15 Fair Food Recipes To Make At Home This Summer, Because *Nostalgia*

Since it looks like state fairs won't be a part of your memories for summer this year, you may want to bring the fair to you in the way of munchies. This list of fair food recipes you can make at home will give you a wave of pure nostalgia, and they're so delicious, you won't even miss the ferris wheel or the other questionably safe rides at the fair. It's really a win-win. Plus isn't the food the best part about the whole fair experience?

It seems the fair food experience requires a lot of deep fried, well, everything. If it's something edible, you can and should deep fry it, apparently. I remember one New Year's Eve celebration I attended at a friend's house and they had a deep-fry party. We tried everything from fried Twinkies to fried celery. Yes, celery. That was pretty gross and that's definitely not on this list.

But even if some of these other fried fair foods below seem a little out there, they're popular for a reason. Because America, and because they're so insane they're actually delicious. And as you're working through this list and you're deep frying Oreos and cheesecake balls, please make sure you have your fire extinguisher close by. Don't forget to win a stuffed animal for the night just because.

1. Honey Hot Chicken Sliders Confessions of a Cookbook Queen At least at the fairs I have been to, there's always some sort of slider, and/or some sort of hot chicken. Or both. So this recipe for Honey Hot Chicken Sliders from Confessions of a Cookbook Queen checks all the boxes. And the portability makes it a great fair food in addition to the deliciousness.

2. Homemade State Fair Corndogs It just isn't a state fair without a corndog, y'all. It's the law or something, I'm pretty sure. And these Homemade State Fair Corn Dogs by Jennifer Cooks do not disappoint. It's not as hard as you may think to cook them either. You just need a deep heavy-bottom saucepan, and 4 cups of vegetable oil to fry these babies right up. You also use a mason jar to roll the hot dog in, which is genius.

3. Homemade Funnel Cakes Spend with Pennies Another staple for fairs — funnel cake. You absolutely can't go to a fair and not smell the delicious funnel cake smell wafting through the crowds. And the best part about funnel cake? They're actually pretty versatile, whether you're a fruit topping, whipped cream, hot chocolate fudge, or good old fashioned powdered sugar kind of person. As long as you have that crispy base, you're golden. And this Homemade Funnel Cake recipe from Spend with Pennies will definitely satisfy that fair funnel cake craving all year round in the privacy of your own home. You know, so you can scarf it down and lick the plate clean.

4. Deep Fried Cookie Dough If it isn't fried, is it really fair food? I mean basically as I've learned from experience, you can fry practically anything. And cookie dough is no exception. This Deep Fried Cookie Dough recipe from Handle the Heat tops everything off with a delicious powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle on top of the dough balls. Because they just weren't decadent enough.

5. Mexican Corn on the Cob Damn Delicious Mexican street corn is perfect fair food. I mean, you can eat it off of a stick, first of all. And it's deliciously decadent and savory. This Mexican Corn on the Cob recipe from Damn Delicious is incredibly easy in addition to being incredibly tasty. And all you have to do is toss the corn into the oven with the husks on, slather them in butter, and add the toppings.

5. Deep Fried Cheesecake Bites In the same vein as deep fried cookie dough, you obviously cannot go wrong with deep fried cheesecake bites. And Tip Buzz gives an incredible Deep Fried Cheesecake Bites recipe that has a crispy outside and creamy, sweet inside. Did I mention you can top it with strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce? You can even use leftover cheesecake, making it super simple to enjoy this awesome fair food.

6. Cotton Candy Dessert Shots DIY Candy Even though the word "shots" is in the title, this fantastic recipe is still kid-friendly, taking the original cotton candy up a notch with DIY Candy's Cotton Candy Dessert Shots recipe. Everyone will enjoy the little "bite"-sized cotton candy glasses filled with Cool Whip, cotton candy flavoring, and cotton candy garnish.

7. Homemade Kettle Corn I love the smell of kettle corn — especially when it's mixed in with the smell of funnel cake at a fair. This Homemade Kettle Corn recipe from Back Road Bloom is a fairly simple recipe for popcorn, and you don't even need the microwave. In fact, it's so much better than the microwaved version, you may never look back.

8. Pumpkin Beer Pretzels with Chipotle Queso Half Baked Harvest Now these Pumpkin Beer Pretzels with Chipotle Queso from Half Baked Harvest are a little bit fancier than your average pretzel from the fair, but let's be real. You know you deserve it. Get fancy.

9. Deep Fried Oreos I can personally recommend deep fried Oreos as a delicious (but decadent) food, as my husband assisted making them himself at that New Year' Eve party I mentioned. I bet they would have been even better though if we had seen this Deep Fried Oreos Recipe from Spaceships & Laser Beams. This recipe uses Bisquick, and if you're a southerner, you know Bisquick makes everything delicious, am I right?

10. Caramel Apple Cider Deliciously Yum For those fall fair days, you want something hot and delicious with a little warming spice. Enter the Caramel Apple Cider recipe from Deliciously Yum. It tastes just like the one at the fair and you'll be transported back to walks under twinkling lights, sounds of people laughing, and the smells of fair food in the air.

11. State Fair Lemonade bluefootage/Photodisc/Getty Images And yet another timeless beverage from the fair — lemonade. Wisconsin Homemaker has one delicious recipe for State Fair Lemonade, using freshly squeezed lemons, a stand mixer, and just three other ingredients. Simple just tastes better.

12. The Food Lab's Foolproof Onion Rings Recipe Onion rings always seemed so intimidating to me to make. But The Food Lab's Foolproof Onion Rings Recipe has a few tricks up its sleeve to help you achieve maximum deliciousness levels with these particular onion rings. I have one word for you: Vodka.

13. Killer Garlic Fries with Rosemary Foodiecrush Nothing beats a big cup of french fries at the fair. And while these Killer Garlic Fries with Rosemary by Foodiecrush may seem a bit fancy, they're oh so delicious. Make it a true fair food by serving them up in a paper cup.

14. Mac & Cheese Balls This just might be one of my favorite, most decadent and insane fair foods I've ever had. This Mac & Cheese Balls recipe from Sweet & Savory Meals brings the fair favorite home to you, and they're perfectly crisp on the outside and creamy and cheesy on the inside. The best part is you can simply make them with the macaroni and cheese you inevitably have left over from your kids' dinner on Monday.