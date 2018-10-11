The struggle to find clever Instagram captions is real. How many times have you seen "squad goals" or some generic song lyric underneath a photo while you're scrolling through the 'gram? Don't get me wrong, I love #SquadGoals and generic songs for that matter, but let's get creative. With Halloween coming up, it's the perfect excuse to have a little fun — or pun — all while leveling up your Instagram game. So, here are 17 funny Halloween Instagram captions to creep it real. I love a good pun, don't you?

Whether you love puns, like me, or your style is more witty, you'll be sure to find something humerus — see what I did there? With captions for almost every kind of post you can think of, you'll be able to say "Boo Felicia" to all those played out Instagram captions. Because let's be real, no one wants generic. Whether you're posting some cute pics of of your friends or your sweet little babes when you take them out trick-or-treating or pumpkin picking, you can always find a witty caption to complement your carefully crafted posts. Because we all need a little Instagram inspiration sometimes, right?

1 #SquadGhouls Giphy OK. I know I said "squad goals" was so played out but c'mon guys. Squad ghouls? Can we just take a moment to appreciate the pun and also, this very cute but bewildered squad pictured above? Talk about squad goals.

2 Trick Or Treat Yo' Self Hell yes. Treat yo' self to *all* of the candies. The kids shouldn't eat that much sugar anyway.

3 Witch Better Have My Candy Hey, it's better candy than money right?

4 Resting Witch Face Giphy See? You're not alone. Even witches can have RBF.

5 Cat Meow-Side How Bout Dat? The internet is still loving this catch phrase, so why not add a little Halloween twist? Oh c'mon, it's funny.

6 If I Ghost You After Tonight, You Know Why There's haunting, and then there's ghosting. One is more terrifying than the other, tbh.

7 I'm A Mouse, Duh Giphy Wise words from Karen in the classic millennial film, Mean Girls.

8 Straight Outta Coffin Get it? Instead of Straight Outta Compton? Oh, the puns are endless.

9 I'm Here For The Boos Aren't we all? This quote is perfect for grown-up Halloween party pics.

10 Candy Is Dandy But Liquor Is Quicker Once again, ideal for grown-up Halloween party pics.

11 Hocus Pocus and Chill? Giphy Literally only invitation I want to get this Halloween. To this question, the answer is always yes.

12 I'm Just Here For The Candy The exact caption we are all thinking as we drag the kids door to door on Halloween. Hey, can you really blame us?

13 Cutest Pumpkins In The Patch How about this caption for your family pumpkin picking weekend? Of course your little ones are the cutest pumpkins in the patch.

14 Cheers, Witches Giphy This is the perfect caption for those oh-so-perfect (because you've had to redo them like 10 times) cheers boomerangs.

15 These Are My Boos Going out for a girls night? Or taking the kids trick-or-treating? Either way this caption is straight up adorable.