Dream 365
Add these adorable bunny hair clips to your toddler's Easter basket. With these non-slip clips, their hairstyle will be so cute for the holiday.

Easter Basket Options For Toddlers

Is your toddler going to immediately dump the contents and wear their Easter basket on their head like a crown? Probably. But it’s still an adorable photo op, so you want to make sure their actual basket is (almost) as cute as they are. From personalized baskets they can use again and again to pre-filled baskets in their favorite character, there are plenty of different types to choose from.

Personalized Easter Baskets For Toddlers

Some of the cutest Easter basket choices can be customized with your toddler’s name. For a precious heirloom that can be used year after year, choose a style in wicker or rattan with an embroidered liner. Or, opt for a fuzzy animal-themed basket that your toddler can hug and squeeze.

Floral Print Personalized Easter Basket With Folding Handle
Personalization Mall
This Easter basket for toddlers is a natural color with a folding handle for easy storage. The floral print liner can be customized with your child's name.
Easter Bunny Treat Bucket
Pottery Barn Kids
These soft and fuzzy Easter baskets for toddlers are shaped like a bunny and can be customized with your child's name on an ear.
Personalized Easter Basket With Bunny Tail
HolyStitchin7
This personalized Easter basket for toddlers is a soft-sided canvas bag with a brightly colored bunny of your choice on the front.
Puppy Embroidered Plush Basket
Bed Bath & Beyond
This plush Easter basket is shaped like a puppy and can be embroidered to include your toddler's name on the front.
Classic Easter Basket With Gingham Cover
Urban Forest Wood
This oblong basket for toddlers is available in multiple colors. The gingham basket cover is a classic style that can be customized with your child's name.
Embroidered Easter Basket
Sew What Fun
This embroidered Easter basket is a toddler-friendly choice. Made from canvas, it features a bunny and carrot motif.

Character Easter Baskets For Toddlers

Whether your toddler can’t get enough Paw Patrol or is on a never-ending Peppa Pig kick, there’s probably an Easter basket out there featuring their favorite characters from movies and TV. For Disney lovers, it’s hard to go wrong with a Mickey Mouse or Baby Yoda Easter basket.

'Paw Patrol' Chase Plastic Easter Bucket
Nickelodeon
If your toddler loves Chase from 'Paw Patrol' this plastic bucket with a long handle is a great choice for an Easter basket.
'The Mandalorian' Baby Yoda Disney Easter Basket
Celebrate Easter Together
The Force is strong with this Baby Yoda Easter basket. Your toddler will love The Child's fuzzy green face and ears.
Mickey Mouse Medium Plush Easter Basket
Disney
This plush Mickey Mouse Easter basket is an adorable choice for toddlers.
Olaf Jumbo Plush Easter Basket
Frozen
Toddlers will love collecting their Easter eggs in this jumbo plush Easter basket featuring Olaf from 'Frozen.'
'Peppa Pig' Easter Basket With Flowers & Chicks
Personalized Planet Co.
This 'Peppa Pig' Easter basket is perfect for toddlers who love the show. It features a floral and chick motif that's so sweet for the season.
'PJ Masks' Nylon Bucket Bag
Yankee Toy Box
This nylon tote bag can double as an Easter basket for toddlers who love PJ Masks.

Classic Easter Baskets For Toddlers

If you’re not keen on character baskets and just want something simple for your toddler to carry around while they hunt for eggs that will also look pretty in a photo, these classic Easter baskets might be just what you’re looking for.

Chipwood Easter Basket With Bunny Liner
Spritz
This simple Easter basket for toddlers is a natural color and features a mint green liner with festive bunnies and floral accents.
Small White Willow Easter Basket
Ashland
This small, white Easter basket is only 9 inches tall, including the handle, so it's very easy for young toddlers to manage.
Bamboo Easter Basket In Blue With Pink Mix
Spritz
This 11-inch bamboo Easter basket is a traditional choice for toddlers. The multicolor look is bright, but simple and classic.
Floral Easter Basket
Paper Source
If you're looking for a simple, but fun Easter basket for a toddler, this felt floral basket is a classically festive choice.
Willow Easter Basket In Yellow
Spritz
This classic Easter basket design measures 12 inches in diameter and is liner-free. With eight colors to choose from, you can pick the one that best coordinates with your toddler's Easter outfit.
Easter Bunny Rope Basket
Spritz
Made from rope, this bunny-shaped Easter basket for toddlers will last year after year.

Premade Easter Baskets For Toddlers

Instead of shopping for a variety of toys and treats and putting them all in a custom basket, make the Easter Bunny’s job super simple this year and go with a pre-filled basket for your toddler. Whether you opt for a basket filled with plush toys or one that comes complete with themed trinkets, it’s hard to go wrong.

Pawlette Easter Basket Gift Set
Build-A-Bear
This Build-a-Bear premade Easter basket is perfect for big kids who love something soft to snuggle. The set comes with Pawlette, a sweet stuffed bunny, and fun accessories like a bunny scrunchie, eye mask, and sequin basket.
Bluey Easter Bucket
Queen of the Castle Emporium
Go all blue with the Bluey-themed premade Easter basket which includes Bluey toys and blue Peeps.
Easter Busy Bag Basket Filler
Busy Bebes
Another Etsy option, this sweet little premade Easter basket is perfect for kids ages 1 to 2 and comes with fun things like a carrot rattle, a book, and other fun, small toys.
Furry Friends Easter Basket
Personal Creations
Choose from a variety of animal-themed Easter baskets with this option, including owls, bunnies, sharks, and unicorns. These baskets can be personalized, and you can also choose your candy bundle to make it more specific for your little one.
My First Easter Basket Plush Set
Toyify
This plush premade Easter basket includes some fun spring-themed animals like a chick and lamb, along with some plush Easter eggs.
'Paw Patrol' Premade Easter Basket
Oriental Trading
This Paw Patrol premade Easter basket will be a favorite for fans of Ryder and his crew of pups. It includes jelly beans, as well as fun outdoor toys like a bat and ball, chalk, and more.
'Frozen II' Premade Easter Basket
Disney
Frozen is still a thing, and this Easter basket is premade with lots of Frozen-themed goodies like a puzzle, sidewalk chalk, and stickers.
Dragon Easter Basket With Candy
Let's Make Memories
Go for a nontraditional Easter animal with this dragon-themed premade Easter basket, which includes classic Easter candies like Peeps and jellybeans, and can be personalized with your child’s name.
My Little Pony Easter Bucket
Megatoys
If you have a My Little Pony fan, this premade Easter basket will get all the cheers. it comes with stickers, bubbles, a water bottle, and jumbo chalk, all stuffed into a My Little Pony-themed plastic bucket for more play.