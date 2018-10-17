Buying a coat that'll last you through a pregnant fall and winter can be challenging. How can you make sure it'll fit from the first frost of fall to the winter snowstorms if you aren't quite sure just how big your bump is going to get? It's silly (and cold!) to waste money on a nice coat if you can't zip it up by week 30. Luckily, these 15 fall maternity coats and jackets will cover you (and your bump) all season long, no matter how big that soon-to-be baby gets.

The great thing about maternity coats, at least in my opinion, is that they accommodate a third trimester bump but look just as fashionable without one. In other words, you can sport your favorite maternity coat from the moment that pregnancy test screams positive until long past your baby's arrival. There is nothing wrong with taking a page out of Mary Kate and Ashley's book and sporting an oversized coat for a bit. Eventually, your sweet baby bump will take up every spare inch of that coat, too.

Whether you live someplace that gets snow in the fall or your entire winter is the mildest of mild, the following 15 maternity coats and jackets will have you fully covered and cozy, bump and all.

1 Maternity Funnel-Neck Coat Maternity Funnel-Neck Coat $70 Old Navy This slightly fitted funnel-neck coat comes in three different colors, but I have major heart eyes for this gorgeous burgundy color. The tie around the waist means you can cinch it up to accentuate your bump at every stage of pregnancy.

2 Quilted Puffer Maternity Coat Quilted Puffer Maternity Coat $90 Motherhood Maternity As a child of the Midwest, puffer coats were a winter staple. This quilted puffer coat from Motherhood Maternity has a slim fit when the bump is small, but extra zippers on the side are used to create more room as the bump grows.

3 Drape Front Ribbed Sleeve Maternity Jacket Drape Front Ribbed Sleeve Maternity Jacket $168 A Pea In The Pod This wool maternity jacket is perfect for that frigid fall temperature that requires more than a sweater but less than a thick peacoat or parka. Wear it open and let the draping show off your bump, or button it up for extra warmth.

4 Maternity Tie-Belt Coat in Wool-Blend Maternity Tie-Belt Coat in Wool-Blend $98 Gap This heather gray, collared peacoat from Gap is a timeless style that will last you through pregnancy and beyond. The straight silhouette coat hits at the upper thigh, and the tie allows you to accentuate your bump (or lack thereof) depending on your stage of pregnancy.

5 Convertible Military 3-in-1 Maternity/Nursing Jacket Convertible Military 3-in-1 Maternity/Nursing Jacket $185 Nordstrom I adore this khaki green military-inspired jacket from Nordstrom. Wear the jacket "normally" in your early stages of pregnancy (or before pregnancy), and then utilize the extender panel in the center of the jacket as your belly grows and needs more space.

6 BB Dakota Heavyweight Flannel Jacket BB Dakota Heavyweight Flannel Jacket $148 A Pea In The Pod Nothing says fall like a good flannel, and this BB Dakota flannel jacket is as cute as it is comfy. This jacket has an ultra relaxed fit that will easily accommodate your growing baby bump all season.

7 Maternity a:glow Quilted Puffer Jacket Maternity a:glow Quilted Puffer Jacket $90 Kohl's This puffer jacket from Kohl's will keep you warm during the coldest fall days, and will easy grow with you throughout your pregnancy. Stretchy side panels will stretch as your bump grows, and an inner drawstring allows you to totally customize the fit.

8 Maternity Quilted Vest Maternity Quilted Vest $45 Old Navy OK, so this isn't "technically" a coat, but who can resist a good-looking quilted vest, right? Wear this mock-neck vest over a chunky sweater or a warm thermal on chilly fall days, before sleeves are required.

10 MAMA Padded Jacket MAMA Padded Jacket $70 H&M This maternity coat from H&M comes in two colors (burgundy and navy blue) and is designed to fit a blossoming belly. The extra padding means extra warmth for you, and the gold hardware and faux-fur trim makes this jacket look particularly chic.

12 BB Dakota Maternity Faux-Fur Jacket BB Dakota Maternity Faux-Fur Jacket $138 Macy's You know those days when all you want to do is stay indoors, wrapped up in a blanket? This jacket is the next best thing when you can't actually do that. This faux-fur draped jacket basically feels like wearing a blanket – but be warned, people may try to pet you.

13 ASOS DESIGN Maternity Waterfall Parka With Borg Liner ASOS DESIGN Maternity Waterfall Parka With Borg Liner $119 ASOS This oversized parka from ASOS with a waterfall front and fleece lining will easily fit a growing bump at all stages of pregnancy. The hooded neck acts as a built-in scarf, and the asymmetric zipper makes this coat trendier than most.