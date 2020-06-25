15 Maternity Swimsuits Under $50 To Stay Cool This Summer
Summertime is here, and if you're pregnant, that can potentially mean misery. I don't envy the woman who is pregnant in this summer heat. But you can definitely stay cool in the pool, and one of these 15 maternity swimsuits under $50 will ensure you look cute to boot.
While swimming doesn't induce labor, there are many benefits to swimming while pregnant, including easing swelling in your ankles and knees, relieving pressure in all of your body (even your uterus), helping with morning sickness, building up your endurance for labor, and more, per What to Expect. And why not look super cute while getting your pregnant swim on? The days of hiding behind a "swim dress" are long gone, and women are showcasing and proudly displaying their bumps. And why shouldn't you? You're an incredible, powerful being who is growing life. Whether you want to wear a tankini, bikini, or a one-piece with that magic ruching on the sides to help grow along with your expanding bump, you'll look like a mermaid goddess in these suits this summer. Don't forget the sunscreen, but bonus, some of these suits are UPF 50+ on their own, which is a definite plus. Nobody wants sunburn discomfort on top of pregnancy discomfort.
1. "Sexy Dance" Plus-Sized One-Piece Ruffle Swimsuit
This adorable swimsuit come in sizes small through 5XL, and you'll feel like the super sexy and powerful pregnant goddess that you are with the ruffled off-the-shoulder top.
2. Ruched Two-Piece Maternity Tankini
This comfy tankini is super stretchy to grow with your bump, and the fabric is UPF 50+. So talk about a win-win. And no matter which pattern you choose — the coral floral or the black/white gingham — you'll be ready for fun in the sun.
3. MAMA Swimsuit
I loved H&M's maternity line when I was pregnant. I felt like everything was super modern, chic, young, and good quality. And their maternity swimsuit line is the same. You'll feel and look fabulous in this leopard print swimsuit, and the ruching on the sides make it extra comfy.
4. Smocked Waist Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit
You can't go wrong with a classic, chic, black swimsuit. And this smocked waist maternity swimsuit from Motherhood Maternity is simple, elegant, and no fuss. Plus, it's UPF 50+, so it's practical, too.
5. Maternity Lattice-Print Bikini
Pretty sure I want this maternity swimsuit in my drawer right now and I'm not even pregnant. The lattice print is so in style right now and looks great on.
6. Blue Grey Ruffle Trim Ruched One-Piece Maternity Plus Swimsuit
I am loving these ruffle suits for maternity swimwear, y'all. This blue grey color is gorgeous and unique, and my favorite part is it comes in 1X, 2X, and 3X. Oh, and did I mention the straps are convertible and removable?
7. Cross-Front Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit
If you're looking for a sexy and chic maternity swimsuit, this cross-front one-piece suit from Motherhood Maternity is the suit for you. It comes in olive, black, and floral print, and you can buy all three for the price of one right now since it's on sale. Do it.
8. "Strappy" Maternity Tankini Top
This cute floral tankini just screams tropical summer vacation with the vibrant tropical blooms on top of the periwinkle tankini top. The top has removable cups and ruched sides, ensuring the suit grows along with your bump and you're comfortable along the way.
9. Eco Tie-Front Swimsuit
Another modern, chic, and young brand, ASOS will make you feel fabulous and modern in their maternity eco tie swimsuit. This color is really beautiful and unique, too.
10. HiMone Tankini Set
Simple, sporty, and comfortable, this two-piece tankini set from Walmart has got you covered for fun maternity swimwear this summer.
11. Maternity High-Waisted Floral-Print Bottoms & Halter Tankini Swim Top
For just $33.50, you can get both pieces to make this gorgeous and comfy maternity swimsuit. And the best part about Old Navy swimwear, maternity or not, is you can mix and match bottom and top sizes. Since most folks are not the same size on top as they are on the bottom, this suit can be made into the perfect fit.
12. STARVNC Two-Piece Striped Multilevel Printing Takini
Looks like striped tankinis are all the rage this year in maternity swimwear, and at just $13 at Walmart, you'll be all set this summer.
13. Maternity Wrap Swimsuit In Navy Polka Dot
You can't go wrong with polka dots, y'all. And they'll look super cute with your bump this summer when you wear this polka dot wrap maternity swimsuit from ASOS.
14. Navy Blue Off-Shoulder Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit
I didn't realize swimsuits could look so glamorous, but this off-shoulder maternity swimsuit from PinkBlush is definitely that.
15. Maternity Floral-Print Sleeveless High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
The floral print on top of a black suit is super cute, and has a retro vibe. I love the straps, too.