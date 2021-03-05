Waking up to an Easter basket of new toys feels sort of like Christmas morning for little ones. Unfortunately though, older kids and adults are trickier to shop for. You know you need candy to fill those eggs, but knowing what to put in an Easter basket for every single member of your family can be tough.

Luckily, these Easter basket ideas for babies and toddlers, little kids, big kids, teens, and adults can help inspire you this spring season. Whether you just need a couple of fillers or want to DIY an entire basket, there's something here for everyone.

Baby Easter Basket Ideas

While babies may not really need an Easter basket (it's not like they're going to be running around collecting eggs in the yard) it can be fun to start the tradition by gifting them a few fun goodies. Baby toys and clothes themed for spring are perfectly on point. Think about things you'd buy anyway for your baby — teething toys, bibs, loveys — and grab some with bunnies on them.

Toddler Easter Basket Ideas

Instead of using a designated Easter basket for your toddler, you could always use something you already have at home like a sand bucket to fill with toys and trinkets for Easter. Your toddler is just going to be so excited to dig through the fake grass to get to their new toys, they really aren't going to be super preoccupied with what's holding it all together. It's unlikely your tot is going to demand a beautiful heirloom-style wicker basket anyway, so you might as well take advantage of this carefree time.

Preschooler Easter Basket Ideas

Themed baskets with art supplies, toys, or clothes featuring their favorite cartoon or storybook character are so much fun for preschoolers to wake up to on Easter morning. Whether they're currently on a Paw Patrol kick or just can't get enough Bluey or Peppa Pig, pick a character and go all out filling their basket.

Little Kid Easter Basket Ideas

Spring is the perfect time to stock up on all of the things that help you keep your little kids entertained throughout the spring and summer seasons. Sidewalk chalk, bubbles, water balloons, gardening tools, and other outdoor gear are all great options for basket fillers. But don't forget about ideas for keeping little kids occupied on rainy days as well like slime, Play-Doh, and art supplies.

Big Kid Easter Basket Ideas

Every single Easter when I was a kid, my mom would use the holiday as an excuse to shop ahead for the summer season. Things like a bathing suit, beach towels, flip flops, sunglasses, sunscreen, and hats were things that my sister and I could always expect to find in our Easter baskets. The best part? All of these things were needed year after year, no matter how old we were. It was honestly pretty genius.

Older kids who may be reaching the stage of being "too cool" for family fun may balk at Easter festivities, but they'll be happy with some new, summery swag.

Teen Easter Basket Ideas

While teens may shy away from using a pastel-colored basket to collect their eggs, they can always grab a pillowcase to use to snag their candy treats hidden around the yard. Kind of like a stocking at Christmas, you could also use a pillowcase to fill with fun Easter gifts that signify your teen's love of sleeping in and all things comfortable — an eye mask, a gift card for some coffee, or cozy socks. A variety of snack foods and drinks can also be a solid go-to for teen basket-fillers.

Dad Easter Basket Ideas

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for, but sticking to simple, useful gadgets is one way to ensure that even that hardest-to-buy-for-guy in your family has an Easter basket he will enjoy. And when all else fails, beverages and snacks are never a bad idea. One year, my in-laws had all of the adults in our family do an Easter "egg" hunt for craft beers. They gave us each an empty 6-pack package to fill and all of the dads were supremely happy.

Mom Easter Basket Ideas

After all of the planning and coordinating that moms do for Easter, they deserve to feel pampered and relaxed. Go ahead and fill that basket for mom with everything and anything restorative and enjoyable. To every mom reading this — buy yourself exactly what you want. You deserve it.