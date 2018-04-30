15 Mother's Day Gifts Under $50, Because Momma Didn't Raise A Fool

You want to give your mom the world, but staying within your personal budget can make that want pretty impossible to achieve. Thankfully, there are more than a few Mother's Day gifts under $50 that will show the special woman in your life how much she means to you, and without landing you under a mountain of debt. After all, your mom didn't raise a fool.

Keeping your gifts within the reasonable price range is pretty wise, regardless of the occasion. But average Mother's Day spending is around $180 per person for 2018, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), so staying within budget is much easier said than done. Total spending for the holiday has increased by the billions over the last 10 years, too, so not going for broke seems to be a common problem. Of course, our moms deserve all the love and praise in the world, so I'm not saying you have to play it cheap. But it's OK if you're a little skeptical of overpriced floral arrangements or expensive brunches. There are plenty of ways to show your mom just how thankful you are, and you don't need a heap of money to do it.

Plus, working within a budget doesn't have to crimp your style. Popular brands like Kate Spade, Anthropologie, and Madewell all make mom-worthy gifts that cost less than $50. It's all cool stuff that your mom will likely treasure for years to come, too. So read on to discover the Mother's Day gifts that offer the most bang for your buck.

1 A Summery Wallet Madewell Leather Pouch Wallet ($30, Madewell) Help your mom stay organized with this festive pouch. The little embroidered suns make it perfect for any upcoming warm weather days.

2 Pretty Vase Bookends Uncommon Goods Handmade Vase Bookends ($40, Uncommon Goods) Take your mom's decor game to the next level with these unique bookends. They can hold fresh flowers, stationary, or even paintbrushes.

3 A Supercool Candle Anthropologie Capri Blue Jar Candle ($28, Anthropologie) This candle helps your mom's house smell like an Anthropologie store. It's a relaxing and hip fragrance in a perfectly designed jar.

4 Some Gorgeous Petits Fours World Market Pastel Petits Fours ($40, World Market) These divine little cakes are almost too pretty to eat. (Almost.)

5 A Cozy Neck Pillow Hallmark Lavender Neck Wrap ($30, Hallmark) This aromatic pillow is perfect for relaxing. Plus, it can be used for warm or cold aromatherapy.

6 An Awesome Skincare Set Origins Renew & Energize Skincare Set ($48, Origins) Give your mom a chill home spa day with this set. It includes all sorts of moisturizers, a charcoal face mask, and a travel candle.

7 Pretty Pearl Earrings Macys Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings ($49, Macys) Marked down from $150, these pearl studs offer your mom a classic jewelry look without breaking the bank. They will go with pretty much every outfit, too.

8 A Spring-To-Summer Scarf Duluth Trading Company Women's Pistil Malia Scarf ($38, Duluth Trading) Large enough to act as a scarf or wrap, this light cotton scarf will go with everything your mom wears. Basically, it won't leave her side all summer long.

9 An Adorable Jewelry Box Kate Spade Keaton Jewelry Box ($40, Kate Spade) This shiny keepsake box will look amazing on your mom's dresser. It's equal parts modern and precious.

10 Mom & Child Sculpture Novica Handcrafted Mother and Child Wood Sculpture ($43, Novica) This beautiful sculpture celebrates one of the strongest bonds in the world. Your mom will love this sweet reminder of her kid.

11 Vacation-Ready Flip Flops Shop Disney Ariel Flip Flops by Havaianas ($30, Shop Disney) If you can't send your mom to Disney World for Mother's Day, these shoes will help put her in vacation mode anyway. These famously durable flip-flops feature a nod to the underwater Disney princess.

12 Motivational Tote Bag Society 6 Take A Deep Breath Tote Bag ($21, Society 6) You can never have too many tote bags. And this hand-lettered, pretty design will remind your mom to take a pause throughout the day.

13 Super Sweet Candies Sugarfina Lilly Pulitzer Mermaid Candy Bento Box ($30, Sugarfina) The trendy confectioner just keeps creating magical treats. This set, with pineapples, flamingos, and butterflies, is all about those tropical getaway vibes.

14 A Blooming Awesome Planner Erin Condren Deluxe Monthly Planner ($15, Erin Condren) Your mom can embrace the planner trend with this gorgeous monthly planner. It's customizable with stickers and a handy folder.