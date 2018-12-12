Just when you think you’ve finally caught up to your favorite shows and can relax until network TV comes back from its winter break, Netflix has announced new content coming in January. I’m not saying you *have* to watch everything premiering and returning, but I don't know how anyone practices self-control when it comes to Netflix originals. And there are 15 original shows coming to Netflix in January alone, so get ready to continue using the cold weather as your excuse for not going out. Who needs a crowded bar when you can marathon the second part of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s final season? Friends From College is also returning to Netflix to give you friendship goals and remind you that it’s OK to still be trying to find yourself in your ‘40s.

There’s plenty of new content too, including Sex Education, about a boy who makes an underground sex therapy clinic at his high school. Or COMEDIANS of the world, a new stand-up special series featuring different comics every episode. There’s a lot to look forward to from Netflix originals whether you’re waiting for something to come back or looking for something new to watch. Just don't blame me if you find yourself watching all of the shows. That’s Netflix life for you.

Comedians Of The World (Jan 1.) Netflix If you like stand-up comedy, then you’ll probably be into this format of different comedians from 13 different regions worldwide, performing on-stage each episode.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 3 (Jan. 1) Netflix/Eike Schroter In the final season of the series, the Baudelaire children are more intent than ever on stopping Count Olaf for good.

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Jan. 1) Netflix If you’re into winter cleaning or at least organizing, then Marie Kondo might be able to give you some tips and tricks in her new reality series.

Call My Agent! Season 3 (Jan. 4) Netflix The French comedy about a Paris talent agency and their dealings with impossible movie stars returns for a third season after it already aired on TV. So again, be aware that there might be spoilers afloat if you try and Google information about Season 3 as you watch it.

When Heroes Fly (Jan. 10) Netflix The first ever Hebrew-language Netflix series is about four Israeli army war veterans who come together after being apart for 10 years for a final mission in the Colombian jungle.

Friends from College Season 2 (Jan. 11) Netflix The coming of age adult comedy returns to Netflix with a second season on Jan. 11. Season 1 ended with the reunited Harvard grad friends taking a break from each other, so it’s unclear what the future holds for them as a group.

Sex Education (Jan. 11) Netflix The only good that can come from your mom being a sex therapist is being armed with the tools to kind of/sort of be one yourself. To your peers. In high school. At least that’s what Sex Education is about and I can't wait for all of the awkward conversations.

Grace and Frankie Season 5 (Jan. 18) Netflix At the end of Season 4, the unthinkable happened. Frankie and Grace seemed to succumb to their families claims that they needed to slow down. They might be moving into an assisted living arrangement after trying to convince everyone and themselves that they didn’t need it, but at least they’ll be together.

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes Season 2 Part B (Jan. 18) Netflix There can never be enough seasons of hosts Piers Taylor and Caroline Quentin exploring the intricate and amazing homes around the world.

Justice (Jan. 21) Netflix Instead of joining her father’s law firm, Abu Dhabi defense attorney Farah tries to make it on her own, much to her family’s surprise and concern.

Black Earth Rising (Jan. 25) Netflix Black Earth Rising follows a Rwandan-born criminal investigator whose mother takes on a case against one of the generals responsible for ending some of the bloodshed. It was produced by BBC Two and Netflix and the first season already aired in the United Kingdom, so try to steer clear of spoilers.

Kingdom (Jan. 25) Netflix Kingdom is about Korean prince on a mission to stop a mysterious plague from continuing to spread throughout the country as afflicted people are slowly turned into zombies. Yes, zombies.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 (Jan. 25) Netflix I’m not ready to say goodbye to Kimmy, Titus, and the rest of the outrageous gang that make up Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but Part 2 of the final season is about to be here. I'm not crying, you're crying.

Club De Cuervos Season 4 (Jan. 25) Netflix Club de Cuervos, also known as Club of Crows, returns with Season 4 and a whole new set of issues for the family fighting over the ownership of the Cuervos soccer team.