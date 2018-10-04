The spookiest day of the year is getting closer, which means it’s time to start planning your Halloween celebrations. Somehow, no matter how early you start, something always gets forgotten until the last minute on holidays. You’ve probably got your kids' costumes figured out, and maybe you’ve even sent out invitations for that Halloween party you’ve been meaning to host for years. One thing you haven’t thought about? The perfect Halloween dessert recipes to make this year.

Yes, stuffing your face with as much candy as possible is the priority on the 31st, but there are so many other amazing Halloween-themed treats to indulge in, too. Whether you're baking for your child's class or hosting a party at home or just want an excuse to make something sweet, you'll find inspiration everywhere this time of year. Who knows? Maybe these desserts will even stop you from sneaking your kid's candy when they're not looking. (You think they won't notice, but they always do. Even when you just take the stuff they don't want, like Baby Ruth bars and Whoppers.) Or maybe you're (gasp!) one of those people who's not really into candy... if they really exist.

So stock up on supplies — there are plenty of cute and creepy-looking edibles out there to help make your creations look amazing (like these Hyde and Eek! Gummy Fangs at Target for $3). And get cooking!

1 Halloween Chex Mix Well Plated If there will be non-chocolate lovers at your Halloween party, the combination of salty snacks and sweet candy corn in this Halloween Chex Mix from Well Plated will make be sure to make all your guests happy.

2 Spooky Halloween Pretzels Half Baked Harvest These adorable adorable pretzel snacks, courtesy of Half Baked Harvest, will be a crowd pleaser at a Halloween party or as an afternoon treat. Bonus: the kiddos can get in on the decorating to make those long hours between getting home from school and Trick-or-Treat o’clock pass faster.

3 Vegan Chocolate PB&J Cups Love & Lemon Halloween can be a challenge for vegan or gluten free families, which is why these vegan chocolate pb&j cups from Love & Lemons are a godsend. Who knew dessert could be so good for you?

4 Gingerdead Men Cookies Hummingbird High The spooky twist in these "Gingerdead Men" cookies definitely captures the spirit of the holiday. The recipe, courtesy of Hummingbird High, yields 30 cookies, so it’s the perfect dessert to make for the neighborhood Halloween party.

5 Graveyard Chocolate Cheesecake Dip Well Plated If you’re hosting the Halloween party this year, this graveyard dessert dip has to be on your menu. The cheesecake and Oreo concoction from Well Plated only takes 20 minutes to make, and it’ll be a hit with parents and kids.

6 Frankensquares Bakerella Bakerella's Frankensquare sugar cookie bars topped with cream cheese icing are as delicious as they are adorable. They’re a great grab and go dessert for crowded parties or on-the-go families.

7 Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispy Treats Cara's Cravings The maple and pumpkin flavors in these pumpkin pie rice krispy treats from Cara's Cravings will take any Halloween party to the next level. Bonus: they’re vegan and gluten-free.

8 Spooky Black Caramel Apples Baked By Rachel Caramel apples and fall go hand in hand, so giving them a sinister edge for Halloween just makes sense. These Spooky Black Caramel Apples from Baked by Rachel take just ten minutes of prep, and it's a fun way to sneak something mildly healthy into your kids' mouths before the candy onslaught.

9 Halloween Marshmallow Pops My Baking Addiction Food that's easy to grab makes all the difference at parties with kids, which is why I love these Halloween Marshmallow Pops from My Baking Addiction. Plus, it only takes 5 minutes to prep these balls of deliciousness, making them an easy choice if you're going to be busy on the spookiest day of the year.

10 Meringue Ghost Cookies Princess Pinky Girl Nothing says Halloween like an array of edible ghosts. These Meringue Ghost Cookies from Princess Pinky Girl are totally on theme, and the blogger intentionally uses an easy recipe for the cookies so anyone can make them.

11 One Eyed Monster Cookies Sugar Bean Bakers Nothing will get you into the spirit of Halloween like cranking up the volume on Monster Mash and popping these One Eyed Monster Cookies from Sugar Bean Bakers in the oven. Pro tip: use green food coloring to turn them into Monsters, Inc. themed cookies.

12 Braaaaaains (Cupcakes)! The Simple Sweet Life If you've got kids who love the creepy aspects of Halloween, these ew-inducing Brain Cupcakes are the perfect dessert for you. Luckily, the recipe from Simply Sweet is as delicious as it is creepy.

13 Toasty Ghosty Cupcake Skillet Your Cup of Cake I can't think Halloween without thinking of Casper (and Christina Ricci, but that's neither here nor there), so nothing seems more festive than this Toasty Ghost Cupcake Skillet from Your Cup of Cake. Consider serving it as a dessert dip at your Halloween party this year.

14 Black Velvet Spider Cupcakes Pastry Affair I'm pretty sure Ron Weasley isn't the only one who thinks spiders are terrifying, so these Black Velvet Spider Cupcakes from Pastry Affair are most fitting for the official scary holiday. Your kids will be the class favorite if they bring these desserts to school in October.