Easter

Little child wearing bunny costume on Easter day. baby holding colour eggs lying on bed at home, hav...
Shutterstock

What To Put In Your Baby’s Easter Basket

From teethers to snacks and toys, here are some perfect ideas for your baby’s Easter basket.

by Abi Berwager Schreier

After becoming a new parent I was so excited about all the firsts — not just the developmental milestones, but all the fun milestones. I couldn’t wait for baby’s first holiday, especially baby’s first Easter. Obviously, your infant isn’t going to remember their first Easter, but you absolutely will. Easter baskets for babies can be fun, and in addition to toys and fun stuff, you can also get away with buying practical things your baby may need, like teethers, rattles, pacifiers, blankets, diapers, etc. And don’t forget about the adorable spring baby clothes.

Seriously, is there anything sweeter than baby’s first Easter? All the pastels, all of the little bunnies and chicks, all of the gingham and floral — it’s just the sweetest. These ideas for Easter baskets for babies include everything from what to put in your baby’s Easter basket to the types of baskets you can buy for your little one. Whether you want practical baby Easter basket stuffers or something more fun (like filling plastic eggs with their favorite baby snacks), there are tons of ways to get creative. And while your baby may not be able to decorate eggs or go Easter egg hunting without a lot of assistance, you can still ensure they have fun.

We at Romper only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

What To Put In An Easter Basket For Babies

Toys For Baby’s Easter Basket

This is the most fun part of filling an Easter basket. You can’t have an Easter morning with Easter baskets without some toys from the Easter Bunny, right? These toys are not only super fun for your baby, but they’re also developmentally appropriate and work on sensory skills.

Super Soft First Building Blocks
Target
These beautiful pastel blocks are meant for babies to feel, taste, and maybe even build with one day.
Rainbow Hand Kite
Etsy|MiniRainbows
This beautiful hand kite is made with natural wood and colorful ribbons, which can be color customized.
Wooden Egg Shakers with Organic Wood
Amazon
These egg shakers are great for baby's motor and auditory skills while stimulating their senses. Plus, they're really on theme.
'Never Touch a Grumpy Bunny' written by Rosie Greening, illustrated by Stuart Lynch
Scholastic
In this adorable book, babies will not only meet all the grumpy animals, but they'll really enjoy the sensation of feeling all the bumps and ridges on each page.
Fisher-Price Hello Sunshine Rattle Ball
Amazon
My son was obsessed with this ball when he was a baby. Not only is it cute, but it promotes floor play.
Lovevery Play Kit
Lovevery
With boxes for babies as young as 0 - 12 weeks, these Lovevery play kits are perfect to pop into your baby's Easter basket and are full of age-appropriate developmental and sensory toys.
Loulou Lollipop Pastel Rainbow Silicone Teether
Loulou Lollipop
This sweet little teether is made of food grade silicone and features lots of texture for your baby's sweet gums. It also comes with a clip so it (hopefully) won't get flung out of the stroller.

Edible Treats For Baby’s Easter Basket

Even though your baby probably can’t eat those delicious Reese’s Eggs quite yet, they can enjoy their own special treats. Up until my son was 3, he would get his favorite snack in his basket (Goldfish crackers). I tried cookies when he was 2 and he was not having it, so enjoy these tasty and sensible snacks for your baby while you still can. (Bonus: you can pop them into some colorful plastic eggs for them to shake, rattle, and open.)

Gerber Lil' Crunchies Mild Cheddar Baked Corn Baby Snacks
Target
These delicious little "baby Cheetos" have 2 grams of whole grains per serving and are crunchy and munchy.
Gerber Strawberry Apple Baby Puffs
Target
These melt-in-your-mouth snacks are perfect for babies learning how to eat.
HappyBaby Blueberry & Purple Carrot Organic Teethers
Target
Perfect for sitting babies, these teether wafers encourage self-feeding and are deliciously healthy.
Earth's Best Sesame Street Strawberry Snack Bars
Target
Available in strawberry, sweet potato, or apple flavors. These granola bars are perfect for little hands.

Baby Accessories For Baby’s Easter Basket

Get away with giving your baby practical gifts they actually need and will use that aren’t toys while you can. Plus, this can even be a little gift for yourself if you choose to splurge on that sweet homemade baby blanket or those adorable bandana bibs you’ve had your eye on.

Homemade Crochet Baby Blanket
Etsy|DesignbyCherylDenise
This gorgeous baby blanket is handmade and is 44 inches long and 34 inches wide. DesignbyCherylDenise can customize colors as well.
Munchkin Snack Catcher
Target
This spill-proof snack cup is perfect for tiny hands and crunchy snacks that you don't want all over the backseat.
Baby Bandana Bibs
10-pack baby bandana bibs in adorable patterns and colors keep drool at bay in a fashionable way.
Click-Lock Weighted Straw Trainer Cup
Munchkin
For older babies, this weighted straw trainer cup is perfect for sensory input and practice.
Silicone Feeding Spoons
Mushie
The soft silicone tip protects your baby's sensitive gums and newly grown teeth, and it's the perfect weight to help baby learn how to feed themselves — eventually.
Loulou Lollipop Bunny Meadow Hooded Towel Set
Loulou Lollipop
This hooded towel set is thick and lush for your baby, but also features an *adorable* bunny meadow pattern, perfect for Easter.
Little Unicorn Home Run Muslin Swaddle Blanket
Little Unicorn
Celebrate the start of spring and America's favorite pastime by putting this baseball-themed swaddle blanket into your baby's Easter basket.

