15 Maternity Swimsuits Under $50 To Stay Cool This Summer

Summertime is here, and if you're pregnant, that can potentially mean misery. I don't envy the woman who is pregnant in this summer heat. But you can definitely stay cool in the pool, and one of these 15 maternity swimsuits under $50 will ensure you look cute to boot.

While swimming doesn't induce labor, there are many benefits to swimming while pregnant, including easing swelling in your ankles and knees, relieving pressure in all of your body (even your uterus), helping with morning sickness, building up your endurance for labor, and more, per What to Expect. And why not look super cute while getting your pregnant swim on? The days of hiding behind a "swim dress" are long gone, and women are showcasing and proudly displaying their bumps. And why shouldn't you? You're an incredible, powerful being who is growing life. Whether you want to wear a tankini, bikini, or a one-piece with that magic ruching on the sides to help grow along with your expanding bump, you'll look like a mermaid goddess in these suits this summer. Don't forget the sunscreen, but bonus, some of these suits are UPF 50+ on their own, which is a definite plus. Nobody wants sunburn discomfort on top of pregnancy discomfort.

2. Ruched Two-Piece Maternity Tankini RUCHED TWO PIECE MATERNITY TANKINI SWIMSUIT UPF 50+ Motherhood Maternity | $45 $32 SEE ON MOTHEROOD MATERNITY This comfy tankini is super stretchy to grow with your bump, and the fabric is UPF 50+. So talk about a win-win. And no matter which pattern you choose — the coral floral or the black/white gingham — you'll be ready for fun in the sun.

3. MAMA Swimsuit MAMA Swimsuit H&M | $30 SEE ON H&M I loved H&M's maternity line when I was pregnant. I felt like everything was super modern, chic, young, and good quality. And their maternity swimsuit line is the same. You'll feel and look fabulous in this leopard print swimsuit, and the ruching on the sides make it extra comfy.

5. Maternity Lattice-Print Bikini Women Maternity Lattice Print Bikini Swimwear Swimsuit Bathing Suit Beachwear Walmart | $25 SEE ON WALMART Pretty sure I want this maternity swimsuit in my drawer right now and I'm not even pregnant. The lattice print is so in style right now and looks great on.

6. Blue Grey Ruffle Trim Ruched One-Piece Maternity Plus Swimsuit PinkBlush Blue Grey Ruffle Trim Ruched One-Piece Maternity Plus Swimsuit PinkBlush | $46 SEE ON PINKBLUSH I am loving these ruffle suits for maternity swimwear, y'all. This blue grey color is gorgeous and unique, and my favorite part is it comes in 1X, 2X, and 3X. Oh, and did I mention the straps are convertible and removable?

7. Cross-Front Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit CROSS FRONT MATERNITY ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT - UPF 50+ Motherhood Maternity | $98 $30 SEE ON MOTHERHOOD MATERNITY If you're looking for a sexy and chic maternity swimsuit, this cross-front one-piece suit from Motherhood Maternity is the suit for you. It comes in olive, black, and floral print, and you can buy all three for the price of one right now since it's on sale. Do it.

8. "Strappy" Maternity Tankini Top Periwinkle Floral Strappy Maternity Tankini Top PinkBlush | $37 SEE ON PINKBLUSH This cute floral tankini just screams tropical summer vacation with the vibrant tropical blooms on top of the periwinkle tankini top. The top has removable cups and ruched sides, ensuring the suit grows along with your bump and you're comfortable along the way.

11. Maternity High-Waisted Floral-Print Bottoms & Halter Tankini Swim Top Maternity Floral-Print Halter Tankini Swim Top Old Navy | $18.50 SEE ON OLD NAVY Maternity High-Waisted Floral-Print Swim Bottoms Old Navy | $15 SEE ON OLD NAVY For just $33.50, you can get both pieces to make this gorgeous and comfy maternity swimsuit. And the best part about Old Navy swimwear, maternity or not, is you can mix and match bottom and top sizes. Since most folks are not the same size on top as they are on the bottom, this suit can be made into the perfect fit.

12. STARVNC Two-Piece Striped Multilevel Printing Takini STARVNC Pregnant Women Two-piece Striped Multi-level Printing Tankini Swimsuit Walmart | $13 SEE ON WALMART Looks like striped tankinis are all the rage this year in maternity swimwear, and at just $13 at Walmart, you'll be all set this summer.