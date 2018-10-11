16 Wild & Witty Halloween Instagram Captions That Prove You're Hauntingly Hilarious
The struggle to find clever Instagram captions is real. How many times have you seen "squad goals" or some generic song lyric underneath a photo while you're scrolling through the 'gram? Don't get me wrong, I love #SquadGoals and generic songs for that matter, but let's get creative. With Halloween coming up, it's the perfect excuse to have a little fun — or pun — all while leveling up your Instagram game. So, here are 17 funny Halloween Instagram captions to creep it real. I love a good pun, don't you?
Whether you love puns, like me, or your style is more witty, you'll be sure to find something humerus — see what I did there? With captions for almost every kind of post you can think of, you'll be able to say "Boo Felicia" to all those played out Instagram captions. Because let's be real, no one wants generic. Whether you're posting some cute pics of of your friends or your sweet little babes when you take them out trick-or-treating or pumpkin picking, you can always find a witty caption to complement your carefully crafted posts. Because we all need a little Instagram inspiration sometimes, right?
1#SquadGhouls
OK. I know I said "squad goals" was so played out but c'mon guys. Squad ghouls? Can we just take a moment to appreciate the pun and also, this very cute but bewildered squad pictured above? Talk about squad goals.
2Trick Or Treat Yo' Self
Hell yes. Treat yo' self to *all* of the candies. The kids shouldn't eat that much sugar anyway.
3Witch Better Have My Candy
Hey, it's better candy than money right?
4Resting Witch Face
See? You're not alone. Even witches can have RBF.
5Cat Meow-Side How Bout Dat?
The internet is still loving this catch phrase, so why not add a little Halloween twist? Oh c'mon, it's funny.
6If I Ghost You After Tonight, You Know Why
There's haunting, and then there's ghosting. One is more terrifying than the other, tbh.
7I'm A Mouse, Duh
Wise words from Karen in the classic millennial film, Mean Girls.
8Straight Outta Coffin
Get it? Instead of Straight Outta Compton? Oh, the puns are endless.
9I'm Here For The Boos
Aren't we all? This quote is perfect for grown-up Halloween party pics.
10Candy Is Dandy But Liquor Is Quicker
Once again, ideal for grown-up Halloween party pics.
11Hocus Pocus and Chill?
Literally only invitation I want to get this Halloween. To this question, the answer is always yes.
12I'm Just Here For The Candy
The exact caption we are all thinking as we drag the kids door to door on Halloween. Hey, can you really blame us?
13Cutest Pumpkins In The Patch
How about this caption for your family pumpkin picking weekend? Of course your little ones are the cutest pumpkins in the patch.
14Cheers, Witches
This is the perfect caption for those oh-so-perfect (because you've had to redo them like 10 times) cheers boomerangs.
15These Are My Boos
Going out for a girls night? Or taking the kids trick-or-treating? Either way this caption is straight up adorable.
16If You've Got It, Haunt It
You can totally channel your inner ghost with this caption. I mean, if you've got it, haunt it right?
No tricks, all treats with these clever captions. And with one for every Halloween occasion, you can create the perfect feed that is oh-so-fresh, funny and unique. It's Halloween, which means it's the perfect time to step-up your caption game. Happy posting — or ghosting!