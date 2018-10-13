With Halloween just around the corner, creative juices everywhere are pumping. After all, is there any other holiday that ignites the imagination quite like All Hallow’s Eve? Whether you are sewing handmade costumes, carving elaborate jack o’ lanterns, painting decorative items for your home, or planning an epic bash, October is the perfect time of year to try something new. But without the right words, your killer project might just end up falling flat — so I’ve compiled 15 Halloween quotes to incorporate into whatever plan you’re hatching. Because a picture may be worth a thousand words, but you shouldn’t have to choose between one or the other.

Whether you’re going for a vibe that is seriously spooky, something more kid-friendly, or even looking for a little bit of comedy to throw into the mix, there's a quote here to meet any of your Halloween needs. You might find that the hard part is narrowing down your options out of so many good ones.

So pull out your craft supplies, pour yourself a mug of hot apple cider, and turn on your favorite scary movie while you work, because these Halloween quotes will definitely get you into the spirit of the season.

1 You Can’t Beat A Classic Giphy “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble.” — Macbeth

2 A Creepy Invitation Giphy “I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.” — The Rocky Horror Picture Show

3 Fear Is An Equal Opportunity Emotion Giphy "It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." — Halloween, the movie

4 Sweet And Sour, Just Like The Candy Giphy “Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat.” — Nicholas Gordon

5 Don't Underestimate A Good Imagination Giphy “Where there is no imagination there is no horror.” — Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

6 Remember: The Anticipation Is Half The Fun Giphy "There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch." — Robert Brault

7 Dark Poetry For A Dark Night Giphy "When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, 'tis near Halloween." — unknown

8 The Truth About Why We Need It Giphy "The farther we've gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we've come to need Halloween." — Paula Guran

9 The Great Candy Corn Debate Giphy “The worst thing about Halloween is, of course, candy corn. It's unbelievable to me. Candy corn is the only candy in the history of America that's never been advertised. And there's a reason. All of the candy corn that was ever made was made in 1911. And so, since nobody eats that stuff, every year there's a ton of it left over.” — Lewis Black

10 Get Your Spook On Giphy "Shadows of a thousands years rise again unseen, voices whisper in the trees, 'Tonight is Halloween!'" — Dexter Kozen

11 When You're On Team Halloween Giphy “Some people are born for Halloween, and some are just counting the days until Christmas.” — Stephen Graham Jones

12 Because The Costumes Are The Best Part Giphy “Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story.” — Mason Cooley

14 It Only Comes Around Once A Year Giphy “First of all, it was October, a rare month for boys.” — Something Wicked This Way Comes