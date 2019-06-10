Hopefully you all had a wonderful Mother's Day, but now it's time to switch gears. Father's Day is soon — June 17 to be exact — and nowadays it seems like if you don't post something on social media that's heartfelt for your parents on either Mother's Day or Father's Day, did it even really happen? Did it count? For those of you who want to share with the entire internet your feelings about your pops, there are plenty of Father's Day 2018 Instagram captions to go along with your sweet pictures of you and your daddy. (Or your baby's daddy.)

When I was in elementary school, way before Instagram and the internet, watching Father of the Bride with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton definitely shaped my relationship with my old man. The way Steve Martin acts toward his daughter Annie was how my dad had always acted (and still does act) toward me. And at the end of the movie, I remember telling both of my parents I was never getting married so I didn't make my dad sad after seeing how sad Steve Martin was that he missed saying goodbye to Annie and their father/daughter dance. I think my mom got that one on a video camera and I was told it would be shown on my wedding day. "Well, thankfully I'm never getting married," I insisted. Obviously, that didn't happen, and I've been married for five years with a baby on the way — but don't think I forgot that I didn't want to make my dad sad. We definitely didn't miss that father/daughter dance, and I made sure I got to tell him goodbye before I hopped in the car and drove away with my new husband.

Father of the Bride also has some of the best Father's Day quotes, too, including this gem: "You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You're her oracle. You're her hero. And then the day comes when she gets her first permanent wave and goes to her first real party, and from that day on, you're in a constant state of panic," said Stanley Banks. And ain't that the truth? I know I'm lucky to have such a great relationship with my dad, and I'm hoping some of you do, too. Or you at least a great relationship with the father of your children, of which most of these quotes are still applicable. A lot of these quotes are just as sentimental and sweet — if not more so — than what Stanley Banks even said. So bookmark this for whether you need some Instagram captions, or even something sweet to put in your old man's Father's Day card this year.

1. "Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a daddy." It's true. One is science, the other is actions.

2. "He didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it." Dads can be such awesome role models.

3. "I don't care how poor a man is; if he has family, he's rich." – 'M*A*S*H' Anyone else sob like a baby during this scene when Jim finds out Pam is pregnant in The Office? The tears in his eyes when he comes out of the room to call Dwight kills me every time. Jim knew how rich his life was because of his family.

4. "Fathers, like mothers, are not born. Men grow into fathers and fathering is a very important stage in their development." For every dad-to-be, this is so true. Don't sweat it, you'll figure it out. Just like us moms have to figure it out, too.

5. "When a father gives to his son, both laugh; when a son gives to his father, both cry." – Yiddish Proverb Giphy That's a sure sign that a wonderful and life-long bond has formed.

6."I'm a father; that's what matters most. Nothing matters more." – Gordon Brown The greatest gift.

7. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person. He believed in me." – Jim Valvano This is the greatest gift for most children, and that can go for mothers, too.

8. "By the time a man realizes that his father was right, he has a son who thinks he's wrong." – Charles Wadsworth The circle of life.

9. "Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work." This is important to note because of the stereotype that men need to be the breadwinners and the mom should stay at home and do the child raising. Raising a child and being a parent is just as important work for men, too.

10. "A righteous father protects his children with his time and presence." – Howard W. Hunter Being present is oh so important.

11. "I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments — when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom." – Umberto Eco Giphy Dads, the kids are always watching. Act accordingly.

12. "Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do." – Benjamin Spock That goes for new moms, too.

13. "Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child." – Tina Brown I absolutely cannot wait to see my husband become a dad in a week. Being pregnant with him by my side definitely has made me fall in love with and appreciate him more than I thought possible. When he holds our son in his arms for the first time, I know my heart will explode.

14. "It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was." – Anne Sexton Be the man your kids think you are.