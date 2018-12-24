Celebrity parents are inspirations to all moms, everywhere. Sure, they might have a team of people behind them to help them look fabulous and help them raise their kids at any given moment. But, at the end of the day, they're doing their best to try to get their kids to eat spinach and go to bed on time, just like any other mom in this world. This is why the most relatable celebrity parenting quotes of 2018 show that even celebrity moms kept it real this year and weren't afraid to share it with the rest of the world.

It might seem like like a lot of celebrity babies were born this year, because they were. Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kat Von D, and Eva Longoria were among the many celebs to become moms for the first time ever, according to InStyle. And just as many established moms added new additions into their family, according to Us Weekly. Kate Middleton, Jana Kramer, Kate Hudson, and Hilary Duff grew their families by one more throughout the very exciting year.

But they weren't the only ones who opened up about motherhood this year. Celebrities like Kristen Bell, Serena Williams, and Joanna Gaines were on hand to share their experiences. Although these celebs serve a number of different roles, it's clear that to them, "mom" is the role of a lifetime.

1. "It would be easy to be a parent if you said 'yes' all the time and gave them what they wanted, but you just can't do that. There are certain things, of course, where you're going to say 'no' and be tougher on." — Chrissy Teigen

After Teigen welcomed her son, Miles, in May, she quickly learned how to be a mom to two young kids under the age of two. This meant learning how to put her foot down when it came to her 2-year-old daughter, Luna. In August, Teigen opened up to AOL about putting her foot down and echoed every parent's dilemma between pleasing their kids and saying "no."

Teigen admitted that it is much harder for her to say "no" to her daughter, and that's obvious considering she dressed up as Princess Jasmine in December, just for Luna. You win some battles, you lose some.

2. "You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in." — Kim Kardashian

Welcoming her third child through a surrogate in January gave Kim Kardashian some perspective. In honor of Mother's Day, Kardashian took to her website, where she shared some insight about being a mom and the world around her. Although kids become your world as a parent, Kardashian's words serve as a testament about how important it is to pay attention to the world around you as a parent.

3. "I'm going to sleep now, cause the sooner I sleep, the sooner I get to wake up and see Olympia Ohanian. Night everyone." — Serena Williams.

Even after Williams gave birth to her daughter, Olympia, in September 2017, she still got excited to wake up and spend time with her daughter. Let's be real, this tweet from September is so adorable and captures that new mom giddiness.

4. "I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she could come everywhere." — Kylie Jenner

After Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret in 2017, this year was spent celebrating Jenner's life as a new mom, especially after giving birth in February. In May, while being interviewed by older sister, Kim Kardashian, for Evening Standard magazine, Jenner said that she was obsessed with being a mom and that she couldn't leave her daughter's side. Which mom hasn't been there?

5. "If it's, like, a Wednesday, and we can't celebrate and we're both working late — then guess what — your birthday is on a Saturday." — Kristen Bell

If there is anyone to tell it like it is, it is Bell — but she's also known for stretching the truth when it comes to her kids. During an appearance on TODAY in September, Bell admitted to lying to her two daughters about when their birthday is, especially if it falls on a weekday. "They don't know," Bell added.

That might have been the funniest and most real thing a mom admitted to doing all year.

6. "Sometimes I don't know what day it is or I don't get a shower LOL but she is finally on a great sleep schedule so I get adult time, which is awesome." — Khloé Kardashian

After becoming a first time mom in April, Khloé Kardashian shared on Twitter that being a mom isn't super glamorous. Any parent to a newborn has lost track of time and taking some time for themselves, but as they soon find out, it's something to fall in love with. And once babies learn how to get on a sleeping schedule, it saves lives.

7. "I didn't think I'd have a child before I got married, but hey, it turned out that way and I wouldn't change a thing. I didn't think I'd have dessert before breakfast this morning, but hey, it turned out that way and I wouldn't change thing." — Mindy Kaling

In June, Kaling delivered the commencement speech at Dartmouth University in New Hampshire, the school she had attended (and graduated from) so many years before, according to TODAY. Although her speech was full of incredible moments, her comments about motherhood really stuck out. After giving birth to her daughter one year ago, Kaling shared that she had no idea she would be a single mother, but some things in life just happen and moms have to accept it.

