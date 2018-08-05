15 National Friendship Day 2018 Quotes To Help You Celebrate Your Besties
There are few things in the world as comforting as having a best friend. While as an individual, you are your own person and can be fully confident in that, there's something so identifying and so secure about knowing there is another person out there to call your bestie. It's why National Friendship Day 2018 on Aug. 5 is a thing, and it's why there are tons of friendship quotes available to help you celebrate — everyone knows friends last forever. Even if you don't wear the sterling silver plated half of a heart necklace anymore.
Growing up, I had tons of friends, but I was always anxious to have a best best friend. When I was 13, I remember having my heart broken by a friend who told me, after I consistently called her my BFF, that she didn't know if I was her best friend. "I'm still trying to decide," she told me, and I was crushed. I don't know why I was so desperate for her specifically to be my best friend, but I do know that I felt the weight of it all through eighth grade. To have a best friend meant to have one person who stood out above all the rest. Honestly, it's like having a great mom. You know you have tons of family that love you and care for you, but there's nothing like a mom, and there's nothing like a best friend.
Now that I'm 30, I'm less concerned over who is my best friend (although I totally have one), and more concerned about fostering all of my friendships to withstand the brunt of life (especially life with two small children, a full-time job, a home, marriage, and more). With these 15 National Friendship Day quotes, I hope I can find the perfect way to tell my friends how thankful I am to have them, and how I hope they know they can always count on me. (And my half of the necklace.)
1Winnie-The-Pooh
It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like, 'What about lunch?'
2Joey Tribbiani, 'Friends'
Yeah that's right. I stepped up! She's my friend and she needed help. And if I had to, I'd pee on any one of you.
3Jessica Day, 'New Girl'
We are literally the most embarrassing people on the planet.
4Michele Weinberger & Romy White, 'Romy & Michele's High School Reunion'
I'm the Mary, and you're the Rhoda.
You're the Rhoda, you're the Jewish one.
5'Northanger Abbey' by Jane Austen
There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature
6Helen Keller
I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.
7'Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone' by J.K. Rowling
There are some things you can't share without ending up liking each other, and knocking out a 12-foot mountain troll is one of them.
8'The Four Loves' by C.S. Lewis
Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art.... It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival.
9'Someone Like You' by Sarah Dessen
Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend.
10'Impossible' by Nancy Werlin
It is absolutely OK with me if you need to keep some secrets. I've been thinking about this and I decided that a best friend is someone who, when they don't understand, they still understand.
11Abraham Lincoln
The better part of one's life consists of his friendships.
12"Wannabe" by Spice Girls
If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends. Make it last forever, friendship never ends.
13Jane & Daria, 'Daria'
Misery loves company.
You don't have to tell me that. It's the basis of our whole friendship.
14Cher & Dionne, 'Clueless'
Would you call me selfish?
No, not to your face.
15Ted Mosby, 'How I Met Your Mother'
That's how it goes kids. The friends, neighbors, drinking buddies, and partners in crime you love so much when you're young, as the years go by, you just lose touch. You will be shocked, kids, when you discover how easy it is in life to part ways with people forever. That's why, when you find someone you want to keep around, you do something about it.
16Meredith Grey, 'Grey's Anatomy'
We're friends — real friends. And that means no matter how long it takes, when you finally do decide to look back, I'll still be there.