15 Halloween Quotes Guaranteed To Get You All Hyped Up For All Hallows' Eve
With Halloween just around the corner, creative juices everywhere are pumping. After all, is there any other holiday that ignites the imagination quite like All Hallow’s Eve? Whether you are sewing handmade costumes, carving elaborate jack o’ lanterns, painting decorative items for your home, or planning an epic bash, October is the perfect time of year to try something new. But without the right words, your killer project might just end up falling flat — so I’ve compiled 15 Halloween quotes to incorporate into whatever plan you’re hatching. Because a picture may be worth a thousand words, but you shouldn’t have to choose between one or the other.
Whether you’re going for a vibe that is seriously spooky, something more kid-friendly, or even looking for a little bit of comedy to throw into the mix, there's a quote here to meet any of your Halloween needs. You might find that the hard part is narrowing down your options out of so many good ones.
So pull out your craft supplies, pour yourself a mug of hot apple cider, and turn on your favorite scary movie while you work, because these Halloween quotes will definitely get you into the spirit of the season.
1You Can’t Beat A Classic
“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble.” — Macbeth
2A Creepy Invitation
“I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.” — The Rocky Horror Picture Show
3Fear Is An Equal Opportunity Emotion
"It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." — Halloween, the movie
4Sweet And Sour, Just Like The Candy
“Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat.” — Nicholas Gordon
5Don't Underestimate A Good Imagination
“Where there is no imagination there is no horror.” — Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
6Remember: The Anticipation Is Half The Fun
"There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch." — Robert Brault
7Dark Poetry For A Dark Night
"When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, 'tis near Halloween." — unknown
8The Truth About Why We Need It
"The farther we've gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we've come to need Halloween." — Paula Guran
9The Great Candy Corn Debate
“The worst thing about Halloween is, of course, candy corn. It's unbelievable to me. Candy corn is the only candy in the history of America that's never been advertised. And there's a reason. All of the candy corn that was ever made was made in 1911. And so, since nobody eats that stuff, every year there's a ton of it left over.” — Lewis Black
10Get Your Spook On
"Shadows of a thousands years rise again unseen, voices whisper in the trees, 'Tonight is Halloween!'" — Dexter Kozen
11When You're On Team Halloween
“Some people are born for Halloween, and some are just counting the days until Christmas.” — Stephen Graham Jones
12Because The Costumes Are The Best Part
“Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story.” — Mason Cooley
13Christmas? What Christmas?
"Have you come to sing pumpkin carols?" — It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
14It Only Comes Around Once A Year
“First of all, it was October, a rare month for boys.” — Something Wicked This Way Comes
15The Grand Finale
“Halloween is not 'a yankee holiday' celebrated only by gigantic toddlers wearing baseball caps back to front and spraying 'automobiles' with eggs. This is ignorance. Halloween is an ancient druidic holiday, one the Celtic peoples have celebrated for millennia. It is the crack between the last golden rays of summer and the dark of winter; the delicately balanced tweak of the year before it is given over entirely to the dark; a time for the souls of the departed to squint, to peek and perhaps to travel through the gap. What could be more thrilling and worthy of celebration than that? It is a time to celebrate sweet bounty, as the harvest is brought in. It is a time of excitement and pleasure for children before the dark sets in. We should all celebrate that.” ― Jenny Colgan, Welcome To Rosie Hopkins' Sweetshop Of Dreams