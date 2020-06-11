With so much going on this year, the fact that Father’s Day is right around the corner might've slipped your mind... almost. Finding the right gift in a pinch is always an adventure, but at least there's still plenty of time to get the supplies for these 15 Father’s Day recipes.

Even if your celebration for Father's Day is a little smaller this year, you can still go big on the food. Whether the dad in your life likes to fire up the grill and make a family feast or he’d prefer to kick back and let someone else do the cooking (understandable), there’s a recipe here for everyone. From jalapeño popper burgers to a vegetarian burrito to a giant slice of cake to nachos with a twist (spoiler alert: the twist is that they’re made with tater tots), there’s something here for even the pickiest eaters (because dads usually come with kids).

Maybe you're celebrating your own father or father-in-law, or you're letting your kid's dad know how much he is appreciated. It can also be a day of mixed emotions as you honor the dads in your life while also remembering those who have passed (maybe by making their favorite food). Whatever the day means to you, and however you choose to celebrate, make sure to spark some joy with one of these recipes.

1. Nachos With A Twist Climbing Grier Mountain This recipe from Climbing Grier Mountain is perfect for the dad who loves the smoky spiciness of chicken shawarma but is also a tater tot guy at heart. This recipe uses tater tots in place of tortilla chips to make the most memorable nachos ("totchos") around. First you'll need to cook the tots, then you layer them with chicken shawarma, lots of feta, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, and anything else you want to include. It's quick, easy, and delicious.

2. Dad-Approved Cornbread Couldn't Be Parve This dairy-free cornbread is the perfect side for any Father's Day meal (especially chili). Shoshanna of Couldn't Be Parve said her husband finally admitted he doesn't love chili, but he still likes when she makes it solely because of the cornbread. This can even be eaten by itself as a breakfast treat.

3. A Classic Burger I Am A Food Blog Regardless of who's doing the cooking, you can't go wrong with a juicy cheeseburger. This one from I Am A Food Blog looks like it came straight out of a restaurant. The "molten cheese core" sends this to the next level. This multi-step burger will start on the stove, then finish in the oven (though I bet the grill would work too).

4. Summery Salmon Tori Avey Strawberry season is upon us, and the classically sweet treat can turn savory with the addition of balsamic vinegar. This quick meal from Tori Avey is bright and bursting with summer flavors, plus it's light which leaves plenty of room for a Father's Day dessert.

5. Lobster Cobb Salad Kitchen Confidante I'm not sure that I can actually wait until Father's Day to make this amazing lobster cobb salad from Kitchen Confidante. It has all the classic fixings of a classic cobb, plus, of course, the addition of lobster. You may even have room to make these jelly and nutella-filled "doughnuts for dad," also from Kitchen Confidante.

6. Grilled Flank Steak The Comfort Of Cooking If dad's eager to fire up the grill, then this marinated flank steak by The Comfort Of Cooking is an awesome option. The delicious Chimichurri sauce is made of a blend of herbs and oil and it tastes amazing on anything, but especially this lean steak.

7. A Vegetarian Burrito Healthy Happy Life This mouth-watering burrito from Healthy Happy Life is inspired by Chipotle but made in the comfort of your own home. Best of all, everyone in the family can build their own burrito (okay, little ones may need some help) and fill up on their favorite things.

8. Crockpot BBQ Chicken Family Fresh Meals You can get the BBQ flavor without grilling thanks to this crockpot chicken by Family Fresh Meals. This sauce is what makes the meal, and it's made using a blend of barbeque sauce, Italian dressing, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. Splurge on the good rolls and eat outside for a perfect, summery vibe.

9. A Light & Bright Salad A Beautiful Plate You could eat this gorgeous salad from A Beautiful Plate as an appetizer, or make it the main event (with plenty of room for dessert). The lemon vinaigrette and the goat cheese give this simple dish a bit of tang, plus the mint offers a refreshing pop. Perfect on a hot day when you can't bear to turn on the oven or grill.

10. Jalapeño Burgers Simply Delicious Food Jalapeño poppers, but make it a burger. This savory, grillable option from Simply Delicious Food is perfect for the dad who is a maximalist when it comes to flavor; it's bursting with bacon, jalapeño, cheddar, tomato, mayo and more.

11. Popovers Table For Two Maybe a Father's Day breakfast is more your speed. You can't go wrong starting the day with these popovers from Table For Two. Add jam or butter for a sweet snack, or you could even have them for lunch or dinner with cream cheese and chives on top.

12. Grilled Pizza Taste & Tell You can never go wrong with pizza, especially when it's grilled like this one from Taste & Tell. This white pizza uses ricotta, basil, and salty bacon, but once you have pizza dough, the options are endless so you can make dad's favorite pie.

13. A Summer Shrimp Boil Eating Richly This shrimp boil from Eating Richly is a fun twist on the crawfish boil, a dish that's super popular in New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana. You'll need shrimp in the shell, which helps lock in the flavor, potatoes, sausage, and corn, plus plenty of butter for dipping, and a beer to wash it all down.

14. A Beautiful Dessert Half Baked Harvest This gorgeous blueberry lemon layer cake from Half Baked Harvest is almost too pretty to cut (almost). You probably don't make a fancy cake just any day, so this treat will make any father feel a little extra special. Just make to sure have buttermilk and a high-quality blueberry jam on hand, plus fresh or frozen blueberries.