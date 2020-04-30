If there's one thing every mom has in common, it's a deep and abiding love for all things Target. Okay, maybe that's a sweeping generalization, but it's not entirely untrue, either. That's why a Mother’s Day gift from Target (either in person or online) makes so much sense. You'll always have a lot of options, and chances are she's had her eye on whatever you end up getting her for awhile now. (If not, it'll be a pleasant surprise!)

When you think about it, Target pretty much has you covered present-wise in almost any and all areas. They have home décor, clothing, jewelry, bath essentials, and so much more. (They also have those awesome shopping carts that seem to glide on air, but that’s another story for another time.) All you need to do is cruise down an aisle or two, and pretty soon your cart will be crammed with items that will make most moms happy. And, um, you, too.

So if you’re making a Target run IRL or virtually, be sure to keep your eye out for a fantastic find for that fabulous woman in your life. Your momma will be so proud. (Oh, and all of the above applies if you're shopping for yourself, too. Treat yo'self!)

1. Stainless Steel Mom Bangle Bracelet Stainless Steel Mom Bangle Bracelet Target | $20 See on Target Sure, she wears her heart on her sleeve. Now, she can wear those three letters that mean the most (i.e. Mom) on her wrist with this cute bangle bracelet. The rose gold-tone charms spell out the word mom, and the pretty pave heart adds the finishing touch to this stainless steel bracelet. And since it’s adjustable, it’s sure to be a perfect fit.

2. Glass Jar Candle Cashmere Jasmine – Chesapeake Bay Glass Jar Candle Cashmere Jasmine – Chesapeake Bay Target | $15 See on Target She’ll feel a sense of calm as soon as she smells the soothing scent from this Chesapeake Bay Candle. The frosted glass design gives the candle an elegant appearance, and will match your décor. Light the candle when the kiddos are in bed for a relaxing evening.

3. Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Face Cream For Stressed Skin Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Face Cream For Stressed Skin Target | $16 See on Target Whether you’re oily or dry, this skin cream can do more than just leave you feeling silky smooth. It has cannabis sativa seed oil and shea butter to offer a relaxing skin experience. It can even reduce redness, making it ideal for day or night. And with lavender, mandarin, and rosemary essential oils, it smells pretty amazing, too.

4. Sonia Kashuk Organizer Make Up Bag Sonia Kashuk Organizer Make Up Bag Target | $18 See on Target Instead of having your stuff scattered all over the sink, it can all be collectively contained in this makeup bag from Sonia Kashuk. You can stash makeup, small bottles of lotions and potions, and even your toiletries, too. Best part: you can tote it around since it’s designed to be on the go, just like mom.

5. Super Plush Bathrobes – Linum Home Super Plush Bathrobes – Linum Home Target | $63 $60 Available in sizes S/M, and L/XL See on Target Sometimes, a comfy robe is the OOTD. Whether she wants to feel like she’s at the spa or just wants to crash on the couch, this plush robe is the ultimate in comfort.

6. Olive & June DIY Manicure Tool Olive & June The Poppy Manicure Tool Target | $16 see on target If she's missing those regular mani-pedis (and not particularly skilled at doing her own nails), this handy little ergonomically-designed tool from Poppy & June fits any bottle of nail polish and makes application a million times easier.

7. Women’s Rebecca Microsuede Pointed Ballet Flats Women’s Rebecca Microsuede Pointed Ballet Flats Target | $20 Available in sizes 6-11 See on Target Every mom needs a pair of slip-on shoes. Period. And these adorable ballet flats can help mom get out the door so much faster in the morning. Choose from black or a warm brown cognac color. And depending on the time of day, they can easily go with any outfit.

8. 6 ct Bath Bomb Set – Spritz 6 ct Bath Bomb Set – Spritz Target | $5 See on Target These bath bombs will help Mom’s soak in the tub become a whole lot more soothing. All it takes is a plop in the tub and the water will start fizzing and changing color. And in case the kiddos crash her relaxation time, the bombs come in a resealable bag to be used at a later time.

9. 12” Wildflower Wreath – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 12” Wildflower Wreath – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Target | $20 See on Target There are so many sweet ways this wreath can be used. You can use it to adorn the front door, hang it on a wall, or even a window. It might even inspire her to channel her own inner wild child side.

10. Instant Pot 8 qt Duo Crisp Combo Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Instant Pot 8 qt Duo Crisp Combo Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Target | $180 See on Target Forget about frying. The multi-use pressure cooker can whip up amazing meals as it sautés, steams, roasts, bakes, broils, and warms up food. The pressure definitely won’t be on Mom to make dinner if she has a pressure cooker.

11. VIZIO D-Series 40” TV VIZIO D-Series 40” TV Target | $230 $200 See on Target Mom can Netflix and chill when she watches her fave flicks on this TV from Vizio. She’ll be able to watch over 150 channels for free, thanks to VIZIO WatchFree. The 1080p high-definition resolution means that every show will be totally crisp and clear.

12. The Wellness Remodel – Christina Anstead & Cara Clark The Wellness Remodel – Christina Anstead & Cara Clark Target | $21 See on Target Learn how to flip your bad eating habits out the window with HGTV’s "Flip or Flop" star Christina Anstead. You’ll discover how to have complete mind-body wellness and make meals that are healthy — and that your kids will eat. It will nourish you, in both mind and body.

13. Hawaiian Ruby Guava by Pacifica Perfumed Hair & Body Mist Women’s Body Spray Hawaiian Ruby Guava by Pacifica Perfumed Hair & Body Mist Women’s Body Spray Target | $12 See on Target For those moments when she might not have time to shower, this spray can be used from head to toe — literally. It’s made from essential oils, and doesn’t contain phthalates, parabens, or petroleum, so she can still spritz safely.

14. 20” x 20” Linen Bulletin Board with Gold Straps Whether it’s to help her get organized, or use as a dream board, this beautiful bulletin board can hold papers and photos with ease. 20” x 20” Linen Bulletin Board with Gold Straps Target | $30 See on Target