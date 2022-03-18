After becoming a new parent I was so excited about all the firsts — not just the developmental milestones, but all the fun milestones. I couldn’t wait for baby’s first holiday, especially baby’s first Easter. Obviously, your infant isn’t going to remember their first Easter, but you absolutely will. Easter baskets for babies can be fun, and in addition to toys and fun stuff, you can also get away with buying practical things your baby may need, like teethers, rattles, pacifiers, blankets, diapers, etc. And don’t forget about the adorable spring baby clothes.

Seriously, is there anything sweeter than baby’s first Easter? All the pastels, all of the little bunnies and chicks, all of the gingham and floral — it’s just the sweetest. These ideas for Easter baskets for babies include everything from what to put in your baby’s Easter basket to the types of baskets you can buy for your little one. Whether you want practical baby Easter basket stuffers or something more fun (like filling plastic eggs with their favorite baby snacks), there are tons of ways to get creative. And while your baby may not be able to decorate eggs or go Easter egg hunting without a lot of assistance, you can still ensure they have fun.

What To Put In An Easter Basket For Babies

Easter Basket Options For Babies