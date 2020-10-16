15 Kid-Friendly Air Fryer Snacks, Because They Never Stop Eating

Out of all the modern appliance inventions so far, I think the air fryer is pretty high on the list of the best. I mean, fried food without all the grease, fat, and extra calories? Sign this southern girl up, y'all. And I definitely need more kid-friendly air fryer snacks, because my family agrees with me about this incredible appliance.

Plus, I'm ashamed to admit that this southerner cannot fry chicken — or anything for that matter — to save her life. We're talking grease fires or the breading falling off every single time. So thank god for this air fryer, because it makes fried dishes perfect every single time — even those kid-friendly finger food snacks they all need after a busy school day. Sometimes we need a little variety to add to our snack menus as the kids eat us out of house and home. And this has become even more apparent now that they're home way more than before.

Do you have a picky eater? What better way to get your kid to eat their veggies than to offer it fried up with some delicious dipping sauce? I think the air fryer is the new ranch dressing or cheese dip. Does your kid live and breathe chicken nuggets? You can make a healthier version at home (and probably cheaper, too). Check out some of these delicious fried recipes that will satisfy your kids' never-ending hunger.

1. Healthy Homemade Chicken Nuggets All the Healthy Things Kids and chicken nuggets go hand and hand like peanut butter and jelly. And this healthy version of homemade chicken nuggets from All the Healthy Things would make an amazing snack for everyone in the family. The bite-sized pieces are a quick and easy snack to pop in your mouth. Plus, it's gluten-free because it's made with Panko crumbs. Winner-winner chicken "snack-er."

2. Air Fried Toasted Ravioli My Forking Life Air-fried toasted raviolis for an afternoon snack? Sign me up. You can make this deliciously filling snack from My Forking Life with either fresh or frozen ravioli, and when served with your favorite dipping sauce, it makes the perfect bite-sized snack kids (and adults) will crave.

3. Air Fryer Fish (& Chips) Cooks with Soul This recipe can be served as a snack (either serving just the fish, or just the "chips"), or you can even make this into a kid-friendly dinner if you wanted to. Check out this easy fish and chips recipe from Cooks with Soul, it's as delicious as it is versatile.

4. Air Fryer Fried Pickles Cooks with Soul Nothing is better than a crunchy, tangy pickle, and I think a lot of kids would agree, including my toddler. And if you add some breading and air fry it into a chip? You've got yourself a delicious snack. This air fryer fried pickles recipe from Cooks with Soul will be the perfect crispy, salty snack in just 20 minutes.

5. Air Fryer Asparagus Fries Cooks with Soul I don't know if my toddler is alone in this, but he loves asparagus quite passionately — especially for a 2-year-old. And I think he'd love these air fryer asparagus fries from Cooks with Soul even more. You have that crispy crunchy outside paired with warm delicious asparagus inside, and paired with a good dip, it's a winning combo. Plus, my son's other favorite food is a good french fry, so it's really the best of both worlds: fries and getting some veggies in.

6. Air Fryer Crispy Fried Shrimp My Forking Life A kid-friendly twist on the popular appetizer, shrimp cocktail, My Forking Life's recipe for air fryer crispy fried shrimp is perfect for kids who love seafood and crunch.

7. Crispy Homemade Air Fryer French Fries All the Healthy Things If my son or I could eat french fries for every single meal, we totally would. So these crispy homemade air fryer french fries from All the Healthy Things would be the perfect snack in our house.

8. Coconut Chicken Tenders With Apricot Sauce Cook Nourish Bliss Another kid classic: chicken tenders. But these are extra special because they're made with an almond coconut flower crust. Plus, there's a "sticky apricot dipping sauce," making these coconut chicken tenders from Cook Nourish Bliss the perfect gluten-free and dairy-free afternoon snack.

9. Air Fryer Fried Avocado Fries Cooks with Soul For the more adventurous child — or maybe not, I know many toddlers who love avocado — these deliciously crunchy and creamy air fryer avocado fries from Cooks with Soul would be the perfect afternoon snack filled with healthy fats and antioxidants. Yum.

10. Crispy Air Fryer Tofu Jessica in the Kitchen If your kid is a vegetarian (or even if they're not), these crispy air fryer tofu bites from Jessica in the Kitchen is a delicious twist on the vegetarian favorite. Gotta pack in that protein. Just pair them with a dip, and you'll have omnivores and vegetarians alike very happy at snack time.

11. Air Fryer Cauliflower Love & Lemons When I was a kid, there was this steak restaurant that had the most amazing deep-fried cauliflower snacks and they were served with a horseradish dip. That was probably my favorite food at the time, and this air fryer cauliflower recipe from Love & Lemons may just help curb my cravings. I bet your kids will love them, too.

12. Crispy Skin Chicken Drumsticks Low Carb Africa For a quick grab-and-go snack that requires no silverware, why not try one of these delicious crispy skin drumsticks from Low Carb Africa? Though the original instructions are about how to bake them, the author also includes an easy air fryer recipe for the same delicious chicken filled with spicy and savory flavors. If you want to turn this into a dinner, you can easily do so by adding some sides.

13. English Muffin Pizza Well Plated A ginormous step above those pizza Bagel Bites, this english muffin pizza recipe from Well Plated will be your kids' new favorite after-school pizza snack. And if you make multiple, I'd wager it would make a tasty dinner, too.

14. Air Fryer Bacon Mom on Time Out Bacon is the perfect food for any meal — breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, whatever. And this air fryer bacon recipe from Mom on Time Out makes the perfect crispy bacon that will make your kids' mouths extremely happy.