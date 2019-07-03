Your child won't remember their first birthday when they get older, but when they look back at the pictures you took, they'll see how beloved they were. There are so many moments you'll want to capture in photographs that first year, and turning one is perhaps the biggest moment of all. If you're planning to share those photos for your friends and family members to be a part of the festivities from afar, these sweet Instagram captions for first birthdays will help convey the magic of the day.

Whether you're celebrating with a Kardashian level bash or keeping it simple with a smash cake and some family and friends, you're obviously going to need to take tons of cute photos to remember everything. You only turn 1 once, after all, and you and your child will both want to look back on the special memories someday. My oldest child is almost 4 by now, but I still love flipping through pics from her 1st birthday bash, and seeing how much she's grown and changed since then (and what an awesome job I did planning that party, to be honest).

These 15 cute captions are perfect for a special baby's big day.

1. "When I was one, I had just begun." — A.A. Milne Cameron Whitman/Stocksy The Winnie the Pooh author's famous poem may be all about turning six, but its description of turning one is too adorable not to share.

2. "You may not remember today, but I'll never forget it." There are some memories that will never fade for a parent, and your baby's first birthday is definitely one of them. It doesn't matter whether you're throwing a big bash or having a quiet celebration at home — it's an unforgettable day.

3. "You're the one unwrapping all the presents today, but you're the greatest gift I could ever ask for." I might be guilty of going a little overboard for both of my kids' first birthdays. But I just can't help how happy it makes me to see them dive into a pile of new toys or destroy a slice of birthday cake.

4. "When you were born, I thought I couldn't possibly love you any more than I did in that moment. But I was so wrong, because I've loved you more and more every single day since then." A parent's love for a child grows as fast they do. Maybe even faster, actually.

5. "I had no idea how much love and happiness could be packed into a single year, until this past one as your mama." The first year can be difficult, between the sleep deprivation and the anxiety of figuring out how to take care of a baby. But for all the challenges and stress, it can also be the absolute most fun time ever. You can never really have that bad of a day when a snuggly little person wants to hug and kiss you at the end of it.

6. "Today and every day, I love you more than you could ever possibly know." I don't think any child really grasps how much their parents love them, until they become a parent themselves.

7. "On your very first birthday, I'm torn between wanting you to stay this little forever, and being so incredibly excited to see how you grow and change as you get older." A year from now, you might find yourself looking at pics of your kiddo's first birthday and missing them being that small — even while you revel in the hilarity of raising a sassy 2 year old.

8. “I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you'll be.” — Robert Munsch Johnathan Ball/Shutterstock If you don't already have Munsch's famous book, Love You Forever, it could be a great birthday present for your little one.

9. "No matter how grown up you get, I'll always think of you as my sweet little baby." I've told my daughter that she'll always be my baby so often that she now occasionally tells me I'll always be her baby, too. Kids are the best.

10. "On your first birthday and every birthday to come, may you be filled with as much joy as you bring everyone around you." One-year-old babies are so sweet, innocent, and happy. If only they could magically stay exactly that way forever.

11. "It's fun to be one, but then again, every day with you is the best day ever." You know what the most fun age is? Whatever age your child currently is.

12. "We've celebrated your first smile, your first giggle, your first step, and now, we get to celebrate the biggest first of all — your very first birthday." There are so many milestones in the first year. Each one is worth celebrating and remembering forever.

13. "One year ago, you made me a mom. I'm not sure what I did to deserve the incredible honor of raising an angel like you, but I'm so glad that you're mine." Your first child's first birthday is memorable on so many different levels. You're marking not only their first year of life, but also your first year as parent.

14. "They say the days are long and the years are short, and this first year has certainly gone by in the blink of an eye. Don't grow up too fast, my love." When your baby blows out their birthday candles, you might be wishing that you could stop time.