Wearable Baby Easter Basket Ideas

Gotta get those babies Easter Sunday and spring ready in these beautiful and whimsical pastel threads.

Ribbon Trimmed Tutu
Etsy|NoeyCutsomCrafts
These handmade tutus are customizable from the seller and would be the perfect touch to your baby's Easter outfit.
Plaid Poplin Romper
Carter's
This romper is perfect for Easter and spring with its gorgeous pastels and teeny tiny collar.
3-Piece Easter Egg Outfit Set
Carter's
Your baby will absolutely be "egg-stra cute" in this 3-piece set from Carter's.
2-Piece Button-Front Shirt & Short Set
Carter's
Can't go wrong with a polo and pastel shorts for a simple and adorable Easter outfit.
2-Piece Carrot Bodysuit Dress & Cardigan Set
Carter's
The carrot headband is what does it for me. But this entire outfit from the carrots on the skirt to the little carrot on the cardigan is Easter perfection.
Baby Floral Striped Matching Set
Janie & Jack
This gorgeous little floral striped baby dress comes with matching bloomers and is available in sizes 0 - 3 months up to 18 - 24 months. Perfect for Easter Sunday or any spring day.
Loulou Lollipop Bluebell Sleeper
Loulou Lollipop
This sweet sleeper comes in a bright, springy bluebell pattern, and features organic cotton jersey knit for extra baby comfort. Available in sizes 0 - 3 months up to 18 - 24 months.

Easter Basket Options For Babies

Monogrammed Easter Baskets For Babies

Who doesn’t love a monogram? From welcome signs on your door to your children’s book bags, their clothing, and even your Yeti water bottles. This obviously extends to Easter baskets, and what a sweet gift for your baby’s first Easter — their very own monogrammed Easter basket.

Gingham Easter Basket Liners
Pottery Barn Kids
These Gingham Easter Basket liners come in small or large, and fit perfectly with the Sabrina and Seagrass baskets on Pottery Barn Kids.
Embroidered Easter Bunny Basket
Personalization Mall
This adorable bunny-shaped basket not only can be customized with a name or monogram, but it even has a white cotton tail.
Embroidered Burlap Easter Baskets
Etsy|SewWhatFun
These customizable baskets are as functional and durable as they are gorgeous. Handmade in four different colors.

Soft Easter Baskets For Babies

Durable, safe, fun for baby to touch — you can’t really go wrong with a soft Easter basket for baby. Plus they come in characters and other fun shapes for pictures and for your kid to enjoy.

Felted Bunny Baby Easter Basket
Pottery Barn Kids
Available in pink, white, and grey, these gorgeous and soft felt Easter baskets are perfect for babies. They'll love how they look like bunnies.
Long Ear Fur Bunny Easter Treat Bucket
Pottery Barn Kids
Available in pink, white, and taupe, these beautiful and soft Easter baskets are not only perfect for baby, but can be embroidered as well.
Plush Bunny Easter Basket
Amazon
This plush Easter Bunny Easter basket is precious, and it can hold lots of eggs, gifts, and treats.

Wicker Easter Baskets For Babies

For a more traditional approach to your Easter basket, you’ll love these beautiful wicker Easter baskets for your baby. They’ll last a long time, and if you’re like my mom, you’ll repurpose them into a bow basket that holds approximately one million bows for your kid.

Bunny Face Wicker Easter Basket
Michael's
This woven Easter basket is just precious and would look adorable as your baby's Easter basket or even a centerpiece for your dinner table with flowers.
Willow Easter Basket
Target
This simple and cute basket comes in blue, pink, purple, white, and natural colors.
Wicker Basket with Handles
Amazon
This gorgeous basket will hold lots of Easter goodies and treats for your baby, and also just be a great piece for photos. You can use this lace-trimmed basket for picnics, too.

Plastic Easter Baskets For Babies

If you’re looking for no frills, no fuss, and durability, a plastic Easter basket for baby may be for you.

Clear Plastic Easter Baskets in Pastel
Amazon
These cute plastic baskets have glitter and other springy Easter designs, making them fun, practical, and durable.
6 Easter Themed Decorated Baskets
Amazon
Each bucket is 7X7 and has different Easter themes on each one, so your kids can choose which they would like and you can use the rest for decor.
8" Plastic Easter Egg Baskets
Amazon
These baskets are a traditional shape and are perfect for egg hunts or baby's Easter goodies.