If this doesn't sum up the unpredictability of motherhood, I don't know what else does.

8. "You start to focus less on what's wrong for you and more on what's wrong for the next generation. It mobilizes you. Some moms channel that into the PTA, and other moms channel it into marching for women's rights, so moms need to be more rebellious than ever." — Pink

The singer has always been outspoken about lifting her children up and supporting them. So, it makes sense that she was super outspoken about being a "rebellious" mom. In an interview with Redbook in May, Pink told the magazine that moms need to speak up more now than ever before for the sake of their children and their futures. This is just another reason why moms continued to fall in love with Pink.

9. "Let's be honest, kids take the number one position and it's haaaaard to make the time for yourself." — Kate Hudson

After giving birth to her third child and first daughter, Rani Rose, in early August, according to USA Today, Hudson wasn't surprised by much. After all, her oldest son, Ryder, is 14 years old. And for Hudson, Rani's birth only highlighted the need for self care in her life. In an Instagram post from November, Hudson wrote that being a new mom made her realize she needed to take some time for herself to focus on her health. Although some moms might experience mom guilt because of this, Hudson's thoughts echoed so many parents out there.

10. "I feel like I was never this patient, but it's made me a nicer person, and I apply it to all aspects of my life." — Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Banks, in October. This was Duff's second child — she is the mom of 6-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. But before she even announced that she was expecting (OMG), in April Duff opened up to PopSugar about being a mom of one. This patience that Duff has learned with her son throughout the past six years is something she definitely can apply with being a mom of two.

11. "We're doing the best we can, so it would be really nice if moms supported each other instead of pointing out the flaws. We're all trying to do the best we can." — Jana Kramer

The podcast host with a super relatable Instagram account gave birth to her second child in November. But one month later, in December, Kramer told Romper that she had already experienced mom shaming on Instagram with her new son. Whether moms receive criticism over social media or in real life, most parents can agree that they thrive when they're being supported, not being criticized. So, Kramer's comments are something that any mom can take to heart.

12. "Being a working parent sometimes is unbelievably heartbreaking and hard but thank god for FaceTime (even if it's blurry)." - Busy Philipps

Being a working parent is not easy, and even celebrity moms know this to be true. So, when Busy Philipps shared a screenshot of herself watching her daughter's recital from her phone and shared it to her Instagram account, so many working parents found it to be so relatable.

13. "No matter how many books you read or advice I get, y'all never be ready for mommy mode." — Cardi B

When is Cardi B never not real? After she became a mom in July, she was super active on Instagram and Twitter sharing all of the super fun details about her life as a first time mom. In a post to her Instagram in August, Cardi B shared with her followers that motherhood is hard, according to Us Weekly, and echoed what so many moms know to be true. No matter how much you think you're prepared for motherhood, it will always surprise you.

14. "I am 40, and pregnancy this time was different. I have always really enjoyed being pregnant — I tend to feel my best in those nine months. This time I felt a little more worn out than usual." — Joanna Gaines

After the former HGTV star welcomed her fifth child at the age of 40 in the summer, Gaines opened up in an issue of her magazine, Magnolia Journal, about how it changed her. Every mom knows that every pregnancy is different, and Gaines' comment about how her son's pregnancy felt different definitely resonated with so many other moms out there.

15. "Balance is what it's all about no matter what your job is. Being a mom, working, and dividing your time. It's what we all have to do as mothers." — Carrie Underwood

The country music superstar told Us Weekly in October that even she struggles to find a balance between work and being a mom to her 3-year-old son, Isaiah. And after Underwood announced that she was expecting a second child (due sometime next year), fans got excited to hear more from Underwood about being a mom of two. There's always next year for her to continue to be super real.

