15 National Friendship Day 2018 Quotes To Help You Celebrate Your Besties

There are few things in the world as comforting as having a best friend. While as an individual, you are your own person and can be fully confident in that, there's something so identifying and so secure about knowing there is another person out there to call your bestie. It's why National Friendship Day 2018 on Aug. 5 is a thing, and it's why there are tons of friendship quotes available to help you celebrate — everyone knows friends last forever. Even if you don't wear the sterling silver plated half of a heart necklace anymore.

Growing up, I had tons of friends, but I was always anxious to have a best best friend. When I was 13, I remember having my heart broken by a friend who told me, after I consistently called her my BFF, that she didn't know if I was her best friend. "I'm still trying to decide," she told me, and I was crushed. I don't know why I was so desperate for her specifically to be my best friend, but I do know that I felt the weight of it all through eighth grade. To have a best friend meant to have one person who stood out above all the rest. Honestly, it's like having a great mom. You know you have tons of family that love you and care for you, but there's nothing like a mom, and there's nothing like a best friend.

Now that I'm 30, I'm less concerned over who is my best friend (although I totally have one), and more concerned about fostering all of my friendships to withstand the brunt of life (especially life with two small children, a full-time job, a home, marriage, and more). With these 15 National Friendship Day quotes, I hope I can find the perfect way to tell my friends how thankful I am to have them, and how I hope they know they can always count on me. (And my half of the necklace.)